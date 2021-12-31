As we reflect on the year, we know we have much to celebrate in 2021 and much to look forward to in 2022 — and we’re honored to have this opportunity to jointly speak to the Pikes Peak business community. We are able to accomplish our mission — achieving economic prosperity for our region — only with your support.
The first and perhaps most significant milestone to celebrate this year is that Colorado consistently ranks as one of the top five states in economic recovery following 2020, and within the state, Colorado Springs is leading the way.
We celebrate four of the five City for Champions venues opening and welcoming guests from near and far. The arrival of Southwest Airlines resulted in passenger numbers soaring to a 13-year high at the Colorado Springs Airport. Our region’s tourism industry outpaced the nation in hotel occupancy during the pandemic, and continues to show strong signs of recovery, thanks in large part to the work of our partner, Visit COS.
Our aerospace and defense industry remained nearly unscathed by the pandemic and continues to grow. Northrop Grumman opened a new building to support its expanding advanced missile defense solutions and strategic deterrent business here. Catalyst Campus, a leader in cyber and defense business creation, is significantly expanding their footprint and transforming east Downtown in the process. And we continue to work with local, state, and federal leaders to keep the U.S. Space Command headquarters in the Springs.
Our health care and medical tech industry, despite being hit hard by pandemic strains, continues to grow. Centura is expanding its footprint by breaking ground for St. Clare Hospital; construction is underway on UCHealth’s Eastview Medical Center; and Children’s Hospital Colorado, including its Colorado Springs campus, was ranked No. 6 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
Our local economy is proving to be more resilient than most, and we’re in a great position for continued economic recovery.
We’re here to help you
We, in collaboration with community partners and local governments, are working to ensure there is even more to celebrate in the coming years.
The Chamber & EDC’s mission is to achieve economic prosperity for our region and act as a catalyst for business innovation and growth, with a vision of being recognized as a best city in America to do business. We focus on four pillars of work: defense development, economic development, government affairs, and member services.
Many milestones were achieved through our defense and economic development work. These inform and complement our legislative efforts to ensure business-friendly legislative measures and a strong business climate. We successfully led the campaign to change the city charter, allowing for ballot language that’s longer than a tweet and paving the way for more informed voters. We also successfully advocated to prevent El Paso County employers from being subject to regulation that would have required them to track and reduce employees’ car trips to work. Due to a strong outcry from business groups across the state, including us, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, Denver Metro Chamber and many others, the state completely withdrew the proposed rule. Your Chamber & EDC is the united voice for business on policy and we increase strength as we grow in membership.
Through our member services, we help our 1,200-plus member businesses grow and thrive in the Pikes Peak region. Each year we host hundreds of events and programs to inform, educate, connect, advocate for and equip our members to succeed. We work to shine a spotlight on our members’ successes by helping secure more than 20 articles in national and regional media — The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Today Show with Hoda and Jenna, Travel + Leisure, fDi Intelligence and more.
2022: continuing our work to achieve our mission and vision
In November, we hosted a record crowd at our annual Gala at The Broadmoor. We both spoke at the event, as did Mike Juran, CEO of Altia and our 2021 board chair; and Andrea Barker, principal and business development of HB&A Architects and our 2022 board chair. Unprompted, all four of us shared remarks on the subject of change, reflecting on the change happening within our community and the leadership at the Chamber & EDC.
Change can be exciting and scary, welcomed and unwanted. Yes, our community is growing. City and business leaders are exploring the first proposal for a Downtown high-rise since 2001. Construction cranes can be seen throughout the city and region. Our community is receiving national attention — and it is now up to all of us to be seen as one of the best metro areas in the country.
To be sure, there are challenges in a growing community. Housing affordability, a tight labor market and increased traffic are all top of mind. Every community has its challenges, and we’re not alone in experiencing ours. These are good challenges to have. We have collaborated with community leaders and partners — and you, our business community — to address them. It is important that we all show up, stay engaged, and explore innovative solutions that work for our community.
In 2022, we’ll continue to work on behalf of the business community. We’ll continue our work with the Regional Recovery Council, a national award-winning partnering of the Chamber & EDC and El Paso County Public Health that was formed during the pandemic to balance economic health with public health.
We’ll continue our work through a diversity, equity, and inclusion lens. We’ll continue working with Southeast Colorado Springs neighborhoods and community development groups to connect businesses to needed resources. And we will be nimble and opportunistic when avenues open to help our business community thrive. We will lean into our challenges and collaborate with partners to identify solutions that work for our region.
For our staff and board of directors, this work is personal. We’re committed to building a region where businesses of all sizes can thrive today and in future generations. We want all people to feel welcome and choose to live and work in Colorado Springs.
Together, we can be a region of choice for today’s employee and employer. Join us in shaping our region’s business climate and making great things happen, both today and tomorrow.
Dirk Draper will retire as president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation at the end of this year.
Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer joined the Chamber & EDC as incoming president and CEO on Nov. 29, to ensure a smooth transition and time to work with Draper before she takes the helm of the region’s largest chamber of commerce and economic development organization on Jan. 1, 2022.
