Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $12.32 per hour to a proposed $12.56 per hour.
The Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics also proposed an increase from $9.30 to $9.54 per hour for tipped employees.
While economists don’t foresee the increase having a huge effect on the state and local economy, struggling small business owners in industries like hospitality, food service and retail are concerned it will add to the pressures they’re already feeling and are worried about the consequences.
An amendment to the state constitution in 2006 raised the minimum wage to $6.85 an hour, which exceeded the national minimum wage of $5.15, and required the wage to be adjusted each year for inflation.
In 2016, voters passed Amendment 70, which raised the minimum wage to $9.30 an hour and required increases of 90 cents per hour each year until the minimum reached $12 an hour in 2020. Thereafter, the minimum was to be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index for Colorado.
The amendment also stated that no more than $3.02 per hour in tip income may be used to offset the minimum wage of tipped employees.
Colorado’s 2021 minimum wage of $12.32 an hour is among the highest in the nation, exceeded only by Oregon ($13.69, Massachusetts ($13.50), California ($13) and New York ($12.50).
But the proposed $12.56 per hour equates to $502.40 per week and $26,124.80 per year — far below the average hourly wage in both Colorado Springs and the nation as a whole.
Workers in the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $26.70 in May 2020, which compared with the nationwide average of $27.07, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The state department of labor and employment is currently taking comments on the proposed minimum wage increase and will finalize the figures by mid-November.
ECONOMISTS’ VIEWS
Economist Tom Binnings, senior partner at Summit Economics, said the prevailing theory for years was that wages followed the basic rule of supply and demand: Raise the price of anything, and demand goes down.
An economist at the University of California-Berkeley was just awarded the Nobel Prize for groundbreaking research disputing that axiom when it comes to the relationship between an increase in the minimum wage and employment.
David Card and his late co-author, Alan Krueger, evaluated the effect of an 80-cents-per-hour wage increase in New Jersey. They surveyed 410 fast-food restaurants in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, where the minimum wage did not change. They also compared employment changes at stores in New Jersey that initially were paying wages higher than the increased minimum to employment changes at lower-wage stores.
“We find no indication that the rise in the minimum wage reduced employment,” Card and Krueger stated in their paper.
The study, which was published in 1993, fundamentally changed economists’ perceptions that minimum wage increases cost jobs.
Card shared the Nobel Prize for research with two other researchers who developed a framework for studying issues that can’t be evaluated by traditional scientific methods. The award was announced Oct. 11.
“In today’s environment, where there’s such a shortage of labor, I think that minimum wage increases are virtually irrelevant,” Binnings said.
That does not mean that the minimum wage won’t have short-term impacts on businesses, he added.
“The short-term impact might be reduced profit margins,” he said. “But in today’s environment of moderate inflation and labor shortages, I think those costs are being more easily passed on to consumers.”
Businesses are adjusting to rising labor costs in other ways as well, Binnings said.
“Everybody is revamping their processes to generate efficiencies to need less labor anyway,” he said. “So productivity is increasing, and the reason that’s happening is a lack of qualified labor.”
Increasing the minimum wage does put upward pressure on the lower end of the wage scale, Binnings said.
“Smart employers that have a lot of labor in that just-above-minimum-wage category should consider comparable wage increases, and I would be surprised if they’re not,” he said.
Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, pointed out that the minimum wage change does not affect all industries the same way.
“In our region, we have a lot of employees in professional and technical services,” she said. “Our software development companies, our defense contracting industry do not have as many minimum wage positions compared to hospitality and accommodation.”
VALUE OF HIGHER WAGES
Colorado has transitioned to higher minimum wages gradually, rather than making huge jumps in a short period of time.
“I think it was done in a very smart fashion,” said Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum. “Colorado also has the huge advantage of a strong economy.”
Colorado’s relatively high minimum wage may have even helped attract workers, especially in the hospitality industry, she said.
The majority of the lowest-paying jobs, such as those in restaurants, child care and home health care, are primarily taken by women, Bailey pointed out.
“If you look at the majority of people in the United States who are at or below the poverty line, it’s women with children,” she said. “Once you start raising the minimum wage, you’re not only pulling the women out of poverty, but you’re also pulling children out of poverty.”
Low-wage earners who are struggling financially represent a missed opportunity to contribute economically and are consuming social assistance resources, she said.
“Raising the minimum wage — if it starts to address income inequality and generational poverty — is a big plus from the economic standpoint of having active consumers in society,” Bailey said.
Although $12.56 an hour isn’t necessarily a livable wage, “it sure is better than $7.25,” the federal hourly minimum wage, she said.
“I fully believe we should be paying livable wages,” she said, adding that has to be weighed against the cost to small businesses with thin margins.
SLIM MARGINS
“The minimum wage is always going to keep going up,” said Jay Gust, owner of Ascent Restaurant Group, which includes TAPAteria, Pizzeria Rustica and Homa restaurants in Colorado Springs. “Restaurants have such thin margins that we don’t know what it’s going to look like, but all restaurants are going to have to pass the buck a little bit.”
A key question is how much more customers are willing to pay to cover minimum wage increases that are passed along to them, he said.
Gust noted that restaurants have already raised their wages and said the minimum wage increase “is not going to help hiring.”
The wage hike is just one cost increase restaurants are facing. Prices of ingredients and supplies also are going up, and those costs, too, must be reflected in pricing if restaurants are to stay in business.
Servers, whether tipped or not, “already are making a lot per shift,” he said. “The back of the house has always been tougher to keep up — it’s hard to pay a dishwasher $15 an hour.”
Gust thinks the solution for restaurants is not to continue raising the minimum wage, but to drop the minimum wage for tipped employees so that back of house staff can be paid more.
Gust, like many restaurant owners, is logging 70-hour weeks.
“We’re all working in the business rather than working on the business,” he said. “Restaurants are resilient, but how many 70-hour weeks do you work before you decide to pack up?” he said.
“I think 2022 is going to be a real big sign about who’s willing to keep on fighting and who’s not.”