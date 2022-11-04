In efforts to reconfigure its power transmission and distribution system, Colorado Springs Utilities plans to wipe out a commercial area bordering Austin Bluffs Parkway and buy two homes to make way for a new substation. The plan, not surprisingly, doesn’t sit well with some neighbors.
Utilities has decided the site, just east of Austin Bluffs’ intersection with Union Boulevard, is the only place where it makes sense to locate the substation, a $40 million project, which would enable the utility to retire two older substations in the vicinity and modernize the grid for “sustainability, system resiliency and reliability.”
Utilities made its case most recently at an Oct. 18 meeting that drew about 40 neighbors to Grant Elementary School.
They asked about potential alternate sites (there are none, Utilities said), how the transmission substation could be shielded from view (that remains to be determined) and how traffic impacts might be mitigated (Utilities couldn’t promise anything for sure).
Resident Bill Gast described the idea of fending off the substation like “dreaming the impossible dream.”
“I asked if it’s a done deal,” he said later. “They said, ‘Yeah.’”
While City Councilor Dave Donelson, who lives on Ridgecrest Drive, not far from the substation site, sympathizes with residents, he also said the city must assure a reliable power supply as the city grows.
“I understand how you feel,” he said. “I’m also a realist. We have to upgrade our system.”
The substation is needed to replace stations in Cragmoor to the west and Candlewood to the southeast of the chosen site. Those stations are “maxed out” and can’t be economically upgraded, Utilities officials say.
“Growth won’t allow existing circumstances to meet the need,” Joe Awad, Utilities general manager of planning and engineering, told residents. “It’s important we don’t wait for these substations to fail.” He also noted the Cragmoor and Candlewood stations will reach the end of their useful lives in 2027. Utilities said substation equipment lasts 30 to 40 years, but both of those sites can’t be expanded, another drawback.
A substation nearby on the south side of Austin Bluffs Parkway sits on the edge of Palmer Park. The city installed that station in the 1950s despite a deed restriction on the park saying it can’t be used for any other purpose and if it is, all of the land donated by city founder Gen. William Palmer would revert to his heirs.
Utilities says a lawsuit ensued, and the station was allowed to remain. However, trying to expand the station or replace it on that site would reopen a legal can of worms the city is confident it couldn’t overcome, Donelson said.
“That’s the way it is,” he said. “That’s off the table.”
Utilities spokesman Steve Berry supplied additional information via email about choosing the Austin Bluffs and Goldenrod Drive site.
“After nearly three years of an extensive evaluation of 11 potential sites, we selected the site near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Goldenrod Drive because it was the most operationally and economically compatible option,” he said in an email.
Consideration was given to community impact, operational compatibility, flexibility and accessibility, as well as cost. Utilities rejected sites due to limited access, impacts on neighborhoods, smaller parcel size and other reasons.
“The selected site is adjacent to an existing high voltage transmission corridor, provides multiple access points, and provides enough space for current and future technology,” Berry wrote, noting the new substation would connect to existing electrical feeds served by the aging stations.
He also noted substations are located in other neighborhoods, including the Flying Horse subdivision.
One resident wanted to know if the station could be enclosed in a building or built lower than grade, so that residents didn’t have to “look at all these wires.”
Such strategies have been used in other cities, a Utilities official said, “but at an immense cost.”
Another resident asked how soon the substation cost would be included in rates, noting that many residents of the area live on fixed incomes. Awad said there would be no rate increase tied directly to building the substation.
Some residents said Austin Bluffs traffic is already heavy and exceeds the speed limit. “We need some control of traffic on Austin Bluffs,” one said.
John Bolt, who lives less than two blocks from the site, said later that he’s concerned about stormwater drainage from the site, keeping trash picked up around the station and preserving the trail behind.
But his biggest concern is construction traffic through the neighborhood, and he didn’t come away from the meeting satisfied, he said. Utilities said they would look into those issues. “They didn’t have an answer,” he said.
Utilities officials said no lane closures are planned on Austin Bluffs — a chief east-west corridor — during construction, and that officials would look for ways to minimize traffic impacts in the neighborhood.
As for noise, the station will hum at levels below state and local sound thresholds of 50 decibels, Berry said, likening the station to the sound of a washing machine.
So far, Utilities has spent about $500,000 on the project, most of that going toward buying a house at 4006 Goldenrod Drive that abuts the site. Utilities paid the owner $459,900 in July, based on a city-funded appraisal of $458,000, though houses in the general area have sold for less, records show.
Utilities also will purchase another home next to the substation site, four commercial properties and one vacant parcel, Berry said, declining to release appraisals of those properties due to ongoing negotiations.
Lorraine Streckfus, who lives on Flintridge Drive northwest of the site, is perplexed that neighbors weren’t notified until after the city chose the site. She’s also frustrated by delays in the city responding to her questions.
“I, for one, do not appreciate having this ‘super’ substation shoved down my throat,” she told Utilities in an email. “I personally found the presentation to be mostly patronizing and did not appreciate the typical propaganda technique of instilling fear (the existing stations are end of life in 2027 and could crash) to elicit compliance.
“I also do not buy in to the subtle implication that it is my responsibility to support this project because so many will suffer if it is not completed,” she wrote.
But Streckfus and others seem resigned to the project, though not welcoming.
“I don’t think there’s anything Joe Public can do right now to change their mind,” Gast said. He and others fear the project will devalue and disrupt the neighborhood, a concern not lost on Utilities officials themselves.
“Locating a new substation within an already established area is incredibly challenging,” Berry concedes. “There are limited options, and our mission is to provide the best solution that strikes a balance between neighborhood preservation and electric system reliability.”
Jessica Davis, a Utilities land resource specialist, didn’t sugar-coat it at the Oct. 18 neighborhood meeting.
“We have to build for the future,” she said. “People say, ‘Why in my backyard?’ And I don’t have a good answer. What I can tell you is, as a community, we have to move forward.”
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024 and be completed by fall 2025.