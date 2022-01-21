The issue:
The Great Resignation is impacting businesses of all kinds.
The main reasons workers are leaving can be addressed for free.
As the Great Resignation rages on, many business owners are left scratching their heads wondering, even as wages rise and incentives get sweeter, what more can be done to convince the unemployed to get back to work (even the U.S. Army is offering a $50,000 signing bonus). And the Centennial State isn’t isolated from the turbulence. Just up the road, the Kroger strikes continue. Involving more than 8,000 grocery workers from 77 King Soopers and City Market stores in the Denver metro area, their discontent is a microcosm of much of today’s workforce.
According to a story published earlier this month by The New York Times, more than 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November of 2021.
That same month, 210,000 jobs were created.
In the Kroger case, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 is seeking higher wages and bonuses, on-the-job safety measures such as armed security guards (this partly stemming from the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting last year), and improved health care. So far, both sides have indicated that the talks have been unproductive.
The strike is currently expected to last until Feb. 2, and right now it’s not certain whether Colorado Springs locations will join in. But Kroger employees are not alone.
A study by The MIT Sloan School of Management, the business school of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, plainly lays out the problem in the report’s title: “Toxic Culture Is Driving The Great Resignation.”
The study “analyzed 34 million online employee profiles to identify U.S. workers who left their employer for any reason (including quitting, retiring, or being laid off) between April and September 2021,” according to MIT Sloan.
“Between April and September 2021, more than 24 million American employees left their jobs, an all-time record,” the report said.
The top five predictors of attrition during the Great Resignation, from highest to lowest, are: toxic corporate culture, job insecurity and reorganization, high levels of innovation (moving too quickly), failure to recognize employee performance and poor response to COVID-19.
“...the most common ways employees described toxic culture at their company were through a failure to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion; workers feeling disrespected; unethical behavior or low integrity; abusive managers; and a cutthroat environment where they felt colleagues were actively undermining them,” MIT Sloan reports.
And, according to the study, the discontent isn’t limited to low-income workers.
“The Great Resignation is affecting blue-collar and white-collar sectors with equal force,” the report said. “Some of the hardest hit industries — apparel retail, fast food, and specialty retail — employ the highest percentage of blue-collar workers among all industries we studied. Management consulting, in contrast, had the second-highest attrition rate but also employs the largest percentage of white-collar professionals of any Culture 500 industry. Enterprise software, which also suffered high churn, employs the highest percentage of engineering and technical employees.”
The good news: All of these issues can be addressed by ownership and management and, outside of recognizing employee performance from a monetary standpoint, all can be done for free.
But the source of toxicity isn’t always coming from “inside the house...”
Employees, from grocery store clerks to flight attendants to fast-food workers, are dealing with increasingly unruly customers, some who have even resorted to physical violence. And the problem seems to be getting worse.
In the face of growing aggression, rewarding hard work and being a good boss is not quite enough. Workers need to know that employers have their backs and will take concrete steps to keep them safe. Don’t let abusive customers be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
