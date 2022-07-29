Veronica Bélanger was a successful social media and sales consultant before the onset of the COVID pandemic.
“With the birth of my second child and the pandemic, all rolled into one, I lost all my clients,” Bélanger said. “Nobody wanted to hear kids screaming in the background. Or I’d be feeding my newborn, and everybody would know what I was doing.”
When she returned to her job after her second child was born, “HR freaked out,” she said. “They said, ‘You can’t have kids on your video stream.’ I was penalized for being a mom.”
Now Bélanger has her own business — and a cause.
She started The Mompreneur Network in October 2021 to educate, motivate, inspire and help other women to start and grow their businesses.
Networking organizations like The Mompreneur Network and the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce also serve as advocates and support groups for their members.
The Black Chamber, which evolved in part from the Colorado Springs Black Business Network, aims not just to connect business owners to vital resources and to each other, but to help everyone in the community understand Black culture and business.
“We have so much that we can learn from each other,” said Rodney Gullatte, Jr., CEO of Firma IT Solutions, former president of the Black Business Network and president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce.
The Mompreneur Network is one of the newest networking groups in Colorado Springs, while the Prospectors Association is one of the oldest.
Along with dozens of other groups, they play an important role in Colorado Springs’ economy. They are key to forming business relationships and generating business through referrals and leads.
“The role of the Prospectors Association, or Colorado Springs Executives or Front Range Power Connectors or chamber groups, is to be economic drivers,” said Joe Arant, director of business relations for Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and member chairperson on the board of the Prospectors Association.
“Our goal is to drive loyal customers to trustworthy businesses,” he said. “I think of it as a currency in our marketplace and a circle where you have ethical businesses working with trusted consumers who trust them. That leads to a healthier community.”
GETTING RESULTS
Like many networking organizations, The Mompreneur Network requires commitments from its members, who pay annual dues, must attend meetings regularly and are required to bring at least one referral per week.
Bélanger had found it wasn’t practical for women like her to attend many networking meetings, so she arranged for childcare at Mompreneur meetings. Members who use it pay a small additional fee.
Meetings include an educational spotlight on a particular topic — such as starting a website and using it to grow a business — and members then consider how to put what they’ve learned into practice.
Every member has an opportunity to talk about what’s coming up in their businesses.
The second hour of each two-hour meeting is for discussion and collaboration.
Even though the group is still in its infancy, with 11 participants, members have already started seeing results, said Nancy Moore, president of the group.
“Everyone has expanded their businesses, and everyone has really grown,” Moore said. She noted that since the beginning of this year, members have made more than $10,000 in revenue from referrals to one other.
Besides helping members in practical ways, Bélanger wants to redefine what it means to be a successful entrepreneur and pave the way for moms to have a significant place in the entrepreneurial world.
“What if it’s not such a bad thing to bring your kids to a meeting?” she said. “What if having a family doesn’t have anything to do with how professional you are?
“The Mompreneur Network recognizes that being a parent and an entrepreneur combine to form a lifestyle and should not be treated as two separate jobs.”
Bélanger is growing The Mompreneur Network through social media and free introductory meetings and is considering afternoon or evening meetings for moms who can’t make the morning sessions. She wants to organize a Mompreneur getaway conference and provide other educational opportunities for members.
Bélanger thinks networking has even more value now than before COVID.
“The Great Resignation opened the door to the mental health aspects of a workplace — you know, is this working for me?” she said.
“True networking is not just walking into an event and handing out your business card and hoping people call you, or stalking them on social media,” she said. “It truly is about growing your professional network. We want to help people stay in business. Keeping the doors open can be tough; I want people who get what I’m doing.
“Of all the negative things the pandemic did, I think people choosing to work on themselves and choosing to be around people was a really great thing. I think networking is allowing people to do that.”
SUPPORT AND ADVOCACY
The Colorado Springs Black Business Network was founded in 2018.
At the time, “the Black Chamber was struggling,” Gullatte recalled. “Our Black business community didn’t have something to rally behind, and we filled that gap with the Black Business Network.”
The intent always was to become a Black Chamber, and leaders of the Black business community eventually decided to rebuild the existing Black Chamber with new branding, mission, vision and a new board, rather than starting over from scratch.
With the pieces in place at the beginning of this year, Gullatte and other business leaders finished constructing the business model and relaunched the Black Chamber with a well-attended event in April at 3E’s Comedy Club.
The Black Chamber serves as an advocate for minority businesses, provides members with business information and education, and hosts networking events like business mixers and business after hours.
The Black Chamber invites members of the Colorado Springs business community to attend these events.
“We want to make this a safe space where everybody can come together and learn more about each other,” Gullatte said.
The chamber sent out a survey in January, he said, and one of the results was a strong desire for people to reconnect in person.
“Just getting folks in a room makes its own magic,” he said.
Networking groups aren’t the only way to build business relationships, said Gullatte, who headed a chapter of BNI, an international networking group, for six years. BNI groups are structured, with rules concerning attendance and leads.
When he moved here from Florida, Gullatte also joined the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — “part of networking is serving people,” he says — and eventually became its first Black president. He’s also on the board of directors for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, and several others.
“That is networking also,” he said. “There is a lot to be gained from every networking situation. What better way is there to be around a group of people, find out what they do and what you can do to help them achieve their dreams?
“If you come here, want to work hard and with an abundance mindset, you can be very successful here in the networking community,” he said.
Gullatte recommends that business representatives research networking organizations and visit meetings — guests usually are admitted for free — to determine which group is the best fit.
STRENGTH IN NUMBERS
Colorado Springs has a vibrant networking community, Arant said.
“You could literally go to a networking group every night,” he said. “There’s a lot of new businesses out there, and they’re striving to get known.”
People also are feeling more urgency about networking because of economic uncertainty, he said.
COVID “is not stopping the business community,” he said. “There’s kind of a pent-up demand.”
Like many networking groups, Prospectors Association, founded in 1975, was established to encourage business and professional development. It meets every Tuesday for presentations and referrals.
“We get tons of leads, because everybody has their own network, and most people feel a little bit of pressure to bring in good, solid leads and referrals,” Arant said. “We strive to get best-in-class in Prospectors; they have to be good businesses that have a good reputation and be board-approved.”
Before COVID, the group had about 60 members, he said. After a drop-off, the network has built back to 54 members. Membership, which consists mostly of business owners, is limited to one member in a particular trade, occupation or profession. Prospectors’ bylaws prevent members from joining other networking organizations; “we don’t want to dilute the leads,” Arant said.
Owners of newer businesses, or those who want to reconnect with a networking organization, should look at whether their business fills a particular niche, he said.
“You have to look at, ‘Is my niche going to be something that is pretty broadly needed by different groups?’” he said. Prospectors Association lists members and their business category on its website, so prospective members can see whether their profession is already represented.
“We have people who do heating, electricity, plumbing; we have insurance people and real estate people both residential and commercial,” he said. “We didn’t have a handyman in Prospectors until about five months ago. That person gets the most leads of anybody — like three or four every week.”
Besides broad-based organizations like Prospectors, there are industry-specific groups and special-category organizations like VETNET, a veterans business network.
Arant, who keeps up with several networking groups as a BBB representative, said he doesn’t see major differences in networking now than before COVID.
“Since COVID hit,” he said, “I think people are more urgent about getting out and about and seeing people. So I definitely feel like it’s stronger than ever.”