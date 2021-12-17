The issue:
It shouldn’t still be warm outside.
Businesses should resolve to be sustainable.
It’s hard to believe, but 2022 is just around the corner. Yes, time flies — but it’s also really hard to envision a Colorado Christmas when it’s still flip-flop weather. Of course, it will take more than one winter to see if this is also new normal, but with how things have been going, would it really surprise anyone?
The New Year is upon us. So, are you making any resolutions for your business? Turning a profit is always good. Growing and hiring more employees should be toward the top of the list. Taking more time off — maybe in 2023...
Since we’re past the middle of December and experiencing weather that rivals that of the Florida panhandle; one dusting of dry, sad snow has made up our total late fall precipitation; the Southern United States was flattened by an unusually large (and late) tornado; the Colorado River is at risk; water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Meade are lower than ever; the American West has been on fire year after year (and do you even want to think about the Front Range this summer if things remain bone dry?), how about resolving to do something that would have real, long-term impacts — a resolution for future generations?
Maybe 2022 is the year your business becomes sustainable.
Last year, the New York Post reported: “A new poll of 2,000 Americans found that it takes just 32 days for the average person to finally break their resolution(s) — but 68% report giving up their resolutions even sooner than that.”
These resolutions, no doubt, have more to do with getting fit, quitting vices, spending more time with family. But for sustainability to work, it can’t become an afterthought by Feb. 1. Where to start?
There are many simple ways businesses can help turn things around: reduce waste and recycle more, landscape smartly, conserve water and electricity. But doing it right might require a little homework.
For instance, more and more employees have been working from home lately. That means less commuting, so it must be better for the environment, right?
Remote work also means the increased use of electronic devices to communicate.
From MIT News: “One hour of streaming or videoconferencing can emit between 150 and 1,000 grams of carbon dioxide, depending on the service. By comparison, a car produces about 8,887 grams from burning one gallon of gasoline. That hour also requires 2-12 liters of water and a land area about the size of an iPad Mini. Those hours add up in our daily lives with all the time we’re spending on video — and so does the associated environmental footprint.”
Simply turning off the video portion of your chat can have real environmental impacts. And when that’s replicated hundreds, thousands, millions of times — per day...
The story in MIT News was published in March of 2021. The next paragraph reads, “According to the researchers, if remote work continues through the end of 2021, the global carbon footprint could grow by 34.3 million tons in greenhouse gas emissions. To give a sense of the scale: This increase in emissions would require a forest twice the size of Portugal to fully sequester it all. Meanwhile, the associated water footprint would be enough to fill more than 300,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and the land footprint would be equal to roughly the size of Los Angeles.”
Working from home won’t be enough to turn things around.
There are lots of practical ways to put your business on the path to sustainability. Check out our list on p. 20. And realize going sustainable isn’t altruistic — it makes good business sense.
Forbes reported earlier this year that nine out of 10 executives think sustainability is important but only 60 percent of companies have a sustainability strategy. Additionally, 66 percent of consumers would spend more for a product if it came from a sustainable brand, Nielsen studies show, and 81 percent of global consumers feel strongly that companies should help improve the environment.
The article said, “Many corporate leaders are becoming aware of the need to reuse and recycle and are moving toward the circular economy. It is a huge area for growth as well with the renewable energy market expected to be $2.15 trillion by 2025.”
When someone resolves to quit smoking, much of the success or failure lies with the choices of that individual. If our current environmental predicament has taught us anything, it’s that no individual, or individual business, can go at it alone.
We should all resolve to do better... while there’s still time.