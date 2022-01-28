Sometimes people need to change their diet, clothes, job — and sometimes businesses need to change their brand.
It’s a good time to rebrand when:
• You’re beginning a merger or acquisition.
• Your brand name no longer properly represents your business.
• Your business model or strategy has changed.
• You cringe at the thought of showing someone your business card or website.
• Your business blends into the market and does not stand out anymore.
There are many other reasons to rebrand, and if you think you might need a rebrand, it’s worth looking into. However, if you decide to make the change, start with a professional agency. In this case, cheaper is NOT better. Rebranding is an investment that should last at least 10 years. Find an agency with lots of experience in this field and listen to them.
Your agency should start with learning your current brand, documenting your needs, strategizing your rebrand, researching your market, researching your competitors, researching and analyzing your customers and partners and LASTLY making the changes to your brand and marketing.
Make sure to provide them with a detailed list of all your brand content that needs to be updated. For most groups these are the large categories that will need to be updated:
• Website
• Business cards
• Letterhead
• Branded envelopes
• Signs
• Social media accounts
• Google and other rating systems
• Email templates (if you do email campaigns or newsletters)
• Email signatures for you and your team (as you probably know, having a well designed custom email signature is a major indicator of success in the business world)
• PowerPoint templates (if you present to larger groups semi-regularly)
• Proposal templates (if you are in an industry that designs and presents proposals)
I speak about this topic both from experience in guiding companies and nonprofits through rebrands, and through firsthand experience in rebranding my companies.
My most recent example is my digital marketing agency, Z3 Digital. We have experienced a tremendous amount of growth in the past few years and this year we bought and then completed a merger with A-Train Marketing. The merger was a perfect opportunity to refresh A-Train Marketing’s brand to better reflect the agency as a whole. You can see the A-Train Marketing rebrand at atrainmarketing.com.
Timothy A. Zercher is CEO of A-Train Marketing. He can be reached at tim@atrainmarketing.com.
