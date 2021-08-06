Brittany Nunez Olvera was still in high school when she went on her first humanitarian mission — an early sign of her drive to help people.
She left her home in South Dakota, at the base of Mount Rushmore, for the village of Francia Sirpi in the Nicaragua’s northeast.
“We built a house for a family made up of two widowed grandmothers who were raising six or seven grandchildren,” Olvera recalled. “The parents had died due to warring conflicts five years or so prior to that. Nicaragua was very tumultuous for a while.”
Olvera earned a degree in International Rescue and Relief at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, and twice traveled to Haiti to work in disaster aid after the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that killed an estimated 250,000 people and left 1.6 million homeless.
She went back to Francia Sirpa for a semester in 2011.
“I assisted doctors, nurses, and physician assistants, but I became frustrated with my lack of medical education and abilities,” Olvera said. “During my semester in Nicaragua, I worked clinics and ran into the same thing: I wanted to do so much more, but my hands were tied.”
Frustrated, she decided to go to school to become a paramedic. She earned her associate degree in Paramedic Science from Southeast Community College in Lincoln, and landed her first paramedic position in Colorado Springs in 2014 with American Medical Response, where she was later named Paramedic of the Year.
Today, she’s an emergency medical services educator with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Olvera talked with the Business Journal about her experiences in Nicaragua and Haitiand her career in EMS education.
How long was paramedic school for you?
It was about a year and a half for me, because Southeast Community College has a partnership with Union College so they offer accelerated courses, and I opted for that — and I had a number of friends who had a positive experience working with that program.
Why Colorado Springs?
So after paramedic school, I started applying for jobs — and I knew I wanted to go to busy system preferably near some mountains and not in Nebraska. Colorado Springs is one of places who gave me a call back. Las Vegas called me back and Hawaii gave me a call back — but I applied to Hawaii more for fun, just to see. I didn’t want to move that far. I really preferred Colorado Springs.
One of my criteria was, I really wanted to focus on paramedicine alone; I wasn’t interested in trying to prepare for, or pursue, fire training or fire rescue. Depending on the EMS service, in that area there’s not always a separation. But Colorado Springs is one that did have AMR as the primary transport, for any EMS 911 medical emergencies, where CSFD will definitely show up and be medical lead or assistant or whatever on scene, depending on the scene.But that allowed me to come in and work full-time for AMR and focus just on the paramedic capacity.
How long did you work for AMR?
For about four years. So about four years into working as a paramedic, I knew I wanted to start pursuing education because I do enjoy working with people who are trying to learn something. I enjoy that moment when you are trying to explain a new concept and then somebody’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I get it!’
Talking to people, trying to answer questions or trying to educate them on anything, one of the things you’ll see immediately is that there are a plethora of ways that people communicate and also a lot of different ways that people learn: visual learners or auditory learners or tactile learners … just figuring out what you relate to and then putting the concept into terms and things that you relate to. That’s a challenge that I really appreciated. I enjoy trying to teach things and trying to help people grow toward their goals, whatever their goals are.
Working as adjunct professor at Union College, while in paramedic school, one of my lead instructors had challenged me multiple times: ‘OK, you taught that. Fantastic job, by the way. Now teach it again, and use totally different words. I need you to teach it in a totally different way.’ And that’s really stuck with me, and has really been handy as I progressed throughout my career because, as I run into people, I’ll start by trying to explain something and then they give me a big ol’ question mark. Then I’ll explain it in a totally different way. I’ve found that to be an interesting skill set that I’ve had to work hard to develop — but I really appreciate the value of it.
Did you join the fire department because they gave you the opportunity to educate?
Yes. As I became comfortable with medicine and working as a paramedic, I started looking at different paramedicine education jobs, and this EMS educator position with CSFD opened up. I applied and was accepted, and I started in early 2018.
What do you do as an EMS educator with the fire department?
A lot of my time is spent developing education and teaching it. A lot of the time it is very focused on paramedic or ALS — Advanced Life Support. Of course, in EMS we love all the acronyms. Education can be in-person one-on-one, in-person with a group, or online education — and there are multiple, yearly educations where we teach everyone. I’m part of developing lesson plans, what that’s going to look like, the topics, researching the topics and the best optimal treatments, making sure that our information is accurate with the current information out there.
This week and next, I am doing in-station education. We’re taking time to do a class with each paramedic specifically on a procedure called needle decompression. Each fire station has a paramedic, and some have two. Anyways, needle decompression is for blunt, thoracic trauma: so blunt trauma to your chest, and it can cause enough of an injury to collapse a lung — and as you’re breathing, that can turn into another situation called tension pneumothorax. That’s when a lung can’t expand at all, and as a result your overall profusion — your ability to be oxygenated — goes down, in tandem with whatever other trauma you may have ended up with. As a result, if you put a needle into the chest to allow all the extra air in the chest cavity — in the space around the lung — to escape, depressurizing the chest cavity, that allows the punctured lung to expand again.
There is currently an academy of new firefighters being trained — we currently have 24 in the academy. During their 20-week academy, one week is solely dedicated to medical training. That is something that I coordinate directly. I have a lesson plan for every single day that includes lectures, scenarios and skill stations.
I’m not a team of one, by the way. We have two other full-time EMS educators and two more who are involved — I’m one of a team of five.
Tell us about your semester in Nicaragua.
Part of the program at Union College, International Rescue and Relief, is to do a semester in a developing country and so as a result, oddly enough, we went to Nicaragua and to the exact same village I helped build a house in, when in high school: Francia Serpi. While we were there, there were some nurses that were in training — student nurses who came and spent some time there.
But for us, going through international rescue and relief, meant that we all became EMTs. So although we were available to help with basic, emergent health care needs — very basic level — more than that, we were also part of just humanitarian aid and development. When we would do some medical clinics, we would team up with some doctors that went with us and team up with some nurses and as EMTs we would take the initial patient history, take the vital signs, and kind of help triage the patients into different complaint categories.
Part of that time, about three and a half months, was dedicated to tropical and ocean survival training also — probably a good month was not related to humanitarian medical work at all, but it was also part of the rescue side of things. Talking about that degree, not only does it focus on medical assistance and emergency response but a lot on capabilities to rescue, which starts with self-rescue: being able to take care of yourself in different situations and making sure you’re not a hazard to your team. Through those survival trainings, then we would progress into different rescue trainings: technical rope rescue, swift water rescue, and we also got scuba diver certified and went through some dive rescue training.
What about Haiti?
I was in the second wave of teams … so I got there at the start of the second week since the earthquake, in which case we were still part of the body recovery. That was our primary mission at that point. The first team was more acute injuries and live searches — but by the time I got there it was primarily body recovery and long-term injury assistance.
We partnered with one of the hospitals down there and they would set up some medical clinics and then we as a team, since we did have search and rescue training, would start going through some of the rubble. They already had designated hotspots and they had some cadaver dogs brought in to assist us.
That was when I was there the first time, which was for about a week. The second time I went was roughly two months after, because it happened in January and then I went back in March. At that point it was more medical clinics in different areas that hadn’t had access to medical care.