It takes tenacity to care for communities in challenging times, and El Paso County Public Health is a leader in bringing together individuals and for-profit and nonprofit organizations to develop partnerships to meet the needs and improve quality of life of the more than 730,000 residents in the eight cities and towns in El Paso County.
A year ago, we celebrated the advent of the COVID-19 vaccine, and thanks to the support of community partners, nearly 1 million doses (and counting) have been administered to El Paso County residents, with more than 80 percent of people 60 years of age and older fully vaccinated.
Recognizing the importance of partnerships, Public Health quickly established a robust Vaccine Consortium with partners across health care, hospitals and the military, along with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and El Paso County Commissioners Stan VanderWerf, Longinos Gonzalez Jr. and Cami Bremer and more to build the infrastructure needed to serve a community our size.
We navigated the vaccine rollout and the changing conditions throughout the year by providing technical expertise and resources across the county to individuals, business owners and local leaders who worked to balance health and safety guidance with the goal of optimizing business and economic health.
PANDEMIC PROGRESS
In 2021, the COVID-19 Regional Recovery Council, spearheaded by EPCPH and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, received Honorable Mention status from the National Association of County and City Health Officials for the 2021 Innovative Practice Award. Launched in April 2020, the RRC was formed as a collaborative multi-sector effort to identify forward-thinking solutions to balance the needs of public and economic health.
DATA AND ANALYTICS
EPCPH’s COVID-19 data dashboard, located on the EPCPH website, continued to be a resource for the public, hospitals and community partners. Public Health’s Data and Analytics Office garnered national recognition this year as a recipient of the 2021 Bronze Innovative Practice Award by NACCHO. EPCPH was recognized for enhanced transparency and support of data-based dialogue during the pandemic by providing interactive and clear data visualizations.
Data dashboards live at the intersection of health and technology and are a catalyst for promoting rich, data-driven decision making within the community. Since its launch in April of 2020, there have been nearly 2 million total pageviews. With the vaccine rollout, our data team expanded the data to track total doses of vaccine administered, numbers and ages of people vaccinated and trends over time. Building on the success of these efforts, our agency is working to harness the full capability of our Data and Analytics Office to use local data to guide strategic efforts supporting community health.
INCREASING EQUITABLE ACCESS TO VACCINES
To promote equitable access to vaccines, our agency worked with partners to offer vaccine clinics at health centers, places of worship and countless community events. It was critical for us to enhance vaccine access by eliminating barriers such as transportation, language, technology and geography. We offered language and cultural support and education to create a welcoming atmosphere, and we are continuing those efforts with ongoing clinics and testing.
To address technology barriers, we established call centers with Pikes Peak United Way and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management to coordinate appointment scheduling. We also worked with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Matthews-Vu Medical Group, and other partners to provide COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots for homebound seniors as part of a special initiative called Operation House Call.
This past September, EPCPH launched its own mobile outreach van to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines at convenient locations across the county. This new outreach van focuses on reducing barriers and increasing access to health services by meeting people where they are. In addition to providing education, the mobile outreach van offers COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots, routine back-to-school immunizations and more at businesses, worksites, schools, community events and houses of worship.
SUPPORTING RECOVERY AND GROWTH
EPCPH continues to provide critical support to businesses during the pandemic, offering education and technical assistance. Despite the hardships of the pandemic, in 2021 we are at an all-time high in the number of licensed retail food establishments, at just over 2,800.
Over the past five years, our county has experienced a consistent increase in permitting and licensing activity associated with our water quality and food safety programs. It is critical that EPCPH keep pace with these increases to make sure homeowners and businesses can proceed with their construction, water treatment and operational needs in a timely manner. EPCPH routinely issues one of the highest numbers of onsite wastewater treatment system permits in the state, with 616 issued in 2020 and 638 to date in 2021. If this trend continues through the end of the year, we are on track to see a more than 10 percent increase. The local housing market continues to thrive, driving increases in new construction; to date this year, we are seeing an 8 percent increase in new-construction permits.
REACCREDITATION - HALLMARK OF EXCELLENCE
EPCPH was reaccredited in late 2020 by the Public Health Accreditation Board and was the first public health agency in Colorado to earn accreditation in 2013. To receive accreditation, a health department must undergo a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets or exceeds a set of public health quality standards and measures.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will continue to build upon the successes we’ve achieved in 2021 to expand strategic partnerships to help sustain and improve community health.
Our Data and Analytics Office is currently working with community stakeholders to build a new data dashboard which will bring together the five determinants of health — economic, education, health care, neighborhood/built environment and community — to connect how each element impacts an individual’s health.
EPCPH is also working with the Healthy Community Collaborative and stakeholders on the next iteration of EPCPH’s Health Indicators Report and Community Health Improvement Plan, which is completed every five years.
Through vaccination, treatment and prevention efforts, we will continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic as we look to recovery and the opportunity to help our community continue to thrive. I have been inspired and impressed by our team at EPCPH, health care workers who have been on the front lines, school communities and the business community for their resilience and innovative spirit in a constantly changing environment, and the residents we serve who have stepped up to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community. We are a proud community, and this has not changed despite the formidable challenges over the past two years.
I’m honored to have led the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts for the past 22 months in coordination with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and the outstanding municipal and county leadership during this critical time in national, state and local history. The future is always bright and something to look forward to when you can count on the strength and fortitude of the people of El Paso County working together to take care of each other.
Susan Wheelan is director of El Paso County Public Health.
