A controversial two-panel mural by John Ward Lockwood that has adorned the north wall of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College’s theater lounge for 85 years will soon be permanently removed.
Not long after the college acquired its financially troubled neighbor six years ago, CC decided to curtain off the mural from public view. The alleged reason? Racist content.
According to an FAC internal publication, Discussing Murals, “[These murals] use a flat Art Deco style and include a variety of theatrical figures. The left panel likely depicts Annie Oakley in the center, an angel hovering over Uncle Tom and Rip Van Winkle from the novels and plays: “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” “The Girl of the Golden West,” and “Rip Van Winkle.” The right panel shows an American Minstrel performer, a light opera singer, and Charlie Chaplin representing American cinema.”
To some CC viewers, the figure representing an “American Minstrel performer” was seen to be particularly egregious, apparently depicting an actor in blackface playing a banjo. The image related to Uncle Tom’s Cabin also offended some viewers. Curtaining the artwork made sense, particularly since private liberal arts colleges nowadays must cater to the needs and sensitivities of a diverse staff, faculty and student body. We may think of it as a privately owned museum and center for the performing and visual arts, but it’s also a college building like any other.
College officials informed the independent board of the FAC Foundation of the removal decision late last week. The officials believe that the murals were executed on canvas and can be removed without damage.
“They think they can just roll ‘em up, put them in the basement forever and no one will ever look at them again,” said board member Jim Raughton. “But if they’re frescoes, they can’t be removed — they’ll just be destroyed. Even if they’re on canvas, they may be irreparably damaged.”
Last year, in an article in KIVA, a journal of Southwestern history, Raughton noted that “Vaudeville was a popular form of entertainment that did not exclude African Americans as much as legitimate theater had at that time.” He also pointed out that Uncle Tom’s Cabin, often thought to epitomize condescending racism, was a devastating populist indictment of slavery and the best-selling novel of its time. When meeting author Harriet Beecher Stowe, Abraham Lincoln said, “This is the little lady that started the Civil War.”
A Kansas native, Lockwood was already a regionally prominent artist when he executed the FAC murals. He had spent several summers as an instructor at the FAC’s predecessor, the Broadmoor Art Academy. Students and instructors alike were mostly young and politically progressive. Lockwood’s style was strongly influenced by BAA Director Boardman Robinson, whose radical politics caused something of a stir in our conservative little city.
Lockwood, who spent 1926 to 1939 in the polyracial environment of Taos, New Mexico, was hardly a racist. His decision to feature two Black-inspired images in the FAC mural were gestures of inclusion and respect, however clumsy and inappropriate they may seem to modern eyes. Had he simply ignored Black performers or Black-linked subjects, the mural wouldn’t have been curtained.
Curtaining is fine, but removal and potential destruction are very different. It’s an assertion of cultural supremacy, of Colorado College’s right to alter the history of a community treasure.
As Henry Adams wrote in his recently-published biography of Lockwood’s friend and contemporary Adolf Dehn, “To an increasing degree, art history has become a vehicle for the expression of agendas — often the exposure of alleged social, racial, gendered or colonial hierarchies.”
Lockwood’s mural isn’t a Confederate statue, a work of art that deliberately fictionalizes a disgraceful history. Lockwood executed six WPA murals for federally funded WPA programs during the 1930s, and was a Professor of Art at the University of Texas (1938-1947) and Cal Berkeley (1948-1963). From 1917 to 1919, Lockwood was a captain in the American Expeditionary Force. He fought in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive and the Battle of Saint-Mihiel and won the Croix de Guerre. He rejoined the Army in 1942, leaving as a full colonel in 1945.
Artist, teacher, soldier, patriot — a life to admire, not cancel.