Sculptures, monuments, statues and memorials have long been a feature of American life — and Colorado Springs is no exception.
Downtown contains a fair number of statues commemorating notable residents. City founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer sits proudly on his favorite mount Diablo at the intersection of Platte and Nevada avenues. W.S. Stratton is a few blocks away, as are William Seymour, Spencer Penrose and Fannie Mae Duncan.
Stratton and Penrose made fortunes in Cripple Creek and other ventures, and left extraordinary philanthropic legacies. Seymour was a leader of the early 20th century Black community, and the first African American to sit on an El Paso County jury, while Duncan was an extraordinary Black entrepreneur. Palmer fought bravely for the Union, ardently opposed slavery and made his city a haven of equality and justice for Black residents.
We have no statues of Confederate generals, 18th-century slave owners, segregationist politicians or Ku Klux Klan members. Yet Palmer’s statue was vandalized and defaced during demonstrations last year.
Some progressives appear to believe that century-old memorials aren’t merely ancient artworks but living symbols of power and oppression. Palmer? Just a rich white guy whose goal was to consolidate and maintain an oppressive capitalist society that marginalized workers, displaced and massacred Indigenous peoples and made rich white people even richer. Penrose and Stratton? More rich white guys.
Should we get rid of objectionable statues and monuments? We could start by dynamiting Georgia’s Stone Mountain where Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis are memorialized. And while we’re at it, what about blowing up Mt. Rushmore, where slave owners George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are joined by their fellow white guys Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt?
That’s absurd, of course. We’re not going to go all Taliban on Stone Mountain, let alone Mt. Rushmore. It makes sense to move Confederate statues from commanding locations in diverse cities, but we need to remember that tens of millions of Americans are descended from Confederate soldiers.
One of my great-grandfathers was Confederate soldier John Gill (after whom I am named) and the other was Union soldier Charles Farnsworth. They faced each other in battle several times, but survived the war. Gill’s brother Pinckney died in battle, and is memorialized at Princeton’s Nassau Hall as one of the 70 graduates who died in the Civil War. The names are listed alphabetically bearing no marker of affiliation. Six-hundred Princeton students went to war, split equally between the combatants.
We can’t change history but we can continue to honor our own Colorado Springs heroes and erect a few more statues. Here are three deserving candidates: Kelly Dolphus Stroud, Frank Loper and Marka Stewart.
Stroud was one of the finest athletes ever to to live in Colorado Springs, whose opportunity to compete in the 1928 Olympic Games was derailed by racism. He qualified for the Olympic trials in Boston by winning a 5,000-meter race in Denver, but he wasn’t allowed to ride the train with other qualifiers because he was Black. He hitchhiked and walked instead, arriving tired, dehydrated and famished. He couldn’t finish the race, returned home, graduated from Colorado College and had a successful life. He’s a member of CC’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Frank Loper was Jefferson Davis’ slave while Marka Webb Stewart was Davis’ great-granddaughter. Each had exemplary lives dedicated to the well being of this community, and each transcended the boundaries of race and class in this flawed but reasonably egalitarian city. Loper moved here to join Davis’ granddaughter and quickly became a leader of the city’s surging Black community. He founded a significant church, published a newspaper (The Colorado Sun), invested in real estate, retired, went broke in the Great Depression and took a job as a doorman at the Fine Arts Center. Stewart was a philanthropist, community leader, wise mentor and a thoroughly remarkable person. Born in 1905, she was modest and self-effacing, as were so many powerful women of her generation. She’d be appalled to receive such an honor, but delighted to be in the company of Stroud and Loper.
So let’s stop the fighting and get started on the building…