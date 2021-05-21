The issue:
Supply chains and networks are vulnerable.
Shore up supply chains and protect your networks.
Americans aren’t accustomed to going without — and it turns out, we don’t handle it well.
Currently, we’re facing shortages of everything from lumber to chicken wings to computer chips. Some parts of the nation are still facing gasoline shortages due to a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, while others are seeing spikes at the pump because of tanker driver shortages.
Global supply chains are delicate, highly interconnected and, considering how digitally reliant our systems are, they’re also extremely vulnerable. From toilet paper to the energy we need day to day, we continue to see these vulnerabilities play out on the evening news.
For instance, the recent SolarWinds supply chain hack was a wakeup call for the world. And according to SecureWorldExpo.com, research has pointed to a surging number of similar supply chain cyberattacks around the globe.
SecureWorld cites the Identity Theft Resource Center’s 2020 Data Breach Report, which reported, “Supply chain attacks are increasingly popular with attackers since they can access the information of larger organizations or multiple organizations through a single, third-party vendor.”
Hackers, according to SecureWorld, are looking for the weakest point in your supply chain; the connection with the fewest/flimsiest security measures will be used to hook bigger fish, to include your company.
The lesson for local businesses: Protect yourself and your networks.
Cybersecurity company UpGuard offers some sophisticated solutions, while others are easier to implement. Among the lower-hanging fruit: Assume a breach will occur.
From UpGuard: “An assume breach mindset naturally leads to the implementation of a Zero Trust Architecture.
“As the name suggests, with an Assume Breach mentality, an organization assumes that a data breach will happen, as opposed to hoping it won’t happen.”
Businesses should also identify all potential insider threats, identify and protect vulnerable resources, and implement strict shadow IT rules.
“Shadow IT refers to all IT devices that are not approved by an organization’s security team,” UpGuard reports.
“The recent global adoption of a remote-working model has resulted in many employees incorporating their own private IT devices while establishing their home office environments.”
You can find the full list of tips at tinyurl.com/vv8faw8v.
Also, while cybersecurity insurance isn’t required by law, it certainly makes good business sense. Otherwise, your bottom line could be in the hands of some faceless criminal in a faraway place.
And securing your network shouldn’t be left to amateurs.
Cybersecurity — done by professionals — should be a major priority for CEOs. Don’t leave cybersecurity protection to anyone other than companies that specialize in cybersecurity. Local companies have lost millions of dollars to criminals.
Governments and corporations believed globalization would create jobs and drive down the cost of consumer goods. And it has. But considering today’s computer-networked global marketplace — and the accompanying cybercrime — those information superhighways are constantly at risk.
Don’t wait until it’s too late. Protect your supply chain and set up strong cyber protections.