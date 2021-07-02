Military personnel relocating to the Colorado Springs area face the same issues other buyers and renters do — escalating home prices and rents, and competition for limited available units.
But they may also encounter additional obstacles that make it even more difficult for military families to find housing.
Many sellers are choosing buyers based on factors like their ability to pony up extra cash when competitive bidding drives a home’s price above its appraised value.
While some buyers moving here from states where housing prices are higher may be able to pay the difference, “people are commonly making offers $20,000 over — even $40,000-$50,000 — over the listing price, said Brian Wess, broker/owner at Infinite Horizons Realty. “Most military people don’t have that in reserve.”
VA loans, which ordinarily are a powerful asset for military people, “are capped at whatever the property will appraise for,” Wess said. “And if you don’t have cash to pay the difference, then you essentially have had that opportunity stripped from you.”
Wess cited an example of a property he recently closed that had 40 showings in 24 hours.
“The property was listed at the top of what we believed was a reasonable appraisal range,” he said. “And the property still sold for $20,000 more than the market. It closed in two weeks, with no appraisal and no inspection conditions.”
VA loans require no money down and no private mortgage insurance, and traditionally carry better interest rates than a conventional loan, said Lauren Schneider, Realtor/owner at Military Home Search, brokered by eXp Realty.
“Low interest rates have been a saving grace,” Schneider said. But with the median price of a home standing in May at a record $432,095, “affordability is definitely a big issue. We’re all very concerned with how the market’s trending and squeezing out first-time home buyers and active-duty military families.”
The Fort Carson housing office helps soldiers and their families with a range of services and advises personnel not to provide deposits or sign a lease until they arrive at their new duty station. But military families often have to negotiate new housing while one spouse is overseas, Wess said.
While technology has made the process somewhat easier, “that adds to the stress of moving,” he said.
RENT VS. PURCHASE
Because of the housing market, many incoming military personnel choose to rent, at least initially, Wess said.
Sometimes they are able to find rentals through what Wess calls accidental landlords — “military folks who have changed duty stations and couldn’t sell their house for what they needed to sell it for. They’re providing a home for people at a reasonable price.”
Although the market favors sellers, buyers who may be here for only a few years can find themselves in a position “where they are upside down on the property when we have a market correction — and we will. If they end up having to sell, they’re in a bad equity position.”
During the last housing market downturn in 2007-12, Wess said he was able to negotiate about 10 short sales a year, but that’s something he wants to avoid having to do again.
“We’re starting to see some very risky things — people purchasing at the top-of-market value because the demand is there,” he said.
He cited a family who were trying to sell their home after purchasing it only three months earlier.
“They were supposed to be stationed here for an extended period of time, but after 90 days they got orders changing all of that,” he said. “That’s not a common situation, but it does happen, and now they’ve got a property that they cannot sell — they would have to do a short sale or become accidental landlords and rent the property.”
Furthermore, “when you rent the property, your VA loan eligibility gets tied up to a certain extent, depending on the value of the house and limitations elsewhere,” he said. “If they wanted to purchase a property wherever they’re deployed to, they can’t really afford to do that unless they can qualify for both houses,” he said. “So it creates a whole raft of problems.”
For accidental landlords, there are also issues of maintaining the property.
Wess said he advises sellers to remove as much of their personal belongings as they can while still being able to live comfortably, or pack it all up and ship it out.
“If the property has been cleaned up and painted and prepared properly for sale, this whole interior decoration staging kind of thing isn’t necessary,” he said.
“The other thing is making sure that they’re properly advised on inspections,” Wess said. “A lot of people assume that because of the way the market is right now, somebody will buy it no matter what’s wrong with it,” he said. “And to an extent that’s true, but I usually recommend that they have a prelisting inspection done.”
An inspection will reveal any issues that could torpedo financing if the house does not meet the VA’s minimum property requirements that assure military families have a safe, structurally sound and sanitary place to live.
The housing market is highly competitive at every price point, Schneider said, so regardless of whether military buyers are active duty, enlisted, officers or retired, “everybody is feeling the squeeze.”
But for active-duty people who are trying to stay within their basic allowance for housing, “it’s very difficult to find a mortgage payment that really fits within their BAH,” she said. “So a lot of time we see maybe two veterans going in together on a purchase, or the first purchase is a townhome or something a little more affordable, and then we see move-up buyers a couple of years down the road.”
Schneider said she and several of her agents hold certification as military relocation professionals.
“It’s basically making sure that we understand the lingo, what it means to use a VA loan, what the constraints of it are and everything the military buyer is dealing with,” she said.
Besides maintaining a website, her company helps military families connect with community resources.
“It gets really personal when you get to know families and you’re looking at homes with them,” she said. “We often end up recommending preschools and day cares and pediatricians and dentists. We just try to be the local experts for these families.”
Although military installations like Fort Carson frequently go through troop readjustments, “it hasn’t really negatively affected our market,” Wess said. “Even during the last downturn, we were impacted less than other areas of the country that had overinflated markets.”
But Wess is concerned about the current overinflation of home prices.
“The run-up that we’ve seen in values is not sustainable, nor is it healthy,” he said. “It’s nice for sellers in the short term, but for long-term health, there will have to be a correction.”
“Long-term real estate is a safe investment,” Wess said. “But our average turnover here in the Springs is every three to five years — much faster than the average in the country, which is every five to seven years.”
Added Schneider: “Yes, prices have increased dramatically, and yes, we’re all nervous about affordability. But interest rates are still at a record low, and that’s what’s kept everything cranking. The second we see those rates tick up, it’s going to be a different story.”
POST HOUSING OFFICE
A relocating military member’s first call often is to the housing office at the new location to see if post housing is available, said Wess, who works at the post’s housing office as a volunteer about once a month.
“Fort Carson usually has a waiting list,” he said. “We are there to provide the off-base housing advice on what’s available in the area as far as rentals or if they’re looking to purchase.”
Fort Carson provided written responses to the Business Journal’s inquiries about the services it provides incoming soldiers through its housing office.
All incoming soldiers receive orders directing them to the housing office for in-processing assistance.
“Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division host a newcomer’s brief each week for soldiers and families,” Fort Carson officials stated in an email.
An online briefing is provided on the Fort Carson Facebook page for those who have not yet arrived.
At these briefings, “housing managers from the Fort Carson housing office provide information that is pertinent to local rental and home purchase conditions. At the conclusion of the meeting, the housing service managers are available to answer questions and provide assistance.”
In addition, prior to their arrival, Fort Carson soldiers are assigned a sponsor who helps facilitate the transition to Fort Carson and the local community.
The basic allowance for housing is designed to cover 95 percent of the median rent and average utilities in a given geographic area.
“BAH rates are based on local [rental] data collected in the spring of each year, recalculated and allotted to military members every January 1,” officials said. While military members do not have to find an apartment or home for that amount, “increasing prices of homes and rentals are affecting military families in that, generally, those who have decided to rent a home based on a 5 percent out-of-pocket cost have expenses that go above 5 percent.”
Fort Carson Family Homes partners with Fort Carson to operate on-post housing and maintains wait lists for junior enlisted, junior noncommissioned officers, senior NCOs, junior grade officers, field grade officers and senior officers.
“Each category is further broken down into two, three and four bedroom home requirements. Fort Carson does not have on-post one bedroom or five bedroom homes. … Our most popular homes with the longest wait lists are three and four bedroom homes for our junior enlisted families,” officials said. “Many of our junior enlisted families prefer on-post living to off-post living, resulting in longer wait lists.”
Fort Carson officials said the housing office and Fort Carson Army Community Services provide basic information about loans but do not steer service members toward particular banks or mortgage companies.
They also noted that the Fort Carson housing office works with the three other military housing offices in Colorado Springs, “especially when faced with a family with exceptional or urgent needs.”