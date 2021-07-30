The issue: Water will be an issue as the city grows.
What we think: We need a plan for a water-limited future.
Tell us what you think: Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
Four days after our city’s founding on July 31, 1871, the Colorado Springs Company contracted to build a 6.5-mile canal from Fountain Creek to Gen. William Jackson Palmer’s new town. The reason for haste was simple, as John Harner explains in Profiting from the Peak: Landscape and Liberty in Colorado Springs.
“The founders were in the business of selling land, and land with trees, lawns and a steady supply of water was far more valuable than the dry and bleak mesa the first visitors saw. Irrigation water was a necessary investment for the success of the colony,” Harner writes.
Palmer’s insight was scarcely unique, but he was already a major player when he came to the Pikes Peak region and acquired 10,000 acres of developable land. His railroad provided access to his nascent city, the mountains provided the scenery, and water was easily available to those with ambition, capital and vision. The canal was quickly built, and thousands of cottonwood trees were planted along the newly-platted streets so homeowners could recreate the leafy landscapes of the East and Midwest in our dry, healthful climate.
Since the El Paso Canal was created, Colorado Springs leaders have worked diligently and effectively to provide water to the city’s ever-increasing population. Six generations have maintained and expanded Palmer’s audacious project, each with a common goal: growth.
Absent industry, commercial advantage or natural resources, the city has prospered through almost-continuous population increase. Palmer understood the basic maxim of real estate investment: location, location, location. The lure of the Pikes Peak region brought cultivated Easterners, TB patients, tourists, Cripple Creek millionaires, Fort Carson, the Air Force Academy, hi-tech companies, and creative entrepreneurs of all kinds to our burgeoning city.
Can the city and region keep on growing for the next 150 years? Putting aside questions about transportation, housing, job creation, military infrastructure, education and unforeseen climate disasters, we’ll have to follow Palmer and concentrate on water.
Thanks to the foresight of the men and women who created and executed water policy during the last 150 years, we have extraordinary water infrastructure. A vast network of reservoirs, tunnels, pump stations, water and wastewater treatment plants and residential service lines bring us water to drink, bathe, irrigate lawns, supply businesses and keep our parks green. North of 60 percent of our water in any given year comes from tributaries of the Colorado River.
Future mayors, city councilors and business leaders will have to realize that long-term drought in the Colorado River Basin has made traditional water importation projects unrealizable, even as population soars. Increasing our supply through urban/rural exchanges and water leasing may suffice for a while, but we need to plan for a water-limited future.
From 1980 to 2020, the city’s population increased from 215,105 to about 500,000. If that rate of growth continues for the next 40 years, we’ll be a city of 1.2 million in 2060.
Where will the water come from? Forget lawns and gardens — any irrigation water will have to go to our cooling urban forest. Regardless of population increase, our water supply may remain static, or even shrink as flows in the Colorado River diminish. Thanks to the Southern Delivery System, we have a few years of breathing room, but eventually we’ll have to collaborate, conserve and make do with what we have.
Federal regulators are expected to soon declare a shortage on the Colorado River after 21 years of drought, increasing temperatures and decreasing water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell. The declaration may well mandate reductions from the seven signatory states of the 1922 Colorado River Compact. Coloradans need to be united, especially given the political clout of lower basin water users Arizona, California, Nevada and Mexico. The years to come will be challenging, and our water barons will need to be as adept, creative and original as their illustrious predecessor, Gen. Palmer.