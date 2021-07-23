The issue:
One of the largest business organizations in Colorado Springs is seeking a new leader.
What we think:
Every leader needs certain attributes, but the next CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC will need knowledge of the city, support for small business and a regional approach.
Tell us what you think:
Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.
When Dirk Draper took over the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corp. in 2015, the organization needed a leader who fully understood the local business environment and who could build new bridges to local leadership — all while mending fences razed by former leadership.
And Draper was up for the job. The Chamber & EDC grew under his more than seven year’s leadership, and he recently announced his retirement, effective at the end of the year. (Thank you, Dirk, for all your hard work!)
As he exits the stage, the chamber board and search committee need to find his replacement — someone who will grow the organization and aid the business community as it navigates uncertain times.
While everyone has an idea of who would be best in the role, here’s what the CSBJ thinks the chamber needs:
Someone who knows and understands business operations, especially small business. Small businesses are the lifeblood of any community, the ones creating the most jobs and the ones struggling as the pandemic stutters on.
A leader who understands Colorado Springs. We’re a world-class city that still has the feel of a small town. We need someone who knows who the players are here, and who can be a part of the drive to find solutions.
Someone who sees that local businesses need more help. They need someone to advocate at the state level, provide guidance about legislation and rally the local business community. They need connections to each other and to organizations created to assist them. They need to know what loans, grants and other aid are available — and they need help advocating for additional assistance.
A CEO invested in supporting the city’s small, minority-owned businesses. We need a leader who believes that no business is too small — and who understands that every small business has more than just a passing interest in succeeding. More often than not, they are putting their houses and their futures on the line to pursue business ownership.
A leader who its current staff trusts and believes in. Nothing creates turnover like a change in leadership, and the premier business organization in the city can’t afford to lose ground at this crucial time.
A CEO who embodies all the qualities of a good leader: Integrity, empathy, resilience, excellent communication skills and positivity. The chamber needs someone who is charismatic to lead the organization to new heights.
The person chosen needs to have a concrete vision for the way forward. Colorado Springs is changing rapidly. The next leader of the chamber needs to understand and embrace those changes — and work to make the business community stronger because of them.
The next leader should be someone who will honestly and openly answer questions — even the hard ones — and who is available to assist with local business media when called upon. The chamber needs someone who cares as much about local media as the big, national guys. Someone who, when the stories are negative or the questions get tough, doesn’t hold grudges. It’s our job to ask questions, raise issues and start a dialog.
And finally, this role should emphasize regional cooperation. The focus shouldn’t just be on the city; rural El Paso County is important; other business organizations have a lot to offer. Partner with them; show up. Collaborate with Teller, Pueblo and Douglas counties. If we cooperate regionally, we can attract new industries, promote economic vitality and support all businesses.
The selection committee has a tough job. Consensus and collaboration are what we need as the city grows and issues are coming to a head (affordable housing, anyone?). The Business Journal sends a sincere thank you to Dirk for his leadership, and we look forward to working with the next CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.