Farming has always been a game — a mission, really — for the brave and the incurably optimistic. And farmers have always been squeezed by razor-thin margins and the capriciousness of Mother Nature. But in 2022, the odds have never been worse, and the stakes have never been higher.
Farms nationwide have been hit hard by inflation, supply chain issues, aging infrastructure, and price hikes on raw materials and transportation. And in the Western United States, climate change has brought accelerating drought and a rapidly shrinking water supply.
There’s also crushing pressure from Big Ag. The New Yorker reports that since 1982, the nation’s four largest beef-packing companies went from controlling about 40 percent of the market to controlling more than 80 percent. The four largest seed manufacturers increased their market share from 21 percent in 1994 to 66 percent in 2018. And now, the four largest dairy co-ops control more than 50 percent of the market. As a result, farmers are paying more for raw materials while selling their goods for lower prices and to fewer competitive buyers.
We need our local farmers to survive this pummeling. They’ve been creative — back in 2019, for example, family-owned Frost Livestock had already opened the family home as an Airbnb, and its grounds to farm dinner events — and many independent growers bring their produce to scattered seasonal farmers markets. But something local farmers specifically say would help in Colorado Springs is a public farmers market like the one in Boulder — the kind of stable market that gives them a direct relationship with the consumer and synergy with other producers; the kind of market that prioritizes farmers’ best interests.
There have been attempts here in the Springs — rancher Mike Callicrate of Ranch Foods Direct has been a driving force — but farmers say there’s not the political will or commitment from city government leadership to make it happen (see p. 1).
Bob Cope, economic development manager for Colorado Springs, says taking the lead on building public market facilities should be the job of the private sector — but we’ve seen where leaving the fate of small players at the mercy of the private sector gets us. In 2020 the pandemic revealed, in the starkest terms, how very breakable America’s consolidated food supply chain has become. Staring down empty supermarket produce shelves and meat cases, consumers flocked to local farmers and co-ops just to keep food on the table. A visit to any supermarket today shows the food supply chain is still terribly fragile. Local farms aren’t a novelty — they’re a very real lifeline, essential for food resiliency.
Callicrate suggests the city could lend real support through land approvals, referrals to grant opportunities, possible use of city property, and even tax incentive funding for City Council-approved farmers market projects. Colorado Springs has shown plenty of will and imagination when it comes to offering incentives, tax breaks and approvals to attract and support corporations like Scheels. It’s past time for our local government to get creative about concrete ways to give Colorado farmers a more secure and profitable future.