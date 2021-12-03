The issue:
The infrastructure bill is law.
What we think:
This new law is an investment in business.
Coloradans, get your shovels ready... the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the law of the land and of the $1.2 trillion allocated nationwide for much-needed repairs and upgrades, Colorado can expect at least $3.7 billion in federal highway money and $225 million to repair and replace crumbling bridges in the next five years alone, according to the White House.
Bottom line: Major investments in our nation’s and state’s transportation, water, energy and communications systems will be good for businesses — both small and large.
According to the White House, there are 481 bridges and over 3,600 miles of Colorado highway in poor condition. “Since 2011, commute times have increased by 9.3% in Colorado and on average, each driver pays $651 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.”
That’s not good for business.
The Front Range has just begun to meet its transportation needs now that an additional toll lane has opened between Monument and Castle Rock. Workers are more likely to commute longer distances to fill quality jobs if they’re not sitting in traffic four hours a day. And the population between Denver and Colorado Springs is continuing to grow. Further investing in transportation solutions both regionally and statewide will ensure goods and services flow freely and keep our local and state economies humming.
In addition, the law aims to help connect every American to reliable high-speed internet. “Broadband internet is necessary for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school learning, health care, and to stay connected. Yet 9% of Colorado households do not have an internet subscription.” As commerce moves more and more into a digital space, better and more internet coverage is not just good for businesses — it’s necessary. Better educated kids one day entering the workforce are good for business. Healthier and happier workers are... you get the idea.
“Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Colorado will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 85,000 Coloradans who currently lack it,” according to the White House. “And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 1,282,000 or 22% of people in Colorado will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.”
The ability (for everyone) to instantly and securely transfer information is good for business.
Oh, and our little airport — under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Colorado airports would receive approximately $432 million for infrastructure development over a five-year period.
That’s good for business.
These examples might be why, according to The Hill, “[n]early every major business group in Washington, D.C., backed the infrastructure bill....”
And these projects will require workers to complete them. Many will go out to bid and small businesses will have an opportunity to cash in on this spending spree. Oh, and one other side-effect that will benefit every American: A generation coming together and taking pride in bettering this nation. Perhaps its just the thing we need to begin to heal the cultural and political rifts in our country.
So let’s roll up our sleeves, do this right and get to work...