Demand for property loans usually slows in January. In that respect, residential mortgage lending this year will be more typical than 2020 or 2021, lending experts say. But in most other ways, the current lending market unlike anything we’ve seen before.
“In the last couple of years, we didn’t see the slowdown in December and January because rates were still so good and so many people were still refinancing,” said Stephanie Dombrowski, mortgage production manager and mortgage loan officer at Ent Credit Union.
With interest rates rising, Ent and other lenders are seeing mortgage application volume drop off a bit this month.
Dombrowski emphasizes that it isn’t just higher interest rates that are affecting the volume of applications, but also the continued shortage of properties available for purchase and rising home prices.
Commercial loan activity has been and continues to be strong, said Robin Roberts, president and CEO of Pikes Peak National Bank.
“In 2021, we saw commercial applications increase across all commercial loan types: commercial real estate, both owner- and nonowner-occupied, commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit,” Roberts said.
LENDING ENVIRONMENT
According to data from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, sales of single-family and patio homes in Colorado Springs peaked in July 2020, when 1,978 properties were sold. Sales hit a low point of 971 homes sold in January 2021. An upward trend started in March, and a high point for the year came in August 2021, when 1,870 homes were sold.
Rising home prices factor into buyer interest and ability to purchase. The average home price in December 2021 was $505,852, near the annual peak of $510,180 reached in October. The median price of a home has stayed fairly flat since July 2021 at $450,000.
Nevertheless, qualified purchasers continue to buy homes in the Pikes Peak region.
PPAR statistics show that 18,159 sales were made in 2021, compared with 17,337 in 2020 and 16,060 in 2019.
But many buyers have been frustrated by the extreme scarcity of properties for sale in the region.
According to Harry Salzman, broker/agent with Salzman Real Estate Services at ERA Shields Real Estate, there were only 275 single-family homes listed for sale in Colorado Springs on Jan. 24. In 2021, Salzman said, homes were selling at an average of 103.2 percent over list price.
As of Jan. 24, interest rates on a 30-year, fixed mortgage averaged 3.68 percent — the highest they’ve been in two years. Salzman said that figure, an average of rates provided to the Wall Street Journal by 4,800 mortgage lenders nationwide, “is absolutely going to go up this year.”
The Jan. 24 rate compares with a low of 2.67 percent on Dec. 31, 2020, according to economic data from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (Freddie Mac).
But “today’s rates are still a bargain compared to rates of even five or six years ago,” Salzman said.
“One of the biggest issues for every mortgage company is a proper appraisal coming in,” he said; an appraisal that comes in below the agreed-upon sales price — the so-called appraisal gap — is an issue for both buyers and lenders.
BANK LENDING
Residential lending picked up considerably in 2020 and 2021, with many loan applicants seeking to refinance their homes due to low interest rates, Dombrowski said.
“Our goal is to be about 50 percent new purchases,” she said. In 2019, when purchase volume at Ent was about half of what it was in 2021, more than 51 percent of Ent mortgage applicants were looking for new homes rather than refinancing. In 2021, that figure dropped to about 41 percent, Dombrowski said.
Preapproved applications for buyers looking to purchase are good for four months before another credit evaluation is required, she said. But in the past year, about 60 percent of preapproved buyers have not completed their purchases and dropped out of the market, Dombrowski said.
That’s because they can’t find a suitable property or they decide to update their current homes rather than move to a new one, she said.
The low inventory is particularly frustrating for first-time homebuyers, along with the strong competition for new listings, Dombrowski said.
Those who saved to make a 20 percent down payment are finding that may not be enough if other buyers are willing to pay more than a home’s appraised value, she said.
“I think this year will be challenging because home prices are still going up,” Dombrowski said.
Some resources are available to help buyers negotiate the loan process.
Ent is a participating lender in the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority down payment assistance program, she said. CHFA is an agency created in 1973 by the Legislature to address the shortage of affordable housing.
Under the down payment assistance program, home buyers who meet income and credit criteria can apply for a grant of up to 3 percent of the mortgage amount. The agency does not provide the funds directly to the buyer but instead works directly with participating lenders.
“They’ve certainly helped some homebuyers,” Dombrowski said. “Right now, it’s a little bit harder to get, because typically the interest rate is higher on these loans.”
NONBANK LENDERS
Mortgage Solutions Financial focuses on serving veterans, who compose more than 60 percent of its clients, President Rob Clennan said.
Over the past two years, 78 percent of clients have sought loans for purchase and 22 percent of the company’s loans are refinances, he said, and Clennan expects the company to maintain those percentages.
Clennan does not think the rise in interest rates will deter people who want to refinance in the short term.
“There’s $9 trillion of equity out there right now — more equity than there’s ever been — available for homeowners to tap,” he said. “So everybody has a project they want to take; everybody has debt they want to consolidate. So just because rates are going up doesn’t mean that business is going to slow down.”
The company works with several types of refinance loans.
VA interest rate reduction refinance loans “have fed a lot of mortgage guys across the country for the last three years,” Clennan said. “Those loans are not dead, but they’re not around as much anymore. They’re more difficult to do because rates have ticked up.”
FHA streamline loans have a similar impact in reducing monthly payments for homeowners with existing FHA loans. They are slowing down as well, he said.
“What we’re going to see happen is a lot more cash-out refinancing, where people want to tap the equity in their home,” Clennan said. “We’re already starting to see the volume in cash-out refinances tick up.”
Russell Rowe, president and CEO of Integrity Mortgage & Financial, also expects to see continued interest in cash-out and debt consolidation loans, at least for the time being.
“We predicted the refinance business will decline some this year with rising interest rates,” Rowe said.
The purchase market remains strong.
“We’re seeing a lot more people currently applying because they want to get into a home before the rates increase dramatically,” Rowe said. “The only downfall with the purchase market right now is the lack of inventory. We have a number of prequalified buyers ready to go now. It’s just finding a home” that is difficult.
The appraisal gap sometimes takes buyers by surprise.
“We lend based on the lesser” of the appraisal and the purchase price, Rowe said, so buyers have to come up with extra funds to fill the gap if the purchase price is higher.
“We don’t know what the appraisals are going to be,” he said. “Some come in dramatically higher than the sales price. Some come in right at it, some come in with a little bit of an appraisal gap. It appears that the appraisals are starting to catch up with the purchase price to a degree.”
Appraisal gaps are one of the “X factors” that loan officers are having to explain to buyers these days.
“We’ve always done a great job of educating borrowers on the process,” Rowe said. “But in the lending climate that we’re in now, we spend more and more time educating the borrowers, which is a good thing.”
COMMERCIAL LOANS
Demand for commercial loans also was strong for 2021, said Pikes Peak National Bank’s Roberts.
“In 2020, the pandemic provided uncertainty for businesses and investors and banks were busy working on PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans,” she said.
Loan activity has continued to be strong in 2022, Roberts said.
“We are seeing business owners purchase real estate for their businesses instead of continuing to rent. We are seeing business purchases and mergers increase; we are seeing expansion of small businesses to multiple locations or additional equipment; and we are seeing investors looking for income-producing assets to hedge inflation and diversify their risk,” she said.
Roberts said loans originated through the Small Business Administration’s 504 and 7a programs continued at a strong pace in 2021.
“We also used the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority’s credit enhancement products many times during the past year,” she said.
The PPP program ended May 31, 2021, but Roberts said Pikes Peak National Bank is seeing increased activity in business owners taking advantage of additional Economic Injury Disaster Loan funding through the SBA. That program reopened in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“While government financing options are frequently being used for commercial funding, we are seeing strong origination activity in conventional financing as well,” she said.
Roberts said she is hearing about additional grant opportunities coming soon, including more funds that will be available through Energize Colorado. That program has provided more than $26 million in small business loans and grants since 2020.
Roberts expects the interest rate environment to have an impact on the commercial loan market.
“Commercial loans are tied to short-term rates, and increases in those rates make borrowing more expensive and reduce the loan amounts for which borrowers qualify,” she said.
Regardless of interest rate hikes, however, “commercial properties as a cash-flow or income-producing asset will remain attractive in an inflationary environment, so we expect commercial activity to continue.”
In addition, banks are quite liquid because of increased deposits through COVID-related funding, she said.
“Banks will likely continue to loan at competitive rates as long as they have liquidity to deploy,” she said.
