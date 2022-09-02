When the 82-unit Kinship Landing opened in March 2021, it entered a Downtown landscape dominated by a few major lodging properties.
Those properties included the venerable Antlers, The Mining Exchange, and the Hilton Garden Inn, the first new Downtown lodging property to be built from the ground up in decades.
The 10-story, 168-room Hilton, which opened just after Labor Day 2019, caught the tail end of the best tourist season to date — one that is still used as a benchmark in the hospitality industry.
Kinship Landing, founded by Bobby and Brooke Mikulas, didn’t have that advantage. Opening at the beginning of the pandemic, the boutique hotel held its own against the branded giants in part because of its unique nature, although the Mikulases and their partners had to cut rates initially.
Having survived the pandemic, Kinship Landing rose on the tide that lifted all lodging properties in 2021 as people started to travel again.
This summer appears to be a bit slower than last year’s banner tourist season.
“Our revenue looks similar to what it did last year,” Bobby Mikulas said, “but we’ve had a little bit lower occupancy and a little bit higher rates. Anecdotally, there has been less spending on site once the guest is in house than last year.”
Kinship’s strategy — continuing its focus on serving the leisure tourists looking for Pikes Peak adventures, has helped it thrive even as hundreds of hotel rooms have been added Downtown.
With the opening of The Hyatt Place Downtown in 2021 and the Holiday Inn Express and SpringHill Suites & Element Hotel this year, Kinship faces nearly twice as much competition as it did when it opened.
“It’s too early to tell whether or not the new hotels Downtown have impacted our ability to command a higher price point,” Mikulas said. “A percentage of our overnight guests are rate-shopping. Fortunately we have a pretty loyal customer base, and we do stand out as somewhere that’s going to provide a unique experience.”
Hotels throughout the region have found it necessary to push rates a little, since occupancy is down 3-5 percent for June and July, said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs.
“They are maximizing room revenue, and that’s a really smart thing to do when your occupancy is down a little bit,” Price said.
“We’re kind of looking at 2021 as an outlier because there was so much pent-up demand, and it was our first summer of having Southwest Airlines coming in,” Price said. “We are down slightly to 2021, is what it feels like and what it looks like, and the numbers will bear that out. But still, the numbers look good. I’d say that, compared to 2019, we’re back on track.”
TOURISM BY NUMBERS
Tourism data available so far this year is incomplete, and the full picture won’t be seen until later this year.
Revenue from Colorado Springs’ 3 percent combined Lodging and Auto Rental Tax (LART) was up almost 4 percent in July compared with July 2021 and increased a whopping 33.25 percent for the year to date over 2021, but those figures represent business activity only through the end of June — the latest data available at press time.
RevPAR — revenue per available room, a measure the hospitality industry uses to assess the ability to fill available rooms at an average rate — was $174.08 in July 2021 and $155.10 in July 2022.
“So July over July, numbers (occupancy x average rate) are down 10.9 percent,” said Sheridan Powell, communications coordinator for Visit COS. “But YTD, numbers are up 10.6 [percentage] points from 2021.”
Some unusual factors are playing into this year’s tourist season, Price said.
“This was the first summer in three years that we got to kick off with Territory Days, because it got canceled in 2021,” he said. “We don’t know the exact attendance figures, but from all reports, Territory Days was tremendous. Our forecast was that the economic impact of Territory Days would be in excess of $3 million.”
The Labor Day Lift Off, the city’s annual balloon festival, brackets the other end of the high season. This year, Price said, new features like the Orangetheory Lace Up and Lift Off 5K; Balloons, Brews, and Bites happy hour, a donut-eating contest and a walk-through balloon experience were expected to swell the crowds.
The Rocky Mountain State Games, held over two weekends in July, brought in more than 10,000 athletes, Price said, and events like the Olympic Hall of Fame Induction and the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Fan Fest exceeded attendance expectations.
“That last week and weekend in June, it was very hard to find a room in Colorado Springs,” he said.
The 36th Annual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Service, returning this year on Sept. 17, and The Pikes Peak APEX mountain bike challenge Sept. 22-25 on the slopes of Pikes Peak will bring in many more visitors as the season comes to a close, he said.
Although these events have come back full force, Price said, “I would clearly attribute some of the occupancy decline to gas prices” earlier this summer. Inflation, of course, is taking a toll as well.
Those two factors could mean the region will see a drop in total tourist numbers this year. In 2021, 13.3 million visitors made day trips to the Pikes Peak region and 10.4 million stayed at least one night, according to data from Longwoods International.
FILLING A NICHE
Launching a couple of new hospitality businesses in the middle of the busy season has been challenging, SpringHill Suites & Element Hotel General Manager Gus Krimm said, but it’s also been an opportunity to train staff and ramp up the businesses quickly.
SpringHill, which had its grand opening May 26, has the advantage of filling a niche — and it started strong.
The Element brand is an extended-stay concept, Krimm said: “With our opening we became the first and only extended-stay product truly in the Downtown area.”
Element caters to businesses, training groups, the military and its contractors, but also to families relocating to the area who need a place to stay while they find permanent housing and travelers looking to stay for 5-10 days or more, he said.
The 125 rooms at Element, which occupies half the property at 402 S. Tejon St., are outfitted with kitchenettes that include dishwashers, cutlery, glassware and flatware.
“We have groups that have been in house upwards of three to four weeks,” Krimm said.
A nature and healthy lifestyle theme pervades the Element side, while the SpringHill side, which offers 136 rooms with more traditional hotel accommodations, focuses on the arts and the smart business traveler.
The hotel’s crown jewel is Lumen8 Rooftop Social, a restaurant and bar on the building’s eighth floor, where patrons can enjoy food and cocktails against a sweeping backdrop of Pikes Peak and the Front Range.
Like Kinship Landing and other lodging properties, inflation and lower demand are impacting the hotel in its first season.
“We are capturing a higher rate but getting less rooms than originally budgeted,” Krimm said.
The hotel currently employs about 100 people, Krimm said. It has had some difficulty finding employees, “but I wouldn’t say it’s been any different than any other business unit I’ve been involved with, even before COVID.”
Krimm said he thinks competition from other lodging properties has been less of a factor.
“Despite the fact that there have been rooms added to the inventory, I think the demand has continued to outpace that,” he said.
The hotel is seeing the highest demand from travelers who drive from nearby states such as Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa and Texas, he said, but it’s also registering guests from as far away as Australia.
The hotel is booking about 4,000 square feet of meeting space including two ballrooms and a board room.
“We’ve been able to rent out our space for a variety of training groups and associations doing their regular meetings, and we’ve hosted some awards ceremonies,” Krimm said.
One business group has booked the entire hotel for several days this month; other groups are booking facilities 6-8 months in advance.
Kinship Landing has been focusing on leisure travelers, Mikulas said, but is looking at accommodating more business travelers and making other course corrections to cope with the changing travelscape.
“We are seeing more and more business travelers find our property, but it’s still a relatively small percentage of our client base,” he said. “Our group business has picked up significantly as well from where it was last year.”
Mikulas thinks the increase in the number of local events is helping to drive group reservations.
“We converted some of our rooms into family suites this year,” he said. “We’re also doing a quarterly event that is geared around outdoor adventure, connecting people to resources, education, ideas and information.”
Like other hotels, Kinship Landing has added events that cater to local residents, such as free live music and $2 beers on First Fridays, to maintain business and exposure during the off-seasons.
“We also take advantage of the eyeballs that are looking at our property on our website during the peak season,” Mikulas said. “We offer incentives for booking later in the year if they booked during the summer months.”
The hotel is booking its unique meeting space, the Greenhaus, for events like holiday parties and corporate retreats.
“We’re flirting with the idea of expanding our event space to accommodate larger groups and events” up to 150 or 200 people, Mikulas said. “We’ll likely make a decision on that by the end of the year.”
The hotel has not done weddings in the past but has started marketing as a wedding venue in the past few months.
“We’re also offering a takeover — renting out the entire hotel or the entire first floor, for one night or more at one all-inclusive price,” he said. “That’s an experiment we slowly launched early this year.
“We built this hotel for our friends and family here in Colorado Springs,” he said. “If we can leverage our hotel for their benefit, we are always all ears for that kind of thing.”