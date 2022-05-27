Executives and leaders frequently tell me they don’t have time to participate in digital spaces. For years, I endorsed this perspective, recognizing that most of them had already made the connections necessary to successfully run their organizations and create impact in the broader community.
It’s become increasingly clear, though, that social media plays an outsized role in the dissemination of ideas and in influencing behavior change locally and globally. Like it or not, leaders can no longer afford to opt out of digital discourse because, as international relations scholar P.W. Singer and digital forensic researcher Emerson T. Brooking say in LikeWar: The Weaponization of Social Media, it’s where “battles for not just every issue you care about, but for the future itself,” are playing out.
Imagine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy deciding he didn’t have the time to be active on social media while leading his nation’s defense against Putin’s invasion. It would certainly be an understandable choice with so many life-and-death situations demanding his attention.
But without Zelenskyy’s digital leadership, would the world be as invested in the plight of Ukraine? Would the Ukrainian cabinet be as empowered to call upon government and business leaders around the globe to support their cause? Would the countless Ukrainian citizens who have taken to social media to share their experiences and point individuals from all nations toward concrete ways of helping be as bold and persistent without their president’s example?
We care about Ukraine because Zelenskyy — and multitudes of Ukrainians following his lead — flood social media with reminders of why we must.
It’s a powerful example of how vital a tool social media can be for leaders.
Researchers estimate that every action on Facebook can be seen by up to 40,000 people. The things we choose to amplify, comment on and talk about in our own posts impact what those in our networks (and beyond) know. It shapes their perception of issues and events.
“People trust sideways, not upwards,” says foresight strategist Sean Pillot de Chenecey in The Post-Truth Business: How to Rebuild Brand Authenticity in a Distrusting World. “We believe each other far more than we believe branded messages,” he adds. In LikeWar, Singer and Brooking make a similar observation about the power of messages disseminated by people we know: “If it comes from friends and family, it is inherently more believable.”
As tempting as it may be to avoid social media as much as possible — or, for those of us who use it regularly — get caught up in whatever topic dominates social media platforms on a given day, we have the power to change the subject and influence what tens of thousands of people see — and think. Once upon a time, when there were only a handful of channels that decided which stories were worthy of telling, we could complain about “the media” setting the agenda for where we focused our attention. Now, however, we play a big role in determining which stories and ideas gain traction.
Lauren Hug is founder and principal of HugSpeak Consulting, a community engagement firm that develops participatory strategies, empowering vibrant communities in both physical and digital spaces. She is also a graduate of CSLI’s Class of 2018. Lauren can be reached at lauren@hugspeak.com.