During the last several months, scores of business owners hoping for American Rescue Plan Act funding have maneuvered to assure their place in line. Absent formal guidelines, it has been an opaque and secretive process. El Paso County is slated to receive about $140 million from the Feds, while the city of Colorado Springs will get approximately $76 million.
This vast windfall is subject to a notably loose set of terms and conditions. Crafted as a response to the economic impacts of COVID-19, ARPA funding is intended to aid “households, small businesses, nonprofits, and industries such as tourism and hospitality, provide premium pay to essential employees, pro-vide government services affected by COVID-19 and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”
So far, regional small businesses are slated to get $10 million from the county and nothing from the city. It’s a strange disparity; one without obvious explanation.
The city and the county have taken different approaches in determining which of many eager supplicants get the cash.
The county has been reasonably transparent and democratic. On June 1, all five popularly elected county commissioners approved a resolution to “recognize and appropriate American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of approximately $70 million.” At the same meeting, County Controller Nikki Simmons presented a “preliminary expenditure plan for the allocation of APRA funding.”
In a perfect world, we might have a younger and more culturally/politically diverse group of commissioners, but these are the folks we elected. They’re honorable, painstaking and careful, and the process has been acceptable, if not perfect.
The city is different. Under the strong mayor system of government, Mayor John Suthers is the decisionmaker. Advised by senior appointed officials including Chief of Staff Jeff Greene and Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel, Suthers could simply fold his picks into the 2022 city budget, due to be presented to city council this fall. If past budget deliberations are any guide, council will accept Suthers’ judgment and approve the budget as presented. If there’s a standalone ARPA funding vote, council might modify the list to include small business support. The mayor is just as honorable, painstaking and careful as the county commissioners, but he’s a one-man band. There’s no mention of ARPA on the city’s website. It’s inside baseball — if you’re not a player already, you’re not on the team. Suthers has made some funding announcements, including $3.5 million to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and $9.4 million for police and firefighters. The public has had no voice.
“I don’t know if this is going to slow the process and upset the mayor, but I am prone to have a public opportunity to weigh in,” Council President Tom Strand told Pam Zubeck, senior reporter with the Indy, the Business Journal’s sister publication. “Even though the mayor of our city gets to look across the spectrum of needs and understands them better than anybody, public input would be useful, and I would support that.”
Such input would indeed be useful, particularly from the small business community.
Small businesses are the city’s largest generator of jobs and prosperity. Online tech startups, long-established family businesses, locally owned restaurants, plumbers, contractors, homebuilders, antique dealers, art galleries — we are blessed with thousands of small businesses in hundreds of different categories. Because of COVID, some are still teetering.
We hope city council will urge Mayor Suthers to include small business relief through ARPA when it’s time to vote on appropriations. Such funding may be even more important if the COVID Delta variant outbreak once again puts us in semi-lockdown mode. Our small businesses are tough, resilient and practical, as they have to be to stay in business even in the best of times. These may no longer be the worst of times, but a lot of small businesses need help — and what’s good for small business is demonstrably good for the community.