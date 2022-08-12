A new hub powered by a custom technology platform is connecting small businesses struggling to survive and grow with financial, educational and community resources.
Access COS will serve as a central database of information and small business resources as well as a place to connect and learn from each other. And it is the exclusive platform where small business owners can apply for up to $50,000 in the latest round of Survive and Thrive— Propel COS grants, a program small business incubator Exponential Impact is presenting in conjunction with the city of Colorado Springs.
The platform will focus on minority-owned businesses and historically underserved neighborhoods, but all Colorado Springs small businesses are invited to register and access the platform for free. Colorado Springs citizens may also join as individuals to find local businesses and services.
Sponsored by the T. Rowe Price Foundation, Exponential Impact, Solid Rock Community Development Corp. and the city of Colorado Springs, Access COS is hosted by HUUB, a company that grew out of CO+HOOTS, an entrepreneur resource center and coworking space
in Phoenix, Arizona.
“We’re excited to bring Access COS here in partnership with these amazing community partners,” said Chelsea Smith, HUUB’s director of operations, at a July 14 webinar to launch the platform.
HUUB is an entrepreneur-based resource center that has been providing training and support to businesses and cities for more than a decade. According to founder and CEO Jenny Poon, it’s important to involve city government leadership in the process of building an entrepreneurial ecosystem.
“We quickly realized the importance of working in unison with our city government,” Poon said. “When we align our missions, we could streamline processes and help already over-stretched economic development teams.”
The city of Colorado Springs was attracted to HUUB’s mission of streamlining processes and helping underserved and under-represented entrepreneurs.
“Access COS will provide valuable information and access to resources that will be available to all businesses and help every business in our community to thrive,” said Bob Cope, Colorado Springs economic development officer.
HUUB has customized Access COS for the city of Colorado Springs.
“Access COS is going to serve as your first stop in the Colorado Springs community to connect with resources that are in your community,” Smith said.
Exponential Impact “really sees the value in having these tools and resources,” said Aaron Bellot, Exponential Impact program manager. “We pride ourselves in giving entrepreneurs the best start possible, and we wanted to offer the value to small businesses.”
THE PLATFORM
The first step in joining Access COS is to register at the site, myhub.com/coloradosprings.
The Business Journal found that only individuals and businesses with addresses in Colorado Springs can register at this time, but Smith said both business owners and employees are encouraged to join.
Logging in to the platform brings up a dashboard screen, Smith said.
“It’s going to give you some suggestions on how to get started on the platform,” she said. The hub is fully translatable into Spanish, which users can elect by clicking a flag at the top of the screen or by specifying Spanish language during registration.
The Learning Library, accessed through the menu on the left side of the screen, consists of more than 70 on-demand courses, all of which are free.
“The course content is available in a video format, or you can listen to audio files,” Smith said. “There are written summaries and materials for each of the webinars that you can take away and work through for your business.”
The courses are organized by category, such as marketing and sales, web and technology, business strategy and finance, and the user can search for courses and save them.
Content providers are vetted and must be demonstrated thought leaders in their subject matter, Smith said.
“Additionally, we will have live events that are being put on by our community partners and subject matter experts right there in Colorado Springs,” she said.
The Events page, also accessible via the left menu, “is your community calendar for everything small business-related that’s happening in Colorado Springs,” Smith said.
Community partners such as Exponential Impact will post events in this calendar, where users can connect with them and register.
The Grants page is a directory of funding opportunities.
Survive and Thrive: Propel COS is one of the inaugural resources available on Access COS. With a new round of programming and funding opening this year, Survive and Thrive will be accepting applications only through the Access COS platform.
These grants will provide funds of up to $50,000, plus mentoring and learning opportunities. The program will prioritize applications from businesses that are experiencing lingering effects from the COVID pandemic, including customer decline, staffing difficulties and supply chain issues.
Applicants are required to register with Access COS, where they will find an application form on the Grants page. Applications will close Sept. 2.
Survive and Thrive was launched in Spring 2021 and provided 23 businesses across seven industries with an average grant of about $15,000,
Additional grant possibilities are presented on the page, including opportunities for people of color, LGBTQ+, women, veterans and general grants available to eligible small businesses.
Bellot recommended that business owners check in frequently at Access COS to find new funding alerts.
Exponential Impact “will have an official announcement about future funding opportunities soon,” he said.
On the Community Resources page, users can find links to community partners and sign up for direct consultant support.
“There are many organizations doing great work to support you in your journey of entrepreneurship,” Smith said. “Access COS is meant to be the place where you can find out who those organizations are, what resources they provide, and connect with them.”
The Community Board is another place to find events and information from community partners, such as HUUB-sponsored webinars. It also serves as a digital networking space where small business owners can find like-minded partners, Smith said.
“There is the ability to follow and connect with other members,” she said. “As a business owner, you can post a class or special event; it’s an easy thing to do. You can also message and connect with some of the community partners and help spread the word about what you have going on with them as well.”
A directory that will enable owners to list their businesses and connect with others is in the works and will be rolled out soon, Smith said.
The goal is for Access COS to have more complete and up-to-date information than other business registries, and to bring together a multitude of resources in one place.
CASE STUDY
HUUB has partnered with several other cities, including Mesa, Arizona, to create entrepreneur support platforms. These platforms will form
another network where businesses can find advice and support from their counterparts in other places.
In Mesa, a city similar in size to Colorado Springs, business owners surveyed in July 2020, at the beginning of the Mesa CARES HUUB platform, said they were unsure about where they would be in the months following the pandemic closures.
Many didn’t know where to turn and feared asking their local governments for help as they faced crises, according to a HUUB case study.
Some were hanging on by a thread and had less than two weeks’ worth of savings in the bank.
The Mesa CARES platform provided real-time data collection and findings, engagement, live events and webinar resources, case management and live chats, one-on-one consulting and one-click reporting, among other things.
In their first 30 days on HUUB, 65 percent of business owners said they saw positive growth.
“Month-over-month, we saw businesses improve revenues, lowered expenses and created jobs simply by having better wayfinding to the resources that exist,” the case study stated.
Business sentiment — how businesses felt about their current situation — also improved, increasing from 5 to 7 on a 10-point scale over three months.
Businesses visited the platform an average of four times a week; visits per month averaged 8,000.
A live chat team handled an average of 55 chats a month with business owners. The most common questions were about how to access available programs and how much assistance they could provide. Business owners received guidance and recommendations for advisors, courses, programs and partners that would be a good fit.
The platform enabled the city of Mesa to distribute targeted resources directly to the most vulnerable businesses.
“Our goal was to provide the most targeted and customized support in as little time as possible based on our collected data,” the case study stated.
An automated booking system enabled participants to connect quickly with advisors. Outcomes were tracked after each interaction with forms and automated follow-up.
Throughout 2021, Mesa CARES added and refined programs, including the launch of a custom mobile app, incubator integration, community partner and case manager training, and addition of a government program marketplace.
The platform had the greatest impact on businesses that previously had little access to the kinds of resources it highlighted.
“We have seen increased participant engagement from under-represented communities in their business ecosystem,” the case study said.
Access COS looks somewhat different from Mesa CARES, but the goals are the same.
“A lot of us as small business owners know that there are things out there, but we just don’t know where to look or where to find them,” Smith said. “I encourage business owners to get connected.”
This story was updated after publication.