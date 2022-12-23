Since our college’s formation more than half a century ago, we’ve remained fiercely dedicated to providing an affordable exit ramp from poverty; an affordable on-ramp to rewarding careers.
I know we’ve helped so many thousands of people build careers, advance careers, retool.
But it’s not enough. Even with financial aid and scholarships and the lowest tuition around, Pikes Peak State College can still feel out of reach for many.
That’s why in 2020, the college worked with Harrison School District 2, the Dakota Foundation and Legacy Institute to launch the Dakota Promise. This scholarship program invites every qualified graduate from Harrison School District 2 to attend Pikes Peak State College. Along with our partners we provide tuition, fees, books and academic support.
Nearly 400 students in D2 have taken advantage of the Dakota program, and graduates from D2 who enrolled at Pikes Peak increased from 96 students in 2019 to 145 this year.
As the third year of funding neared expiration, Harrison leadership raised funds and acted to fund the Dakota Promise for five additional years.
We launched Dakota Promise in D2 because it represents the most financially disadvantaged neighborhoods in the city. But D2 isn’t enough.
That’s why we’ve reached out to the Dakota and Legacy foundations as well as Colorado School District 11 to help fund the new Mitchell Promise. Same deal. Qualifying Mitchell High School grads get free tuition, fees, books and academic support. Like high schools in D2, Mitchell — in the heart of Colorado Springs School District 11 — serves low-income, diverse neighborhoods, where going to college can seem like a pipe dream. No more.
Leveraging philanthropy to fund college, giving a shot at new futures for so many, makes sense. It’s an investment in people like Raul Erives, an immigrant who got DACA status at 17. While going to high school, he worked construction with his dad, who constantly hounded him about the importance of college.
But when DACA was rescinded, Raul found the door to college slammed shut. It was only when he saw banners about Dakota Promise in the hallways of Harrison High School that he got a hint of new possibilities.
“It really did seem too good to be true, but it’s a rare case of actually being true,” Raul said.
Dakota has paid for all of his tuition and fees at Pikes Peak State College, where he plans to graduate in May with an associate degree in computer science. He’s already working as a work study in the Information Technology Support Services at PPSC, and he could walk into a high-demand IT job or pursue a higher degree at any of the state’s universities upon graduation.
Raul is one of more than 180 students currently taking advantage of the Dakota Promise.
But is this enough?
What about the other thousands of students who can’t be a part of a promise program? It is within our power to do something about it. We used our funding to help school districts, and those funds have made huge impacts. What if we used just a fraction of our taxes to pay for college. The dividends on that investment would be phenomenal.
That’s why the Colorado Legislature, in its 2021 session, voted to allow that kind of funding.
I know that taxes can be a dirty word in Colorado Springs, and in some cases, maybe it should be. But when we’re investing in the next generation of college students, a few pennies can fulfill an awful lot of dreams.
I’m grateful to work in a community that supports the mission of our college. We aim to change the trajectory of students’ lives and our Dakota Promise and new Mitchell Promise programs are shining examples of bringing together diverse partners for the good of students and our community. Many thanks to our partners, and to the businesses that hire and thrive with the talent of our graduates.
For eligibility requirements and more details, go to piksespeak.edu/promise.
Lance Bolton is president of Pikes Peak State College.