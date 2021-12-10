The issue:
Housing costs threaten the local working- and middle-class.
What we think:
Non-traditional solutions are needed to stem the housing crisis.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
It’s almost certain that our torrid real estate market will one day slow down — yet it seems unlikely that home prices will decline substantially, given the cost of new construction, the city’s continuing growth and new demand from in-migrating tech employees.
Home price appreciation is a national phenomenon, as the Federal Housing Finance Agency reported on Nov. 30.
“U.S. house prices rose 18.5 percent from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021,” the agency found. “Compared to a year ago, annual gains have increased in every state and metro area.”
At 24 percent, Colorado Springs is above the national average, but below the overall rankings of five states: Idaho 35.8 percent, Utah 30.3 percent, Arizona 27.7 percent, Montana 26.0 percent and Florida 24.8 percent. Housing prices in all markets have increased every year since 2012.
FHFA also reported that of the nine census divisions, the Mountain division recorded the strongest four-quarter appreciation, posting a 25 percent gain between the third quarters of 2020 and 2021 and a 5.8 percent increase in the third quarter of 2021.
What are the long-term consequences of such price appreciation? Looking at Colorado Springs and peer cities such as Austin, Pueblo and Albuquerque, there are many common themes, including gentrification, working- and middle-class displacement, and soaring rents.
Austin leads in every one of these categories. It’s one of the fastest growing cities in the country, with a youthful population and recent in-migration of 180 people daily. Many of the former residents of the historically Black and Latino neighborhood of Montopolis can no longer afford to live there. Median home sale prices in the city of Austin rose to $536,650 in October, up from $441,250 a year ago.
Metro Albuquerque’s rapid home price growth has slowed in recent months, but the median sale price of a single family home increased by 16 percent in the third quarter to $298,000. Albuquerque residents have long fought gentrification. On Nov. 2, voters overwhelmingly rejected a $50 million city bond issue that would have funded a new soccer stadium. Opponents claimed that its construction would accelerate gentrification and displacement.
The median listing home price in Pueblo was $265,000 in October 2021, up 20.5 percent year-over-year. Median sales price in July 2021 was $291,500, a 24 percent increase from July 2020. At $446,000, our median home price is substantially higher than Albuquerque and Pueblo but well below Austin. Displacement and gentrification are not new to our community, as longtime city residents move out of once-affordable close-in neighborhoods. Just as Denverites save money by relocating to southeast suburbs, Castle Rock and northern El Paso County, we’re heading to southeast Colorado Springs, Fountain and Pueblo.
But continuing to build further out is an incomplete solution, at best. In May, the Affordable Housing Collaborative told city council there’s a need to go beyond existing channels and get more people involved in resolving the Springs’ housing crisis. One plan AHC members outlined: getting individuals, businesses and institutions that own land to donate it, then connecting them with a developer to build an affordable housing project. Public agencies, school districts, hospitals, universities and religious organizations with surplus property might be persuaded to enter such joint ventures.
Another AHC goal: to shift the focus away from single-family homes and consider other types of projects, and to study successful solutions in other cities.
Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership says the city is “at a crossroads” with the existing affordable housing crisis compounded by COVID-19 and “the loudest voices in city government” opposing many of the changes needed to address the problem.
“Acting now means bringing new voices to the table, from teachers and nurses to service workers and the historically marginalized,” CSPP’s website says. “It means letting city council know that we want to allow more types of housing throughout the city, invest in high-quality affordable developments, … and confront the legacy of housing segregation in our city.”
More needs to be done. New voices, innovation and collaboration outlined by the city’s affordable housing advocates represent an important way forward.