Did anyone reading this now, ever — even for one second — think we would still be hampered by this annoying, go-away-already situation? Not me, that’s for sure.
In northern El Paso County, most days it seems as you walk in and out of our shops, there is not a pandemic anymore. Sure, there are some wearing masks, but each person does what is right for them. There are those willing to be out and about buying things and services.
Having made so many alterations to our daily lives, I’m pleased we have been able to hold our normal in-person events/meetings pretty much throughout 2021. We kept attendance low, did all we could so people could protect themselves, and then rolled up our sleeves and helped our businesses get back to work.
Now attendance restrictions are long gone but we are not back to our pre-COVID numbers. Attendance at events is about 15-20 percent below 2019 numbers — but that’s not bad in my opinion. It’s in keeping with what I’m hearing from other chambers around the country. I feel there are two main reasons for this. One, of course, is there is still a threat out there and some do not feel comfortable with crowds, or have conditions that put them at higher risk. Second, staff in our businesses are stretched so thin.
Many members who once loved to attend chamber events simply don’t have time anymore. Owners of companies are doing the jobs their employees used to do, because they don’t have enough staff. That means early mornings, late nights and weekends are reserved for their owner duties. Many are quite exhausted, I’m sure.
However, events were our smallest contributions in helping our local business community. Everything else happened behind the scenes — from one-on-one consulting, to helping people open businesses, to working on legislative issues. This year our chamber took the lead on a campaign to pass a half-cent sales tax in support of the Monument Police Department, which not only responds to Monument but also to the surrounding areas when the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would take longer to respond. Safety is a huge issue when it comes to economic development, and we felt the need was high enough to spend a lot of time on passing the measure.
Other times, help came in the form of encouragement and congratulations for tenacity — letting businesses know someone recognizes their accomplishments.
I want to thank El Paso County for their grant cycles specifically targeted to help chambers of commerce and other business support organizations. Our sector was left out of almost all federal support; our funding comes mostly from membership dues and events and we were anticipating a very challenging time. The county recognized that these organizations can assist hundreds of businesses. So by supporting our efforts they, in turn, supported many. You could say it was good bang for their buck and we could not appreciate it more.
These past 22 months have been more than any business owner or employee should have to endure, and yet they did. Some businesses didn’t make it — but in the Tri-Lakes area, I’m aware of less than a handful that had to close their doors, That’s not only a testament to the businesses, but also to our community who showed up to support them.
Talking to businesses is, of course, a big part of our job. But several of these conversations have left me incredibly disappointed in the attitudes of some patrons. Patience, grace and understanding seem to have gone out the window in so many instances; let’s work on bringing these qualities back into our lives. Businesses owners are just trying to keep going, trying to keep a roof over their heads.
Let’s make it easier for them to keep their employees by treating them well. Honestly, this will make your day so much brighter! Given you are reading this in the Business Journal, chances are you are already in business; you understand the challenges, and thus are gracious around other business owners. But I feel we could all take a breath sometimes and improve our interactions.
We still have so much uncertainty ahead. We’ve just learned about the Omicron variant at the time of this writing, and even if it turns out not to be worse than other strains, we know there will be more variants on the way. So as a business owner, be smart, plan for the future — don’t just let it happen to you. And join your local chamber of commerce! Or, like many business owners, join a few!
We’re adding to our support repertoire with new membership options, and more avenues for CEOs to engage with other likeminded CEOs. We also do not work in a member-only silo. Because we are also an economic development corporation and a visitor center, we have many support avenues to also help nonmembers.
We know there are some legislative issues coming down the pike that will not be good for businesses, so we’re gearing up to fight those on behalf of our members.
Bottom line, everything we do is to ensure our northern community is fiscally healthy, a place people want to base their business, a place people want to live. When we can take care of those three things, we know we are doing our job — and it’s looking good so far! On behalf of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corporation and Visitor Center, we wish you the best that 2022 can bring.
Terri Hayes is president and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Corp. & Visitors Center.
