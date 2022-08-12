“There’s no such thing as a free lunch.” Truer words have never been spoken. But what about a free business?
Gov. Jared Polis this week, along with Secretary of State Jena Griswold, small business owners and state legislators, boasted more than 10,000 new Colorado LLCs have been filed... since July 1!
While it’s not totally free, there’s one big reason so many small business are getting off the ground: On July 1, the “Colorado Business Fee Relief Act” (House Bill 22-1001) was implemented. This means business owners and entrepreneurs only pay $1 for initial LLC formations and initial trade name registrations, which are normally $50 and $20 respectively.
According to the Governor’s Office, the fee reduction has already saved entrepreneurs more than a half a million dollars and it expects more than $8 million in savings when the bill celebrates its first birthday.
The money saved while forming a business isn’t an astronomical amount and won’t send anyone into early retirement, but Polis, a multi-millionaire who made his fortune as an entrepreneur, has committed to putting more money back in the pockets of Colorado business owners — and considering the wonky economy, we’re fully on board.
Inflation, supply chain issues, the ripple effects of COVID and workforce shortages have taken a toll on many small businesses and have no doubt disrupted startups. But innovative solutions like HB22-1001 are among the reasons our state has one of the healthiest economies in the nation.
Consider this from a Business News Daily article last updated in late June.
“As of the third quarter in 2018, Colorado experienced an annual growth rate of 3.8%, which, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, was faster than the overall U.S. growth rate of 3.4%. Colorado’s small businesses employ about 1.1 million people, and companies with fewer than 100 employees have the largest share of small business employment in the state. Such robust economic activity also raises the cost of living, and the price of real estate throughout Colorado has exploded. Colorado is a state in rapid economic ascension. The major metropolitan areas throughout the state have experienced unprecedented growth for several years now, creating more economic opportunities for entrepreneurs of all stripes.”
And then during the recession: The Milken Institute’s 2021 Best Performing Cities report, which includes metrics such as high-tech growth, named three Colorado cities in the top 20, the most of any state. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Fort Collins and, yes, Colorado Springs. If you want to look at the top 50 spots, Boulder and Greeley are in there too.
We want to see more pro-business legislation, and innovative solutions like HB22-1001 — along with Senate Bill 22-006, which would allow the backbone of our economy to retain more of the sales tax revenue they collect (and was recently approved by the Senate Finance Committee) — will help small businesses and entrepreneurs during these still-trying times.
Even if starting a business right now isn’t free, it’s close. And the innovation we’ve seen coming out of our state’s Capitol is encouraging. If it means keeping more money in the pockets of hardworking small business owners, it’s a win in our book.