We’re busy ramping up for another summer tourist season, a primary economic driver that — with luck and without COVID and wildfires — will put many businesses in the black for the year. But there’s no doubt that come September, the city will have left heaps of money on the table due to our laughably low Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax, or LART.
Colorado Springs’ LART is one of the lowest in the nation. Tourists pay 1 percent tax on automobile rentals and 2 percent tax on hotels here. Compare that to Charleston, South Carolina: Their auto rental tax alone is 13.25 percent and its hotel tax is 5 percent. Charleston’s sales tax is 9.25 percent, higher than the Springs’ rate of 8.25 percent. That city doesn’t see nearly as many tourists as Colorado Springs, but has equally vulnerable natural resources to protect.
Our outdoor amenities are one of the biggest draws for people considering visiting or living here, and we need to take better care of what we have, preserve more open space and quit concreting over irreplaceable wildlands. The amount of new green space and parkland hasn’t matched growth — and that is generating a looming crisis for the city.
An estimated 4 million visitors a year add to the wear and tear on Garden of the Gods and almost a half-million use the trails in Cheyenne Cañon. It makes sense then to ask those who visit our city to pay their fair share to maintain and grow the park system they use. We live in one of the most beautiful places on Earth, and there’s absolutely no reason tourists shouldn’t help us keep it that way.
As reported in the May 11 edition of the Colorado Springs Independent, a sister publication of the Business Journal, our city’s parks dropped from 14th best in the nation to 58th, according to the Trust for Public Lands. The organization said Colorado Springs spends $92 per resident on its park system, compared to $151 by Denver and $159 by Aurora.
Imagine what even a small LART increase could do for our parks system. The city could purchase more parkland for areas that don’t have adequate open space and add trees, picnic tables, sporting fields and trails to more parts of the city. Currently, Colorado Springs dedicates a mere 11.6 percent of its land for parks. And yet, outdoor recreation is one of the top reasons businesses are easily able recruit talent, and why people seek to start a business and lay down roots in our city.
Colorado Springs’ park leaders — and the Trails and Open Space Working Committee — are doing their best to make parks a priority. But it’s hard without increased funding. And even if a TOPS initiative passes to increase open space and parkland, we need to dedicate more general fund money to maintaining the parks we already have.
It’s time to invest in the city’s outdoor spaces with additional dollars and cents, and not just with more lip service and meetings. When the latest iteration of the ballot measure to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax failed last year, it left the city’s parks system in jeopardy.
We need more money to protect these natural treasures and there’s a way to get it without opening our own pocketbooks. The city needs to quit dithering and put the LART issue on the November ballot.