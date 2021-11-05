The issue:
Last week, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC announced the appointment of Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer as its new president and CEO. Here’s an excerpt from the Oct. 28 press release.
“Reeder Kleymeyer brings with her more than 25 years of highly collaborative, results-oriented executive leadership in the fast-paced economic and community development industry spanning Fortune 500 companies, non-profit organizations, and her own consulting practice. She will join Dirk Draper, the Chamber & EDC’s current president & CEO, on Nov. 29 to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement. Reeder Kleymeyer will take the helm on Jan. 1, 2022.”
It’s a groundbreaking move in two respects: Kleymeyer is a woman; and she has spent her career elsewhere. She has no experience in Colorado Springs or the Mountain West. She’s worked in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee, and has a suitably impressive track record.
Does this signal a reordering of priorities and a slightly different focus for the Chamber & EDC, or was Reeder Kleymeyer simply the most qualified applicant? Probably both.
We may be one of the most sought-after destinations in America, one at or near the top in multiple categories, but that doesn’t exempt us from being insular and self-congratulatory. Reeder Kleymeyer has experience in the tough, intractable economic development environment of the Midwest. She’s used to making difficult pitches, so she may have even more success selling the Pikes Peak region to possible investors or relocating companies.
In any case, we welcome you, Ms. Reeder Kleymeyer. You come to a city with a strong, diverse economy underpinned by military installations and attendant private sector contractors. These are good times, but that doesn’t mean everything’s perfect — so here are a few suggestions.
Historically, the Chamber & EDC has concentrated on the whales, not the minnows. That’s understandable — Amazon and its peers can bring thousands of jobs to the regional business community, while individual small businesses barely make a ripple. Yet viewed collectively, the small business community is one of the city’s most important economic drivers. We also have a strong work-at-home sector, particularly in tech. And as a polycentric region with many business districts, we’re home to thousands of small retail, service and specialty enterprises.
In some locations businesses have formed their own development entities. Consider the Downtown Partnership and the Old Colorado City Partnership — small-scale cooperative ventures that have brought big results. Downtown’s spectacular resurgence in recent years was driven by the vision, competence and hard work of the Downtown Partnership and its allies. Reach out to them and learn more about your new home.
And pay attention to your peers, such as the Women’s Chamber, the Black Chamber and the Hispanic Chamber. They work tirelessly and directly with small businesses and entrepreneurs, encouraging, informing and connecting.
You’ll have fun experiencing the beauty and diversity of the greater Pikes Peak region. Take time to drive around the Peak, and get to know Pueblo, Cañon City, Salida, Buena Vista, Divide, Cripple Creek, Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and all the other communities that share this beautiful part of the world. They’re our partners, not necessarily rivals.
Finally, we wish you well. With an annual budget of more than $4 million, the Chamber & EDC is the big dog of regional business and economic development. Your success and your triumphs are ours and our city is now your city. Welcome aboard!