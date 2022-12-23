One morning earlier this year, I was driving to work when I found myself behind the flashing lights of an ambulance. As my commute continued, it happened that I followed it almost all the way to the trauma bay at our Emergency Department near where I park. As I walked into work and entered the ED, I was devastated to learn the ambulance was transporting a child in an acute behavioral health crisis.
As I stood outside the trauma room, I was overwhelmed by emotion witnessing our team fight to resuscitate this child. It hit me in that moment: “This is why. This is why we built this hospital.”
See, nearly 10 years ago, I moved here with the task to lead the development and build the facility I was now standing in. I could not have fathomed just how life-changing this place would become. At the time, we knew kids in this community needed a dedicated pediatric hospital. They needed specialists and care teams with pediatric expertise. They needed pediatric mental health services. They needed care closer to home. But we had no idea just how badly they would need those things in the three years to come.
Just six months after our hospital opened in 2019, we were faced with a worldwide pandemic that had devastating side effects for children, as well. The very next year, we declared a state of emergency for pediatric mental health as we witnessed a heartbreaking increase in youth depression, anxiety, suicidal ideations and suicide-related deaths. Now, this fall we started to see an alarming increase in respiratory illnesses, which have led to historic high volumes this fall/winter — the likes of which children’s hospitals have never seen.
That day in the ED while I prayed for this child, it was not lost on me that if we had not built this hospital or fought for additional mental health services, their care experience would be very different. Instead, this child was brought to a top-10 pediatric hospital where they were revived by a team of specialists with pediatric expertise, and where they recovered in an environment specifically built for kids in crisis and cared for by a team of pediatric specialists with pediatric mental health expertise — all while staying close to home, where they could be near their family and support system.
After several heart-wrenching hours, our trauma team announced the child was in stable condition but needed additional care and rehabilitation. A few weeks after their release, they returned with their family to thank the staff for their heroic fight to save this child’s life. For our team, it was touching to see one of their patients on the other side doing well, and hearing the impact they had on their life.
From experiences like this to watching our care teams treat kids in all corners of the hospital these past several months, it has been a reminder that we had no idea just how needed these services, this location and this team would be for the children in our community. I’m tremendously grateful for each of you who has played a role in helping us care for kids in our community — from donating to help us open a new location with needed behavioral health services, to making this a magical time of year for our patients.
From the providers and team members saving lives to donors bringing needed services to our children to volunteers who read Christmas stories to them or community members bringing much needed holiday present donations to our children during a toy shortage — each and every person involved has an important role to play in caring for the kids in our community who have come here for care. It is with deeply felt gratitude that I wish everyone a happy holiday season, and I hope we can all find some calm in the chaos to care, reflect and be thankful.
Greg Raymond is president of the Southern Colorado Care System at Children’s Hospital Colorado.