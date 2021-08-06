Self-assured art critics notwithstanding, it’s hard to grade art on a scale of 1 to 100.
Do you give your kid’s random splashes on paper a 1 and the Mona Lisa a 99.5? But what if your kid had found the paper in the free bin at a garage sale, signed by Jackson Pollack? Oh — an undiscovered masterpiece!
And suppose that new scholarship proves conclusively that a notorious 19th century forger painted the Mona Lisa? Your opinion might change, but great art is easily defined. It’s technically superb, distinctly of its time, overwhelming to experience and often provocative.
How many Colorado visual artists meet those lofty criteria? I don’t include tourists, frequent visitors or casual sojourners. Colorado artists live here, work here and illuminate our state.
Consider Frank Mechau. Born in Kansas in 1904, Mechau grew up in Glenwood Springs and lived mostly in Colorado until his death in 1946. The Mechau family website describes him as “a complex man with diverse interests. He was an athlete, a scholar, a teller of tall tales, a gentle man and a philosopher, but above all he was an artist.”
In 1929, the then-promising young artist and his spouse Paula sold their possessions to fund a trip to Paris. Returning three years later after success abroad, Mechau had an interesting takeaway.
“It has been a great experience to study in Europe,” Mechau told an interviewer, “but it has furthered my conviction that America is the place for American artists.”
From 1934 to 1940, Mechau created the masterpieces that define his career, many commissioned by Works Progress Administration-era federal programs. All were executed in Colorado, including the fresco of running horses in the interior courtyard of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
Dangers of the Mail, installed in 1937 in the Washington D.C. Post Office, has been under attack since it was installed. Depicting a Native American attack on a stagecoach, it’s a roiling, tumultuous scene of denuded white women, dead or dying men, leaping horses, competent attackers and the overturned coach.
It has been defended as a great painting and condemned for its content.
“Dangers of the Mail is undoubtedly a proto-national pornographic fantasy, a melodramatic dime novel incarnation legitimizing colonial practices,” wrote Jessy J. Ohl and Jennifer E. Potter in 2019. It’s still there in Washington, inside what is now the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency headquarters, although concealed behind a curtain and viewable only by appointment.
The Federal Public Works of Art Project commissioned two less controversial Mechau works in 1936 for the Colorado Springs Post Office. Those works, Indian Fight and The Corral, are both 6.5 feet x 13.5 feet. They hung until the early 1960s, when a clumsily conceived interior expansion left no room for them.
They languished for decades in a General Services Administration storage building in Washington. Efforts to get them back several years ago failed, since they had already been promised to the Federal Judicial complex in Denver. Me against the Feds in Denver? Didn’t seem like a winnable fight, so I let it go.
But the battle is back on, thanks to doughty community leader Jim Raughton. He’s spearheading a new crusade to get Mechau’s masterpieces back, but not at the downtown Post Office.
One potential landing place: the renovated and reactivated City Auditorium. Linda Weise, who heads the Community Cultural Collective hoping to revive City Auditorium, is enthusiastic about the idea.
“They’re beautiful!” she said of the murals. “I know exactly where we could install them.” The Aud already has two smaller 1934 PWAP murals in its foyer: Archie Musick’s Hard Rock Miners and Tabor Utley’s The Arts.
Would either of Mechau’s murals sow the kind of division that Dangers of the Mail ignited? The Corral (now at the U.S. courthouse in Denver), featuring Pony Express riders changing mounts, won’t cause controversy. Indian Fight (now at the Denver Federal Center) may sound problematic, but it shouldn’t trigger what Ohl and Potter call “traumatic sense memory that positions audiences within a trauma economy in which sensation functions as epistemological grounding for political struggle.”
It’s a fair fight — no villains, no heroes, no nudes and plenty of rearing horses. Both magnificent works of art belong in our city. Go get ’em, Jim & Linda!