Take a look at the average 34-year-old tapping a phone while seated at a Tejon Street café. There’s a pretty good chance they’re banking at a neobank — a completely online organization accessed via an app.
Digital-only banks are changing the way people — especially younger people — think about banking and money management. While it doesn’t appear that neobanks are going to run traditional banks out of business anytime soon, they are forcing brick-and-mortar banks to adopt new technology and create better online experiences for their customers.
NEOBANKS 101
“Neobanking is banking services provided by a tech company through an app or website instead of a traditional financial institution,” said Phil Strazzulla, founder and CEO of selectsoftwarereviews.com. Strazzulla was quoted in a July 15, 2021, post on TheLadders.com, an employment site.
According to statistics compiled by Unit21, which helps financial institutions fight crime:
• The global neobanking market is expected to hit $66.82 billion this year (Grand View Research, 2022). It’s grown annually by 36 percent year over year since 2020, and double-digit increases are predicted through 2030.
• The number of digital-only bank users is expected to reach 210 million worldwide this year and 350 million by 2026 (eMarketer).
• Americans ages 18-34 are the most active users — 21.1 percent of people in that age group have digital bank accounts (Finder).
Simple, a neobank founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2009, is recognized as the first of its kind. It was acquired by BBVA USA in 2014, and in January 2021, BBVA announced it would be closing and absorbing Simple.
Neobanks gained popularity after the Great Recession and attracted a lot of venture capital in 2020, according to a study by tech research firm PitchBook.
There are two main types of neobanks: independent standalones with their own banking licenses; and front-end-focused neobanks that operate in partnership with a traditional bank.
According to data marketing firm Insider Intelligence, the top four neobanks in the United States as of January 2022 were Chime (13.1 million account holders), Current (4 million), Aspiration (3 million) and Varo (2.7 million).
These neobanks tailor their pitches to their younger audiences.
“You can sign up in 2 minutes,” crows the Chime website. Customers can get paid up to two days early with direct deposit and are offered fee-free overdraft protection up to $200, as well as no late fees, no minimum balance requirement and no monthly service or transfer fees.
Chime offers checking accounts and Visa debit cards as well as a secured credit card that can help eligible users build credit or increase credit scores.
Chime, like many neobanks, has agreements with brick-and-mortar banks that allow users to access cash at more than 60,000 fee-free ATMs. It partners with Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank to offer additional services.
On the negative side, Chime users filed more than 900 complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection bureau reporting account closures. According to a report in ProPublica posted July 6, 2021, Chime said the issues stemmed from an “extraordinary surge” in fraudulent activity during the pandemic.
Then there are traditional banks that have launched digital-only businesses. In the past few years, many have sought out niche customers.
Dallas-based Texas Capital Bancshares, for example, launched Bask Bank in 2020 with the intention of capturing frequent flyers.
The digital-only Bask Bank rewards clients with an American Airlines AAdvantage frequent-flyer mile for each dollar saved annually, according to a write-up on AmericanBanker.com posted March 8, 2022. It also offers a high-yield savings
account at 0.7 percent on deposits.
“You are seeing a growing segment of customers comfortable having a 100 percent digital experience,” says Bask’s President Matt Quale, quoted in the article. “This allowed us to tap into a new customer segment that was beyond our historical geography.”
Texas Capital now is working to integrate some of the digital capabilities of Bask Bank and already shares customer data platforms and a content management system with Bask, the article states.
PROS AND CONS
Neobanks have several advantages, both for themselves and for their customers, said Dr. Joe Craig, interim faculty director of the UCCS Economic Forum and chair of the Department of Economics at UCCS.
“There’s a lot lower regulatory hurdle to be a neobank, and they’re a lot more nimble,” Craig said.
Consumers oftentimes pay lower fees and may get higher interest rates on savings, but the main advantage is that they have smart and savvy digital interfaces that allow customers to do all their banking online.
“They’re likely to do digital transactions better than your typical brick-and-mortar bank,” Craig said. “A big part of their appeal is that their app format is kind of like a game.”
Many also allow customers to transfer funds to other customers with the tap of a button — an example is Chime’s SpotMe feature.
Neobanks also have some disadvantages, which Ron Shevlin, chief research officer at Cornerstone Advisors, outlined in a June 20, 2022, Forbes.com article. Based on Cornerstone’s research:
• Independent neobanks may face capital constraints, and some are struggling to make operating costs.
• Only a small percentage of their customers say their accounts with online banks are their primary accounts. “Neobanks have to acquire two customers to get one primary spending account customer,” Shevlin writes.
• They don’t compete only with traditional banks but also with what Shevlin calls “megafintechs” — PayPal and Square Cash App, which already have huge market share.
Neobanks that aren’t partnered with licensed banks are not FDIC-insured, Craig said, adding while he hasn’t seen any digital banks that have cratered without giving adequate notice, “that’s a risk.”
Neobanks also may not offer loans and other financial services, a disadvantage to some consumers, he said. Most are focused on checking and savings, and with limited offerings, they may not be able to sustain growth over the long term.
If nothing else, digital banks are making traditional financial institutions evaluate their digital experiences and how to improve them, said Jennifer Sussman, chief marketing officer at Ent Credit Union.
“As long as there are businesses, there will be disruptors,” Sussman said. “I think that’s what neobanks are attempting to do — trying to fix some of the things that may have been broken with the banking industry, and I think they’ve found some success there. I wouldn’t say we see them as a major competitor; however, we definitely want to watch.”
Ent is currently overhauling its digital infrastructure — something that’s easier for neobanks starting from scratch than for banks with existing systems.
The new system will allow the credit union to improve digital users’ experience, do more digitally, build in financial education and take Ent into the future. Sussman expects the first level to be ready next year.
While there are consumers who want to use digital-only banking, many people continue to prefer the convenience of digital banking along with the ability to go into a bank and talk with a person, she said.
“It’s in the full experience that we can help people along their financial journey,” Sussman said.