Only two months until our earthshaking sesquicentennial on July 31, when we’ll gather together Downtown near the sacred space where the first stake was driven 150 years ago. Never mind that the site is now a parking lot graced by a 20th century bronze of businessmen on horseback — let’s all praise our city’s sainted founder Gen. William J. Palmer. Without him, we might be living melancholy lives in Akron, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit or Denver. Instead, we’re all invited to a birthday party.
“Happy birthday, Colorado Springs!” says the city’s website. “We’re going to party like it’s 1871! A community parade through time will kick off the festivities on Tejon Street, followed by live music, food and fun in Downtown Colorado Springs. A pep rally will cap the night as Olympic City USA cheers on the athletes representing Team USA in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021.”
So what has changed, and what has stayed the same? Rather than founding fathers, we had founding bros. Palmer was 35 and his three closest associates were about the same age. E.S. Nettleton was an engineer and irrigation guy, Robert Cameron was a salesman and orator (Palmer wasn’t there for the ceremonial driving of the stake, so Cameron gave the city’s first speech) and William Pabor was our city’s first P.R. guy. In Newport in the Rockies, Marshall Sprague dismisses him as a “young poetical hack writer who could make any sow’s ear seem like a silk purse.”
Cameron laid out the city’s original plat, and named all the streets. Spelling and pronunciation were not his strong suits, but his errors have survived without correction to this day. Cucharras should have been Cucharas; Vermejo, not Vermijo; and Weber, named after a river, canyon and mountain in Utah that honor trapper John Weber should therefore be pronounced “Weeber.” Untroubled by excessive modesty, Cameron even named Cameron’s Cone after himself.
At first, lot sales didn’t go too well. Pabor blamed it on the city’s liquor covenants, which forbade the sale or manufacture of alcoholic beverages, but Palmer refused to change them. In practice, residents and merchants alike found ways to skirt the ban. Drugstores sold “medicinal spirits” while saloons, bars and gambling halls abounded in nearby Colorado City.
Like its 1870s predecessor, today’s Colorado Springs is full of youthful energy. Look at the Business Journal’s annual Rising Stars, or simply walk around the city. Women and men in their 20s and 30s are reshaping the community, bringing entrepreneurial skills, hard work and new vision to the region.
Yet city government definitely needs rejuvenation. We’ve stuck ourselves with a hybrid governance model that expects city councilors to work a full time job for $6,250 annually, thereby ensuring a full dais of retirees. Nothing wrong with having a geezer or two in the lineup, but we’re top-heavy in the category — seven of nine are middle-aged to somewhat elderly males. And our extraordinarily competent mayor will turn 70 this year (enjoy your youth, John!).
For many decades, white men ran things in Colorado Springs. Slowly but irreversibly, women and people of color attained representation and power. In the last 24 years, we’ve had a Black mayor (Leon Young), a woman (Mary Lou Makepeace) and a Hispanic (Lionel Rivera). We’ve left overt racism in the rear view mirror, but we’ve inadvertently replaced it with ageism.
Not that there’s anything wrong with geezerdom — after all, I is one! The city is a multi-billion dollar enterprise, as is Colorado Springs Utilities. Its leaders must be agile, adaptable and smart and above all receptive to new ideas. And as I’ve found, history has many lessons to teach us.
So let me give our nine councilors (many of whom have served in the military) a reading assignment: Paul Dickson’s 2020 The Rise of the G.I. Army. Dickson describes the Army’s transformation from a motley, underequipped force of 120,000 men to a modern army of 1.2 million in the 828 days between the war’s outbreak in 1939 to Dec. 7, 1941. Led by George Marshall, the scale, speed and competence of this effort was without precedent in American history. It’s inspiring, wonderful and a great read, reaffirming the power of government to deal with the future — even if city council will never have to raise a vast citizen army!