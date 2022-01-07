The issue:
The new year is time to change up old ways.
What we think:
Focus on public health, affordable housing, wages, social impact and sustainability.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
Last year was a roller coaster ride — and not in a good way — for local businesses. But 2022 is a chance to refocus. Here are the challenges the Business Journal sees looming for local businesses in the new year.
Let’s start with public health. New COVID variants appear faster than we can keep up with them and it might be tempting to throw up our hands: What’s the point in vaccines, if people can still spread the virus? But taking public health measures seriously is still the most pro-business way to tackle this enemy. Vaccines ensure most people don’t end up in the hospital or gravely ill, and help slow the spread. Masks not only reduce transmission of COVID, but of other illnesses (flu, anyone?) that keep workers home and cut productivity. Social distancing — you know the drill. None of these measures make a force field, but the more we work together on public health measures, the better our chances of keeping doors open and businesses on the road to recovery.
On to wages. The cost of living in Colorado Springs is skyrocketing — for small businesses trying to pay livable wages, it’s an uphill battle. Just throwing money at the problem won’t work. While workers certainly need more money to live in Colorado Springs, businesses need to get more creative about benefits and find more strategic solutions. To combat inflation and the impact of rising living costs, business leaders will have to innovate.
Part of the answer could lie in employer-supplied workforce housing. Some of the Colorado mountain towns that grapple with costs of living even higher than ours are already exploring the idea. One business, at least, has bought housing for workers and created affordable rents to offset the higher prices. This is the kind of strategic thinking that’s needed; high living costs aren’t attractive to companies seeking to relocate from the coasts, and local businesses can lead on solutions. Also, Colorado Springs should not be a city of renters; affordable housing should include a path to ownership.
This year, those focused on economic development must be more deliberate in supporting the needs of our smallest businesses — the enterprises that make our community unique, those that keep revenue in Colorado Springs. Chamber officials and economic development leaders should focus their energy on helping grow small business. As one of our small business owners mourned last year: “It’s easy to see why the big stay big and the small stay small.” When people shop at big box stores and chains, most of that money leaves the area. Locally owned businesses are proven to bring in more dollars and keep them circulating in the local economy.
This leads us to social impact and sustainability. Social impact businesses — those companies with a triple-bottom line that are about more than raising dollars and creating jobs — also help build our community. Consider James Proby’s Men’s Xchange, which helps people dress for success affordably. Or the Picnic Basket’s Red Plate initiative — the business gives a free meal for every 10 plates they make, providing food for the hungry in Colorado Springs.
Finally, sustainable business practices should be on every business owner’s list of New Year’s resolutions. It doesn’t have to be hard. Consider a phone call instead making the drive; conduct virtual meetings instead of making business trips. Buy green. Set up a sustainable supply policy and ask your suppliers about green options on their products and services. And contact Colorado Springs Utilities for a free energy audit or to learn more about the Peak Savings Program, which compensates businesses for cutting consumption when demand is high. CSU also offers energy measurement and tracking tools for businesses. Visit csu.org/Pages/BottomLine.aspx for details.
Bonus: Sustainability in business boosts savings on utility costs, reduces supply chain woes and creates a thriving business sector in and of itself.
Happy New Year to our local business community. Now let’s work hard to create a more productive, more ethical (and less stressful) 2022!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.