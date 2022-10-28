Traveling along I-25 from the Fort Collins area through Denver down to Colorado Springs, 19 major air and space companies are flourishing. New aerospace startups are attracted to the corridor every year due to the high quality of living. However, the average American — let alone Coloradan — is unaware of the significant presence of space and related defense technology companies in Colorado. This knowledge gap is likely because there has never been a “Denver, we have a problem” moment, even though important NASA programs like the InSight Mars Lander, OSIRIS-REx asteroid intercept mission, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are controlled from facilities along the Front Range.
Numerous military installations dedicated to maintaining supremacy in the air, cyber, and space domains are also along the I-25 corridor. Whether it is Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora ensuring operational support to global missile defense or North American Air Defense at Peterson Space Force Base in southern Colorado Springs, the I-25 corridor of Colorado Spacepower is a preeminent location for aerospace technology, industry, innovation and military capabilities. Over the decades, complex public-private systems of interdependent cooperation have developed due to these military installations operating in tandem with support from local Colorado companies and educational institutions. However, such synergy only works if communities and elected leaders align their interests in maximizing the benefits of dedicating the I-25 corridor to fostering the space industry business and the high-paying jobs associated with such work.
The decision to move U.S. Space Command from Peterson SFB to Huntsville, Alabama, should be a wake-up call to all Coloradans. The presence of numerous companies, and military bases and commands in Colorado is not a birthright. Instead, guarding Colorado spacepower means looking at various opportunities to maintain and expand current commercial and military investments in Colorado. The status quo is no longer acceptable when it comes to establishing Colorado as the home of American military spacepower — and the associated infrastructure, education, business climate and good governance needed to sustain and attract the world’s best innovators and economic capital.
At present, there are about 500 defense industry startups in Colorado, with almost half in the Colorado Springs area. Colorado is also home to 34 federal research labs and consortiums. Many of these facilities are centered on air, cyber and space capabilities — be it for commercial, educational and/or military use. The mutually supportive nature of the defense industry, innovative commercial enterprises, and military systems translate into maximizing American Spacepower due to economies of scale.
Elected leaders along the I-25 corridor must modernize local governance, infrastructure, educational opportunities and tax codes to ensure the region becomes a bastion of innovation in support of space-related technologies, especially for defense or commercial reasons. In addition, fostering a positive business climate and livable area for employees, students, researchers, and military members would ensure a steady pipeline of talent for Colorado Spacepower while guaranteeing future regional investments. Numerous issues are plaguing Silicon Valley in California because local officials lacked awareness, foresight and proactiveness.
There are three relatively easy strategies that elected leaders in Colorado could pursue to ensure that Colorado and the I-25 corridor become the Cradle of American Space Technology and Power.
First, a new generation of leaders must bring out-of-the-box ideas to the table. Establishing a Space National Guard, complete with a headquarters in the center of our Spacepower corridor, is an example of this forward-thinking. Moreover, leaders across Colorado should be advocating for a potential U.S. Space War College to be placed in Colorado, which would attract further investment and professionals interested in making the region the epicenter of American spacepower. Presenting favorable opportunities and accommodations would be no different than when Colorado politicians passed legislation in 1954 authorizing $1 million in taxpayer funds to help purchase land in Colorado Springs to construct the US Air Force Academy. Such an economic impact cannot be overstated. The Air Force Academy contributes hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy and is the most popular attraction in Colorado, bringing in over one million visitors annually.
Second, security clearance investigation backlogs are currently a significant obstacle to hiring. State and county governments could assist industry partners with covering the gap between hiring a new employee and granting a security clearance. This would provide a needed pipeline of talented high school and college graduates to local industry and bases, facilitating internships and on-the-job learning needed to maximize local talent and innovation.
Finally, industry collaborators could create a regional, nonprofit foundation to manage an industry-funded scholarship program for El Paso County high school graduates. Murphy Oil implemented this type of model with great success in El Dorado, Arkansas, with industry investing in the community while at the same time growing the future workforce. Space-oriented programs in high schools and colleges along the I-25 corridor would provide incentives for students to pursue space-
related careers, while encouraging businesses to further invest in Colorado in hopes of hiring highly educated and qualified professionals for space and defense purposes.
With the Colorado economy developing faster than most of the U.S. and being the second-fastest growing state, development will come with significant hurdles and issues, to include traffic, water, infrastructure, transportation projects, education and crime. If not sufficiently addressed and planned for, each will undermine the high-quality of living afforded to most Colorado residents. Establishing sustainable growth demands the election of competent professionals providing the needed vision, guidance, and leadership to ensure Colorado is an attractive and desirable area for families, businesses, innovation and military bases to thrive.
Colorado must be the epicenter of e-government, Smart Cities and other innovative approaches to managing city resources to maximize benefits to every local citizen and business. Colorado must maintain its position as a key and innovative location supporting future space exploration and development. Thus, maintaining an edge in space growth, technology and education means designing and planning a state perfectly suited for investment, businesses, defense and job opportunities for all.
Lt. Col. Jahara Matisek (Ph.D.) is a U.S. Air Force Command Pilot, now teaching at the U.S. Naval War College. Rob Rogers is a U.S. Air Force veteran and space technology professional and author of The Cradle of Space Technology, now running to represent Colorado’s House District 14. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of their companies, institutions, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval War College, Department of the Air Force, Department of Defense or U.S. government.