Over coffee with a fellow Colorado Springs Leadership Institute chum recently, the conversation turned to leadership as it often does. And we found ourselves asking, “What does it mean to be a leader, and who decides?” As a small business owner whose work is grounded in helping social sector leaders and their organizations thrive, I often get caught up in hair-splitting conversations around the variations between social sector leadership and that of the public or private sectors. The truth is, when it comes to working with humans, we’re all in the same boat.
Then, across my desk came an article memorializing the leadership lessons of Dr. Paul Farmer. His ideas changed public health paradigms — bringing world-class medical care to the most resource-poor communities imaginable.
Before we explore these lessons from Dr. Farmer, think about your own leadership journey. More than likely, you want to make a difference. You are passionate about making the world better, regardless of your career, profession, or sector.
Farmer said there are not three worlds; there is only one. Similarly, whether you serve within the social, public, or private sectors, you, as a leader, are an ambassador for good.
Perhaps leadership is service, regardless of sector.
In reading the article, I was struck by the authors’ summation of the lessons:
1. Practice the “hermeneutic of generosity.” This is just a fancy way of saying, “give folks the benefit of the doubt.” Whether we are collaborating on a project, partnering across sectors, or working within our internal teams, Farmer encourages us to recognize the inherent good in each person as a prerequisite, not just for trust but for operational effectiveness. “When people assume good intentions, a team spends less time on drama and disagreement and more time getting important work done for those needing help.”
2. “Beware the iron cage of rationality.” As leaders, we can fall into the trap of focusing too much on operational efficiency and formal planning at the expense of deep listening and consideration of lived experience. This one is tough for me as a planner — I love frameworks and models. But, in reflecting on my own leadership journey, the most significant lesson I learned was that I missed critical information by not listening to employees, their experiences, and their needs. This was a hard-won lesson that guides me to this day. And I still get it wrong when I forget to stop and listen (and instead assume I know what’s going on).
3. Be whole-heartedly invested in outcomes. Our consulting practice regularly encourages detachment from “the results.” In other words, commit to action without expectation of the results it produces. Farmer’s example refers to “accompaniment” — an ethic of empowerment and mutuality in which we are united in the work we seek to accomplish together. Let us be wholehearted in the results we strive to achieve in our effort to bring about change. Even when we fail, there is courage in the commitment we bring to the work at hand.
Dr. Farmer left us too soon, but the relevance of his teachings continues to guide us, as leaders, in how we may serve the greater good through our efforts regardless of sector or profession. And as for who can grant you the role of “leader?” That would be you. By action rather than title, each of us has the power to lead.
Kimberley Sherwood is a consultant helping nonprofits and their leaders. She is a 2009 graduate of the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute. Find her at kimberleysherwood.com.