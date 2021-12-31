As we close the door on 2021 and look to 2022, I’m encouraged about what’s next. In 2021, we continued to deal with the ugly realities of 2020 — including COVID-19 and the challenges minorities continue to have with justice in the United States. In too many cases, even if justice is served in the courts, we still have the victim dead at the end of the day.
We must do better. Our capacity to understand each other is paramount to the success of our region, state and nation. Of course it’s easier not to try; to wait for someone else to do the work of connection, understanding, and change. But it’s our responsibility to live up to the promise of “Everybody Welcome.”
We must figure that out — for the sake of building relationships, and for the economic development of our region. Equity is not a zero-sum game — nobody is taking anything away from you when everyone is treated fairly.
We have incredible leaders who guided our community through the challenges of 2020 and 2021. These challenges are far from over, so we need our community to keep stepping up. Especially in tough times, we need to work together. For those of you who know me, you know how I feel about challenges and obstacles: Challenges exist to be overcome; glass ceilings exist to be smashed.
I’m excited about the changes coming for 2022 — one of those changes is front and center right now, with Dirk Draper’s retirement as president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. We owe Dirk a debt of gratitude for his work — leading an incredible team of professionals who are steering our community into the future. Now the baton is being passed to Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, the new president and CEO, who was introduced to the community at the 2021 Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Gala.
One phrase from her speech really stuck with me: “Well done is better than well said.” We can take that into 2022 as a call to action and a path to change. Some of that change was already visible at the gala: Chamber leadership wanted more diverse representation in the room and took steps to make that happen. Maybe you didn’t notice, but I sure did.
When you’re used to being one of very few people of color in a room and you notice significantly more in the room, it feels good. That’s part of what the work of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion looks like.
Despite the rising COVID-19 cases and new variants, people are desperate to be together in person again. For those willing to take the risk of gathering, the experience has been rewarding.
I believe you should get your vaccine so we can continue to spend time together. The vaccine reduces your risk of death from COVID: Better to have some light congestion than being in the hospital with machines helping you breathe. We have lost people and continue to lose people to this virus. We have the science and the tech to beat this — so do yourself and the people who love you a favor. Get vaccinated so we can move on. Let’s do better in 2022.
As president of the Colorado Springs Black Business Network, I’m proud of the work we’ve done since 2017. I appreciate the support of everyone who supported the idea of us becoming a new chamber of commerce in this region. Just as we were about to go live, I got a call from community leaders Yemi Mobolade and Jacob Pruitt, who asked me to pause that project for just a moment, in favor of another idea.
The idea was to rebuild the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce. At first I wasn’t a fan of the idea because I already tried to reinvigorate that organization — as had many others before me. “Well,” they responded, “we haven’t tried.” That was a good point. Those two brothers are legendary leaders in our community, and I agreed to pause plans to launch the Black Business Network as a chamber of commerce.
It’s been a year since that decision and I’m proud that we now have a new Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce about to impact this community. On the new board of directors, I’m working with Janet Brugger, Natasha Hutson, Dr. Kenya Lee, Ellie Red Cloud, Raimere Fitzpatrick, Dr. Dwayne Moore, Lt. Col. Angelique Simpson and Juaquin Mobley.
At the time of this writing, the officers have not been voted in yet — but once they are, we’ll be off to the races with our mission to be the strongest, most influential entity in service to Black businesses and Black professionals in the Pikes Peak region.
The 2022 elections will bring us some new candidates for local and state-level leadership. It’s important that you vote — there are enough of you to make a difference. The fact is, there’s only one group of people in this country who never had to fight for their right to vote.
For the rest of us, we owe it to those who sacrificed their lives and fought for our right to vote. This city is on the rise and it’s up to all of us to make Colorado Springs the dream city of the future. It will only succeed if we work together and continue to lead with love. Cheers to 2022!
Rodney Gullatte Jr. is president of the Colorado Springs Black Business Network and on the board of directors of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce.
