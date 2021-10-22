The issue:
Fears of inflation are growing.
What we think:
The pinch will be short-lived.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
Are we really on the verge of stagflation — the combination of inflation, a stagnant economy, a lifeless stock market and soaring interest rates last seen in the late ’70s? Given that few of us can remember those not-so-fabulous times, here’s some context.
“Since the late 1960s,” Bill Medley of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas posted on the Fed’s website, “the nation had experienced a trend of rising prices as inflation began creeping upward from annual rates that were previously less than 2 percent for several years. In 1973, the Federal Reserve tightened policy to address an increase in inflation rates. However, in the face of higher unemployment, the Fed eased its policy before inflation had been fully contained. The year-over-year inflation rate bottomed out at 5 percent in December 1976 before moving higher once again.
“By January 1979, inflation was threatening to rise further, as prices jumped 7.7 percent from the year before, according to the personal consumption expenditure index. At the same time, there was concern about the US dollar, which had lost 12 percent of its value against major foreign currencies since late 1976.”
Fed chief Paul Volcker was convinced that only a radical tightening of the money supply could bring the economy back to normal and curb runaway inflation. He wasn’t kidding. As Medley noted, “The federal funds rate reached a record high of 20 percent in late 1980. Inflation peaked at 11.6 percent in March of the same year.” One year Treasury Bonds paid more than 16 percent.
Volcker’s medicine may have caused a lot of short-term anguish, but it ushered in an era of low inflation, low unemployment and a booming stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed at 875 in 1982, reached 11,497 at the turn of the millennium. That’s twice the rate of increase we experienced between the 2009 Great Recession low of 6,547 and this month’s 35,294.
In the late ’70s, the U.S. was a major participant in a very different world economy. China was a failed state that had yet to recover from from Mao Tse-Tung’s autocracy and the Soviet Union was crumbling and irrelevant. America and its allies were prosperous and powerful. There was no internet, no vast international supply chain and no social media, except tabloid gossip columns and the National Enquirer. Globalism? It wasn’t even in the dictionary — and believe it or not, most American families owned a weighty dictionary.
Today’s problems seem very different from those of 40 years ago. As measured by the Consumer Price Index, prices increased by 5.4 percent in September 2021 compared to the previous September.
By itself, that’s an alarming number, but it may not be cause for concern. Prices aren’t going up because of long term flaws and fissures in the economy, but because of a temporary supply/demand imbalance. For example, automakers worldwide have had to cut back production because of semiconductor shortages, driving up the prices of both new and used cars. Pandemic-related labor shortages have driven up wages, and most of us came out of the pandemic in pretty good shape financially.
Labor shortages will endure for a while, in part thanks to the millions of older workers who have chosen to stay retired. The Commerce Department reported last week that U.S. retail spending rose 14 percent after inflation in the last two years, more than the total of the seven previous years.
After saving, scrimping, staying at home and maybe benefitting from trillions in government payments, we’re collectively ready to spend even more. Worldwide supply chains are revving up, and pretty soon we should be able to get that new refrigerator without waiting three weeks for delivery.
We expect that sometime in the not-too-distant future, our comfortable cash reserves will turn into cars, refrigerators and credit card debt. We’ll go back to full-time work, inflation will abate and the globalized supply chain will function like an Amazon fulfillment center; fast, flawless, inevitable and invisible. Back to the past!