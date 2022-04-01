Leadership is challenging! And in the last few years, new challenges have been highlighted. As leaders in business, government and nonprofits, we have been challenged by a rapidly changing world — a world where people rightly expect to see others who look like them at the corporate table, in governmental establishments, and impacting our public good. We’ve called it DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion.
So, you ask, why is a middle-aged, white male discussing diversity? What does he know about equity? Doesn’t his privilege blind him to issues of inclusion?
All leaders in our community are faced with DEI issues. You can be a leader who is: white, Black, or brown; male, female, nonbinary, or transgender; gay, straight, or bisexual; Western European, South American, or Asian. Regardless of how you identify or are identified by others, you can’t avoid the real issues that are facing communities across the country. Regardless of your ancestry, your skin color, your gender identity, or your nationality, as leaders we all have a role in advancing DEI initiatives and making our businesses, our communities, and our governments more reflective and accepting of who we are as individuals and as community.
We have had some awareness of diversity over the last decades. In the nonprofit sector where volunteer boards lead organizations, there have been discussions about getting a “diverse” group on the board. You can hear the conversation: “We don’t want everyone on the board to look like us. Does anyone know someone from the African American community who might be interested?” In hiring discussions for businesses, you can hear people dancing around the topic of diversity: “If we hire her, we might have a little more culture in our organization.”
We see diversity efforts in advertising campaigns where products being sold feature people of color, same gender couples, multi-ethnic work groups, etc. We see networking and support groups popping up to get people of color on corporate boards. Why is this? Because making an organization look diverse is relatively easy. We can hire people who don’t look like us, don’t believe what we do, aren’t attracted to the same people we are; by doing so, we create an appearance of diversity.
Leading around DEI issues requires much more than bringing a group of people who look different together; leadership can’t be satisfied with appearances. It must address the issues of equity and inclusion. Yet many leaders resist these efforts. We all want to be treated equitably, i.e., getting the same pay if I’m doing the same job as my co-worker; having the same opportunities for advancement as other people in my organization; accessing the same educational resources so I can build my knowledge and skills on level ground with my peers.
Equity requires us to stop rationalizing why men deserve more than women. Men are no more reliable than women; we (men) have simply discounted the societal norms that we have placed on women such as an expectation that women in the workforce must do both a full-time paid job and be responsible for a functioning household. We have to recognize the challenges that people of color have compared to the white community. Our life experiences are different — and to show equity in leadership, we have to recognize this, honor it, respect it, and value it. That will allow us, as leaders, to assure that everyone in our workplaces, our schools, and our communities are given equitable and fair access to the many resources that have traditionally and predominantly been available to the white community.
Diversity and equity don’t work, however, if the environment is not inclusive. Inclusivity requires us to create a true sense of belonging. We are welcomed for all of our attributes and accepted with all of our baggage. Our life experiences are viewed through a lens of acceptance, not through the lens of traditional white values. This is where our true work has to be done. If we can give people of all colors, of all gender expressions, of all belief systems a sense of belonging, then we build collaborations and we work together. We lead our communities reflecting who we are, not with one group being dominant and trying to keep others out.
Leadership requires that we give everyone the opportunity to advance, not just the people who look like us. And it requires us to welcome people into our circles who have traditionally been excluded. It takes all of us, including those of us who have been privileged because of our gender and our skin color, to make the needed changes if the important leadership work around DEI is going to make our work places and our communities more welcoming and inclusive.
We will try, we will make some progress, and we will fail. We can’t let our failures defeat us. We have to look for new approaches to assure that the important work around DEI continues to help our communities. That’s what leadership is about — making a meaningful impact for the betterment of the lives of those with whom we work, live and share our community.
Christopher Cipoletti is a business consultant and the managing director of Pioneer Fund, a local private equity fund that invests in manufacturing businesses in the Pikes Peak region. He is also a board member and past chair of the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute. He can be reached at chris@cipoletticonsulting.com.