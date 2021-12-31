If this past year proved anything, it’s that spirit, tenacity and vision can overcome the mightiest of challenges. For Downtown, 2021 saw the opening of long-envisioned major attractions as well as the grit and determination of our small business owners emerging from the darkest moments of the pandemic. In short, 2021 was a year unlike any other.
Alongside every project, existing or new business, or future endeavor, Downtown Partnership and its family of organizations play key roles as leaders, partners, supporters or advocates.
Downtown Partnership recently marked the five-year anniversary of the adoption of the Experience Downtown Master Plan, which guides our work now and into the future. 2021 saw many tangible goals of that plan come to fruition or make significant strides. Of note:
• More than 30 new storefront businesses opened — a single-year record. While food-and-beverage options claimed the majority of openings, we welcomed a healthy mix of social enterprise retail such as Inherent Clothier, personal care services and unique attractions like the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum.
• Weidner Field opened in style, with the Switchbacks FC cracking over 100,000 in season attendance (plus thousands more who enjoyed concerts, graduation ceremonies and other sporting events at the stadium). Kudos to Hadji Barry, recently awarded 2021 MVP for the USL Championship!
• The opening of Ed Robson Arena in the fall brought Colorado College Tiger hockey games to campus for the first time in the program’s history. There’s not a bad seat in the 3,400-capacity arena, and it’s great to see so many CC students in the crowd on game days.
• History was made in August as the Drake Power Plant burned coal for the last time, an essential step in Colorado Springs Utilities’ plan toward a clean energy future. Look for dramatic changes to the site in 2022 as the plant is dismantled. A community visioning process for the future of that catalytic site is underway, and the board of CSU will be charged with making important decisions about the future of this catalytic site at the gateway to our city, our Downtown and our passage to the mountains.
• A related project pivotal to our community’s future also began in earnest in 2021: the Fountain Creek Watershed Vision and Implementation Plan, helmed by the Greenway Foundation and local firm N.E.S. and supported financially by Lyda Hill Philanthropies. It is difficult to overstate the potential of this project to connect people to the water, restore the riparian ecosystem, create recreational opportunities, and leverage the economic potential of our city’s waterway.
• The ability to get around the city center continued to improve, as this year PikeRide bike share expanded its reach and added numerous hubs, two scooter companies began providing service in the fall, and planning efforts took hold to launch a free-fare shuttle throughout Downtown in 2022.
• Ongoing improvements to public spaces through public art, signage and landscaping continued to make Downtown more welcoming and walkable. We were especially proud that in 2021 our Gateways Initiative was recognized as one of just seven Pinnacle Award winners, the industry’s highest honor bestowed by the International Downtown Association.
• More construction cranes dotting the skyline are the greatest indicator that Downtown is on the radar of builders and investors, particularly in multifamily properties. By next year Downtown will have over 3,000 residential units either recently completed or under construction, with another 2,000 in the near-term pipeline. More than anything else, having thousands more people calling Downtown their home will increase the vibrancy and economic sustainability of our city center.
Ben Franklin notably said, “When you’re finished changing, you’re finished.” Indeed, the work of fostering a thriving Downtown is never done.
That’s why we’re sensitive to those who are uncomfortable with change — change is never easy. And yet change — or that overused word “pivot” — is literally how businesses, especially our small independent businesses, made it through the worst of the pandemic closures and restrictions. New services, new products, new technologies, new delivery systems were essential to business survival. And it is by continuing to change or adapt to external forces that our Downtown will thrive and continue to serve as an economic accelerant for our region.
Just think: In one year’s time some of the new experiences available to any Downtown patron included taking in a soccer game, enjoying a hockey game, dining on Colombian fare at a new live music venue, riding a scooter, and “camping” at a boutique hotel with a view of Pikes Peak. None of those experiences were possible just one year ago. That’s change for the better.
“Change” also means rectifying poor decisions of the past — particularly the destruction of much of the urban fabric in the 1970s, as older buildings were torn down in the name of progress, leaving vast surface parking lots in their wake. Now, encouragingly, many of those open swaths of nothingness are being developed as new apartments, helping to address our city’s severe housing shortage.
Yes, we are the city’s central business district — the location of choice for growing enterprises in tech, finance, cybersecurity, law, sports industries and creative industries, as well as more than 150 independently owned shops, restaurants and pubs. Yet in the coming years you will see us grow and mature as Downtown becomes a true mixed-use neighborhood — home to thousands of new residents who take advantage of a lively, walkable lifestyle unlike anywhere else in the city.
At Downtown Partnership, we are mindful that our city center is at a historic juncture. The decisions we collectively make now will define our Downtown’s character, its accessibility and sense of welcome for decades to come. We strive not just for more — more housing units, more jobs, more construction — but for an ever higher quality of architecture, design, environmental sustainability, as well as enterprise opportunities for artists, entrepreneurs, chefs, brewers and innovators.
In 2022 you’ll continue to see cranes dotting the skyline, ribbon cuttings for new businesses, and new services such as the Downtown shuttle. But what I hope you’ll notice most is intentionality — a Downtown on a continuous path of thoughtful improvement, with civic and business leaders making wise decisions to foster a city center that fills us all with pride. We’re on this journey of a better and more vibrant Downtown together, and there’s never been a more exciting time to be doing business, shopping, dining, exploring or living in our city center.
Susan Edmondson is president and CEO at The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.
