The issue:
Employers are struggling to find workers.
What we think:
Employers can attract workers simply by making their lives better.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
It’s a seller’s market — but that’s not just limited to real estate. Following an expert-defying and ultimately disappointing April jobs report, it appears prospective employees can afford to shop around when looking for a post-pandemic job. That’s left employers nationwide scrambling to fill openings. Some blame what they consider to be overly generous unemployment packages, but the problem, and the solution, aren’t so black-and-white.
Jobs are coming back. Consider this, from Politico’s Ben White and Rebecca Rainey: “The leisure and hospitality sectors, industries that have complained of a job shortage in recent weeks, saw exceptionally strong job growth in April. Workers also saw more hours. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people working part time due to economic reasons fell by 583,000 last month.”
But while there are indicators that people want to return to the workforce, multiple factors —including a continued fear of getting sick or a lack of child care — stand in the way. That means April could be a wake-up call for bad employers while it provides a hiring advantage for the good ones.
“The coming months are set to turn into a time of reckoning for bad employers,” Jon Walker wrote in The Week. “The unique dynamic of the pandemic recovery could prove quickly unsurvivable for companies that are inefficient, as well as those that offer low pay, toxic work environments, or abusive bosses.”
Yikes.
Companies that want to hire the strongest candidates — workers who are also likely to be the choosiest — may find an edge by implementing reasonable policies that make real differences in employees’ lives. Things like flexible and remote work, child care support, structured advancement and training, health care that can actually be used, a safe working environment — and yes, better wages. All of that will go a long way toward attracting and retaining a quality workforce in this post-pandemic era.
According to the same Politico story, “The April numbers were particularly worrisome for women’s groups concerned that recent gains are getting reversed. ‘After 2 months of gains in women’s labor force participation, that trend reversed in April,’ The National Women’s Law Center said in a statement. ‘165,000 women ages 20 and over dropped out of the labor force, meaning they are neither working nor looking for work. Meanwhile, 355,000 men ages 20 and over returned to the labor force last month. This means for every woman who dropped out last month, nearly 2.2 men returned.’”
Nationwide, only 266,000 jobs were gained last month and unemployment actually ticked upward. The economy has seen some odd month-to-month rebounds coming out of recessions past, so April may just be an anomaly. But even if it is, returning to work is still just too hard for lots of Americans, especially women.
Many employers have found themselves in a precarious position — pent-up demand is boiling over going into summer but some businesses are actually having to cut back because they can’t find help. Employers are going to have to stand out in the crowd, offering more than just the sparkly and superficial to get prospective employees to stop and look.
“We are watching examples in real time of low-wage companies realizing their only hope to stay in business is immediately becoming much better employers,” Walker writes in The Week.
The good news: Anybody can be a better employer. Walker is right... There will be a reckoning, and those who make life better for their employees will come out on top.