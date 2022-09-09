The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department is quietly reviewing some changes that will dramatically impact the cost of construction and could add significantly to the cost of homes, apartments and commercial buildings.
PPRBD is required to periodically incorporate updates to the local code based on changes to the International Building Code developed by the International Code Council.
Code revisions always affect building processes and costs, but this year’s proposed code is coming under especially heavy scrutiny because of its energy conservation provisions.
The majority of the changes proposed for the 2023 Pikes Peak Regional Building Code are in the energy conservation code, said Roger Lovell, PPRBD’s building official.
And the process of adopting it is particularly urgent for PPRBD this year because, if the local code isn’t changed in time, stricter requirements newly mandated by the state will kick in — and those would add even more to the cost of construction.
THE PROCESS
PPRBD adopts a new code every six years, although updating of the international residential, commercial, mechanical, fuel and gas, energy conservation and other codes that form the International Building Code occurs every three years.
“Code change is a big learning curve for us and for the construction industry,” Lovell said.
Each time a new code update is adopted, jurisdictions can, within a certain range, modify the international code requirements to fit the particular conditions in their areas.
The energy conservation code addresses not just insulation but also features such as air leakage, efficiency of electrical fixtures and LED lighting.
The current minimum requirement for attic insulation in a home is R-38, Lovell said.
The 2021 international energy conservation code requires R-60 insulation. Regional Building is proposing an amendment that would drop the requirement to R-49.
The new code also addresses the air barrier that seals a home and the
leakage rate.
“It tightens those standards significantly,” Lovell said. “The current code under certain conditions allows up to five air changes per hour; the new code drops that to three air changes per hour.”
The current code in effect in the Pikes Peak region requires a certain percentage of lighting figures to be high efficacy, “mostly LED,” Lovell said. “The unamended code would require 100 percent to be high efficacy. We have an amendment that reduces that requirement” to
90 percent.
PPRBD has proposed the amendments in consultation with a variety of builders, developers and other businesses in the construction industry. An initial draft was opened for public comment Aug. 1-31.
Over the next month, PPRBD’s staff will review and consolidate the submitted comments, Lovell said. The draft will go before the Regional Building Department’s three-member board of review during an open work session at
9 a.m. Sept. 21.
Current members of the board are County Commissioner Carrie Geitner, Colorado Springs City Councilor Tom Strand, and Don Wilson, mayor of Monument.
“They probably will make some recommendations,” Lovell said. “We’ll take and revise or redraft the code and put it out for another round of public comment for 30 days, then follow the same process again.”
After the board approves the final draft, it will go before the governing bodies of the eight jurisdictions PPRBD serves (Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Fountain, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs, Monument, Green Mountain Falls and Palmer Lake) for final approval.
STATE REGULATIONS
The target date for the final approved building code to go into effect is June 30, 2023, Lovell said.
PPRBD sees that as a critical date because of a new state law, the Building Greenhouse Gas Emissions bill (HR22-1362), signed by Gov. Jared Polis on
June 2.
The law requires the appointment of an energy code board to develop a model electric and solar-ready code and a model low energy and carbon code.
According to the law as passed, every element of the state model codes must be approved by a two-thirds majority of the energy code board. An element that does not meet that standard must be approved by an executive committee that the board will appoint when it is formed.
The state requires that current code revisions cannot be less restrictive than the previous three International Energy Codes, Lovell said.
But after July 1, 2023, jurisdictions that are updating their codes must adopt an energy code at least as strict as the 2021 international energy conservation code, without amendments, and the model electric and solar-ready code to be developed by the state.
The model low energy and carbon code must be adopted by municipalities and counties that update their building codes on or after July 1, 2026.
“Our goal is to get something in place prior to those additional requirements, because it [would have] a huge impact on cost of construction and affordability,” Lovell said.
“If it hadn’t been for this specific House Bill, our amendments to the 2021 energy code would have looked drastically different than what they do,” he said. “We would have been able to craft these amendments in a manner that would have reduced the impact of the code and helped reduce the cost of regulation.”
From his point of view, “that House Bill really reduced and almost eliminated local control of the energy codes,” Lovell said. “At least we’re on top of this — we’re already working on it and moving forward with what’s going to be best for our community. There are jurisdictions all across the state that may not even be aware of this yet.”
The final code, if adopted by June 30, 2023, will have less impact than it would if the PPRBD waited until July 1, he said.
“The general role of building codes has always been life safety,” Lovell said. “Behind the requirements that came down from the state is the focus on greenhouse gases and reduction of greenhouse gases, which then you start to intertwine with politics. We try and keep the codes out of that arena, but it can be difficult.”
CODE AMENDMENTS
Code changes don’t always increase the cost of construction, Lovell said. For example, they may recognize newer products that can save money. That was the case with a certain type of plastic water pipe, which replaced copper pipe as the standard some years ago after rigorous testing and evaluation, Lovell said.
But the 2021 Energy Conservation Code and the state changes have caused some concern in the industry because of the possible additional costs they will entail.
The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs submitted a letter to PPRBD that outlines cost implications of the unamended energy conservation changes.
Based on an analysis by a committee of 13 local home builders, the letter expressed concern that the average sales price of homes in El Paso and Teller Counties topped $557,250 in July.
According to CSHBA’s letter, “for every $1,000 price increase, 116 buyers are eliminated from the Colorado Springs market.”
Energy standards in the 2009 and 2012 International Energy Conservation Codes “have boosted energy efficiency requirements by a whopping 33%,” the letter stated. The 2021 code would require another 9 percent efficiency gain “but does not offer measurable comfort or return on investment,” it said.
The Home Innovation Research Lab’s 2021 Residential Cost Effectiveness Analysis estimated that the 2021 code’s unamended requirement for exterior wall insulation would add $5,000 in costs and save roughly $64 in energy costs per year — a minimum 78-year payoff. Similarly, additional attic insulation and slab insulation as required by the code would increase costs to the home buyer and offer small energy savings and a lengthy payback period, CSHBA’s.
The letter noted that CSHBA supports insulation amendments in the current draft of the Regional Building Code that will provide “a high level of comfort and energy efficiency” while not imposing unnecessary costs.
CSHBA also supported an amendment that removed a requirement for home sprinklers to be installed, at a significant cost, said Chad Thurber, president and partner of Vantage Homes, who also serves as CSHBA president.
COST CONCERNS
Nevertheless, concerns about costs persist.
“Whether amended or unamended, it has a massive impact on our blueprints,” Thurber said. “We are in the process of redrawing our plans to meet the new code. We have 30 plans to go through, and our portfolio is smaller than some.”
Redoing the plans will cost Vantage $8,000-9,000 per plan, said Andy Sanchez, Vantage Homes’ director of estimating, purchasing and architecture.
Even with the amendments, the new energy provisions are likely to add between $4,000 and $10,000 to the cost of a new home, depending upon the size of the home and the energy paths taken, Sanchez said.
One of the biggest challenges with regard to the new state model codes is that “we’re going to be forced to adopt codes that haven’t even been written yet, so we don’t know what the impact will be,” Thurber said. “We have no idea to plan for it or how to design to it. That seems very backward to me.”
Code compliance also will impact multi-family and commercial building, said Jeff Finn, senior vice president at Norwood Development Group.
“We’re seeing technical compliance get harder and harder,” Finn said. “As these codes get more challenging to meet, the systems continue to increase in complexity.”
VIM II, a 122-unit expansion of Norwood’s VIM apartment project at Vermijo Avenue and Weber Street, is being constructed under the current building code’s energy requirements.
“If we were to build that building starting a year from now, the exterior envelope of the building would have to be different,” Finn said. “It would have to have more stuff in it — more insulation, beefier windows, thicker walls, bigger roof cavities.
“My guess would be that, on a $30 million building, we’re spending $3 million-$5 million on the exterior façade,” he said. “I would not be surprised if we see north of an 8-10 percent increase just from this, not including supply chain and increased labor costs and everything else that we’re struggling with.”
Finn, who has served as chair of the PPRBD’s Board of Review, said a second round of public comment on the proposed changes to the building code will run Oct. 1-31.
A redline draft of the code, as well as a clean draft, is posted at pprbd.org.
“It’s not just an industry process,” Finn said. “They’re getting input from every walk of life — people who build things, people who own things, people who own subcontracting companies, people who are worried about energy conservation.”