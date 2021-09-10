The issue:
Colorado is doing well when it comes to evictions.
What we think:
Government, nonprofit and industry collaboration is keeping people housed.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
Landlords should be able to derive income from their rental properties. At the same time, those about to lose their homes through no fault of their own shouldn’t be forced to leave. These truths aren’t mutually exclusive; they can coexist.
It’s been more than a year since Congress first declared a moratorium on evictions during the earliest days of the COVID pandemic, but it lapsed last summer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then issued its own controversial moratoriums, saying people unable to pay rent should not be forced to move in with relatives or into homeless shelters, further spreading the virus.
Then throw into the mix state eviction regulations. Colorado’s eviction moratorium — which added protections for those with expired or month-to-month leases — ended Jan. 1 and has not been renewed. And based on the state’s numbers, it shouldn’t be.
That’s because it appears Colorado has been doing at least a few things right for both renters and landlords. The Colorado Apartment Association announced at the end of August that Colorado’s rental housing market is stable and that rental payments have been continually above the national average.
From the CAA: “For the first half of 2021, Colorado renters paid their rent at rates higher than the national average — continuing a trend ahead of national rates since the start of the pandemic in April of 2020. In July, 97% of Colorado renters made their payments, compared to 94.5% nationally. The numbers reported from the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) Rent Payment Tracker reflect that apartment households in the United States paid rent in the month of July 2.5 percentage points below Colorado’s rent collection rate.”
And evictions in Colorado continue to decline. Just fewer than of 1,900 eviction filings occurred in July, down from June’s 1,992. Why?
Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association, said, “A 97% collection rate in July continues to show us that Colorado residents in need have availed themselves of rental assistance programs, worked with their rental housing providers and paid their rent through the first half of 2021. This continued effort in Colorado is evidence that the system we’ve set up works. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure Colorado’s rental housing industry and economy move towards a full recovery.”
Programs such as the Colorado Department of Labor’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program have kept people in their homes and have ensured rent payments continue to flow to landlords, some who rely on that revenue as their sole source of income. The program can help cover rent as far back as April 2020 and assistance can include past due, current and two additional months of rent up to a maximum of 15 months of assistance, according to the DOL.
Additionally, CAA partnered with the Resident Relief Foundation, which awards grants to residents who struggle to pay their rent. The Colorado fund is still accepting donations directly or by shopping on Amazon Smile. RRF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit providing rental assistance grants to residents during emergencies, and funding remains available for qualifying applicants.
And according to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, the state has received nearly $250 million in federal funding “for rental and utility assistance, of which rental housing providers and residents can both apply for past due, current and future rent costs.”
Landlords would much rather have responsible, long-term tenants than have to worry about filling vacancies. And nearly everyone would rather have a roof over their head than be forced out of their home, especially due to a job loss or cutbacks stemming from the pandemic. The state, along with nonprofits and industry professionals, have done an admirable job addressing local needs, keeping landlords happy and families housed.