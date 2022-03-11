For close to a decade, TheMuddShop has turned out streamlined, minimal web design aimed at nonprofits, small businesses and artist-entrepreneurs.
But in recent months, founder Renee Mudd has been struck by the number of clients who have no idea when to call on professionals like photographers and copywriters to boost brand equity.
To help change that, she’s working on an adjunct site to TheMuddShop offering a downloadable brand workbook and a roadmap for startup businesses; she will also connect clients with third-party specialists in photography and writing. In a few cases, Mudd may take on expanded work for clients herself, but the main goal of the “creative brokering” service is to train clients to seek a more consistent and professional image, outsourcing when necessary.
A Colorado native, Mudd attended Coronado High School, studied business at UCCS, and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts at CU Denver. She did design work in New York City and San Diego, and served as editor in chief for a street-fashion blog in Denver from 2008 to 2012. TheMuddShop went live in September 2013, offering a variety of services for clients to unify presence across their own web sites and associated social media platforms.
Mudd also runs the consultancy LiveWellWithLess, which helps people de-clutter their lives. At any time, Mudd has many projects loosely tied to her site underway — enough that friends often tell her they still don’t understand what she does for a living. Mudd talked with the Business Journal about her service-brokering plans and helping clients to ask themselves the right questions.
Looking at TheMuddShop site it’s obvious that it’s not about one site in isolation, but developing a presence and a uniformity of brand across social media. Was that fundamental to your mission?
Well, first of all, places like Google love that uniformity of presence, and thus your site is more visible from an SEO standpoint. My client base always has been centered on very early startups, nonprofits, creative entrepreneurs and the like. I took a very long time — seven years — getting my BFA, and I think CU Denver originally called the degree “multimedia” but changed the name four times while I was there. So when I finished school in 2009, I moved to New York with the goal of working in a studio, but it was post-crash, and no one wanted to hire me. Lots of free internship offers out there, but I ended up doing freelance design. My regular job at The Container Store was sort of the entry point for the decluttering consultancy I did later. I was using Container Store software to design closets and think about creative use of space. It afforded me the ability to be creative, but at the end of the day, it was a retail job, and having to be somewhere every day was not a plus. I realized at that point that I was ‘old’ in terms of the design world, I wasn’t getting anywhere with 100-plus job applications, so I just started custom freelance design. It all grew out of designing wedding invitations and business cards, spread by word of mouth, and I never even marketed myself in those early days. To this day, I still rely on friend-of-friend referrals. To this day, I am learning new business elements like drawing up a contract. One thing I’ve formalized is the initial intake form for the client, which helps them define what it is they want, what elements should be in their online presence, who referred them to me. That’s part of what made me realize that many clients needed more help in thinking through their business plans.
LiveWellWithLess was created less than a year after TheMuddShop. Tell me about that.
I’ve been a cleaner and organizer since the days my mother sent me to my room for quiet time. The Container Store work boosted that. Then, when I left New York I was basically living out of my car between Colorado and California, something that forces you to pare down to essentials. It got me into the regular habit of de-cluttering my own life every six months or so, and that led me to performing the services for about five or 10 clients. But one thing I quickly realized is that I’m not a mental health expert, and many people’s clutter is a reflection of deeper things. I refunded money to a few people and told them this was not a simple de-clutter. So this became a sort of Instagram/Tumblr presence, right about the time Marie Kondo’s book came out, and ultimately it was pared down to an Instagram site that had quite a lot of followers. But I wouldn’t call it an active consultancy. I may have 1,500 regular followers, I may have 100, I no longer guilt-trip myself about how often I post. And I could have made a lot of money doing ‘sustainable’ product placement and being an influencer, but I really didn’t want to go down that road.
When you left New York, was it clear you’d be coming back to your hometown, or was Southern California your target? What were your plans?
Make no mistake, coming back to your hometown after being in New York had an element of shame involved. It felt like going down a peg. Part of bopping around to San Diego and other places was hiding from home. And keep in mind, Colorado Springs in 2015-16 wasn’t the rapidly-growing city it is now. I might go to L.A., spend the summer in San Diego, being a photo-shoot production assistant, styling assistant, I spent a good two years hiding from Colorado. At a certain point, that ‘digital nomad’ image got to be pretty exhausting. And that was right around the time that places like Welcome Fellow Coworking Space and Wild Goose Meeting House began opening, giving Colorado Springs’ Downtown a much greater sense of community. To this day, I give a lot of credit to the new breed of coffee houses that kept me here, as I’d much prefer working in a somewhat busy space than in a quiet space. In fact, when I first designed that Brand Workbook, I had a questionnaire for ‘brand words,’ and my own three C words at the time were clean, community, and creative. Suddenly it felt like that was here.
Is the workbook and brokering project ready to roll?
The workbook is written, but other aspects keep getting tweaked, following along the analysis/paralysis spectrum. There are some website clients who hesitate to take a website live until it is perfect, and I have to keep telling them that will never happen. I need to take my own advice. I should have all the elements in place for this in the next month or two. I’ve already been giving my clients the workbook for free. But I want to make sure that people who are not my clients can see it. It’s a great little workbook, it’s been about 10 years in development. It all started as an informal exercise I would perform with clients, because they really didn’t know what they were.
Often in the entrepreneur community, you see folks with a passion but a very fuzzy idea of what their business plan really is. The branding exercises are useful for teams as well, or product groups within large companies, as people within teams may have totally different concepts of their mission. The book can serve as a style guide for your business. If you are expanding into new products or services, you could reference back to this workbook in order to ask yourself if this expansion was really on-brand. There can be a tremendous gap between idea and execution, for example, one client who had a wonderful looking tea product and wanted to take a simple iPhone picture of it. There are many people who would not have the slightest idea how to farm out copywriting or photography work to a professional.
How does the brand workbook change the nature of TheMuddShop?
For the past eight years the site has been business-to-business, client-to-client. I realized when I moved back here it is not scalable as a single-person business. The first response was, ‘I’ll just hire somebody,’ but I never found the right person. I realized that taking on new clients needed to be in a new capacity, based in consulting. A person might want to start a new coffee shop or online jewelry business, they come to the landing page of TheMuddShop, and first of all there are two new downloadables, the brand workbook and the roadmap for small business... . This is a passive way I can help them without being in front of their faces. Now when I ask people if they understand the function of writing copy, of having a marketing team, they might ask if I could do that too — but the real point of the downloadables is to get the client to step back and ask themselves how much of the task has been defined, how many services they might need before they launch. After many years of clients coming to me with half of those elements unticked, I realize that many don’t know what they don’t know.
Do you see customers launching sales websites without having a marketing plan in place for when the site goes live?
Absolutely. You know the design program Canva. Customers have made their own logo and whatnot in Canva, but that is not having a website in depth, that is not having a marketing plan to drive sales. There are some people with a DIY ethos that could really do a lot themselves, but most people are just a little scared to admit they will need a team, either internal or outsourced. At times, brokering could look like matchmaking between client and creative. Sometimes, with a monthly maintenance package, I could do the simple things to update the website. The client could always modify the website themselves, because we don’t hold the websites hostage, but the client could also call me, because I could do it faster. The important point is to be transparent in the costs involved at all times. This is especially important in the nonprofit world, where the assumption is that tools for updating sites might be offered for free. This might be the case, and was for a while during the pandemic, but in the nonprofit domain, you also should be prepared for what you might have to pay for out there.
Are we moving into a post-social media environment, and what might that look like?
We hear all the talk about Web 2.0, but a lot of its elements have that cryptocurrency feel of vague definition. I think this broker model could fit in with a post-social media world, but who knows what that might really look like? It is certain that a world without Instagram or Facebook will be one where the client needs a team of people more than ever before. I hope this model has a long future, because I need it to, to avoid burnout. And if we think about 20 years out, I hope this kind of model can work in an entirely different online environment. I tried doing larger agency-based design myself a few times, and it just feels icky. For small businesses, some kind of brokered service environment is the only sustainable one.