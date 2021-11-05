After diligently plowing through ArtsVision 2030, the cultural plan for the Pikes Peak region, I had a few takeaways.
First, gratitude for the hundreds of arts advocates who collaborated, contributed, worked on and created this thoughtful blueprint for the century’s third decade.
Second, hope for the immediate future. The arts/business/nonprofit and governmental sectors seem to be on the same page. It seems clear that our leaders want to nurture, expand, diversify and financially strengthen the arts community.
Third, so what? It’s just another plan. It’s full of uplifting notions, worthy goals and encouraging calls to action. It’s very much a product of our times — I suspect that anyone who reads it in 2030 will smile and say “This is so 2021!!”
Fourth, what can the rest of us do? We can support the arts in any way we choose, but support them we must. And it’s not as easy as it seems, given the ubiquity, accessibility and affordability of non-local art experiences.
Take Netflix, Hulu and Alexa. We have all three at home, so frictionless music, movies and performances are available whenever we choose. We’d like to hear the Philharmonic, go to a show at the Millibo or pop in to one of our favorite galleries on First Friday, but we’re still semi-stuck in pandemic mode.
We all need to get out, go, have fun and open our collective wallets. Just as daily exercise improves your health, bringing regional art into your life improves your mind and soul.
We started the post-pandemic process last week, when we got wind of the Oct. 29 pop-up sale of Betty Ross’s paintings at the Ent Center for the Arts.
Betty would hate this characterization, but she’s the grande dame of our visual arts community. As the show’s online blurb noted, “Ross has lived and worked in the Pikes Peak region since 1976, working as UCCS Theatreworks’ Costume Designer for many of the past decades alongside her robust practice as a studio artist. Ross’s extensive travels in Europe, Asia, and across the American West have generated ideas for paintings and costumes alike, from the landscape, people, politics, and above all the sense of place she encountered.”
The sale benefited the UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art’s Active Artists & Exhibitions Fund, providing support and funding to working artists. I’ve known Betty for 40 years and we own a couple of her works — so of course we went!
It was the kind of event that ArtsVision 2030 might have created, one generation passing the torch to the next. And yup, several of members of the ArtsVision team were there, including Co-chairman David Siegel, Sally Hybl and Daisy McGowan. There may have been more — the small exhibition space was packed and attendees were masked. We were in the first wave, and claimed a big, gorgeous Betty painting to hang in our bedroom.
Here’s a confession; I call myself an art collector — but Marie Kondo would call me an art hoarder. I inherited art from my parents, and have bought art by local and regional artists (living and dead) since 1981. We rotate things, constantly buy new ones and enjoy them all. It isn’t clutter, just art maximalism. It’s what happens when you buy half-a-dozen artworks annually, and keep them. Alas, there are no great masterpieces among them — no Jackson Pollacks, no Thomas Morans, no Alice Neels. Could’ve, should’ve, didn’t.
After McGowan wrapped our purchase, we headed out. I noticed that several of the Ent Center venues are named after deceased contemporaries. I played high school hockey against Dusty Loo, went to high school with Margot Lane and deeply miss Betty’s late husband Murray.
Trying to be witty, I told our friend Marie that I wasn’t worried — I was in no danger of having anything named for me.
“Oh, I don’t know,” she said. “Everybody knows you, so you never can tell.” I pointed out that you need either money or an illustrious career to qualify, and that I lacked both.
“Well,” she said, “you’re still alive and you got a great painting.”
That we did! And since today is both first Friday and my nine squared birthday, it’s an opportune time to buy some art. There’s a small space above a bookcase in the home office…. Time to fill it.