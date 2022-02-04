The issue:
The COVID pandemic may actually be winding down.
What we think:
The other side of the pandemic is rich with strategic opportunities.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
OK, let’s get optimistic for a second. Like... really optimistic.
Head over to El Paso County Public Health’s website and you’ll see COVID numbers have fallen off a cliff. As of Feb. 2, when the Business Journal went to press, the incidence rate had fallen to 736 positive cases per 100,000 people (too high — but this isn’t that editorial) from a mid-January peak of more than 1,700 people per 100,000. The county’s positivity rate has fallen by nearly 20 percent week over week and COVID hospitalizations are also on the decline. Additionally, cases are falling across much of the nation.
So, let’s just say we’re actually on our way to a real national, state and local recovery from this pandemic. What now?
When it comes to business, things have changed. Even if a miracle pill fell from the heavens tomorrow (vaccines are the next best thing and are, indeed, miracle-like), there are still the issues of worker shortages, supply shortages, paid family leave, minimum wage, unemployment insurance, inflation...
But there’s also unprecedented opportunity to innovate and differentiate one’s business from the competition. In June of 2021, management consulting firm McKinsey & Company was a little too optimistic when it wrote about the post-pandemic future, but their points still apply: “We would argue that for many companies, this is a real strategy moment,” according to an article titled “Why your COVID-19 exit needs ‘strategy inserts.’”
“The moves you make in the next few months could determine your company’s path through the upcoming recovery period,” the article said. “Given that crisis exits often reset the competitive landscape, they represent crucial opportunities to get ahead of trends and extend the distance from competition.”
The “Future of work: what boards should be thinking about,” published by management consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers, predicts that where possible, remote and hybrid work will be part of the post-pandemic landscape. Focusing on technology to facilitate that work will allow for fewer interruptions in case of unexpected events (think windstorms) and will allow companies to attract top talent, really, from anywhere in the world. PwC reports technological investments might include “productivity analytics and collaboration suites that bridge the gap between people who regularly work in the office and those who work remotely.”
In October of last year, Forbes quoted Brian Elliott, vice president of the Future Forum, a consortium of 50 young members of Congress who focus on issues important to younger citizens, which found 76 percent of employees want flexibility where they work, and 93 percent want flexibility when they work.
“The view of the office looks different from the top,” Elliott said. “While executives are banging down the door to get back to their corner offices, non-executive employees are demanding flexibility in where and when they work. Companies must do more to bridge this gap in order to attract and retain top talent,” he said.
Some businesses are also looking at “The Return to Normal” as an opportunity to rebrand, to tweak models, missions and visions. Some companies will ramp up or move exclusively to e-commerce platforms while others may increase direct-to-consumer sales.
Some businesses will simplify and return to core products while eliminating noise.
And some businesses won’t have the luxury of offering remote work. That means proven methods to mitigate this virus and other contagious diseases will have to continue. Even after Omicron is no longer a household word, sick workforces will always be a hazard for any company. That’s why, as the Journal editorialized earlier this year, businesses should have contingency plans — from equipment to staff and even alternative physical locations — to ensure operations aren’t disrupted in case of emergencies. But you can hedge your bets by encouraging and incentivizing a vaccinated workforce.
Some things may be returning to normal, but there won’t be business as usual on the other side of Omicron. The business environment has been forever changed and will continue to evolve. Those planning ahead will certainly differentiate themselves from the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.