John Suthers has entered the last full year of his service as mayor of Colorado Springs, and he plans to get a lot done.
The mayor hopes to build on the economic momentum the city experienced in 2021 and to see the results of some of his administration’s efforts during the year, such as the successful passage of Ballot Issue 2D.
On Nov. 2, Colorado Springs voters approved 2D, which allows the city to retain up to $20 million in excess of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights revenue cap to mitigate wildfire risk in and around town.
But voters rejected Ballot Issue 2C, which would have increased the 0.1 percent Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax to 0.2 percent. Suthers thinks more money is still needed for parks development and maintenance, and he’d like to accomplish that this year.
Suthers spoke with the Business Journal about the foundations for 2022, his priorities and his thoughts about how he’ll spend his time when he leaves office.
What are the most significant accomplishments we’ve seen in the city in the past year?
I thought the biggest thing about 2021 was that I have yet to find a city — there may be one out there, but I haven’t yet seen it — that recovered 100 percent of the jobs lost in COVID faster than Colorado Springs. We were back to 100 percent by June. Tourism came back big time in 2021. So 2021 was largely a year of just continuing to show tremendous economic resiliency.
I felt good about the way we celebrated the city’s sesquicentennial. I think we gave it appropriate attention, and it was a good opportunity to celebrate our past and start to focus on the future. With the help of council, we stabilized our stormwater fees, so we’re good to go for the remaining 15-20 years of the stormwater enterprise. We completed the Pikes Peak Summit House — something that I’ve been working on for a long time. We made significant progress on the Transportation Master Plan, which we’re calling ConnectCOS, and the public will start getting some of those results and [more opportunities] for public discussion throughout 2022. I feel good about what’s happened at the airport with Southwest Airlines, and one of my 2022 goals is I’m hoping to see a return of over a million enplanements a year — we haven’t seen that for a long, long time, going back to the [Western Pacific Airlines] days.
What’s your top priority for 2022?
Well, the first thing, I am going to re-examine whether November 2022 is the time to go back and take another shot at TOPS renewal with an increase. One of the things I’m most proud of as mayor of Colorado Springs is overcoming a huge public infrastructure deficit in roads and stormwater — it was probably a billion-and-a-half-dollar deficit. Parks aren’t the priority that some other essential government services are, but for our citizens, they are very, very important. We’ve acquired an awful lot of open space and park sites, but we don’t have the money to develop our park sites. And we’re not doing a particularly good job considering the exponential burdens on the parks that we’ve seen over the last three years in maintaining what we have, so we need a little more revenue stream.
The product that we went to the voters with was a compromise between myself and the parks advocates, and in hindsight, I think it looked a little too much like a compromise. You know, I wanted 0.15 [percent], they wanted 0.25 [percent]. And I had cautioned them — you can tell them all day, it’ll only cost you $11 a household, but the media narrative is going to be that you’re doubling the tax, and every article and every television story I saw on it, that’s exactly what the narrative was. So I want to do some polling and and see if we can get that done at 0.15 [percent]. 2C was lost in the Powers [Boulevard] corridor, all the way and inclusive of Briargate. The western half of Colorado Springs voted for it, the eastern half voted against it. … The irony of that is most of the new park development would have been in the east and northeast. So I want the proposition to be shorter, not quite so much like a compromise, and maybe list parks to convince people in the east and northeast that this is in their interest.
What other goals do you have for this year?
I hope within a couple of months to have the fire mitigation fund all set up. The money’s there; we’re just transferring $20 million to the fund. I’m going to have a 12-person committee advising the fire department on how to expend that money. … We hope to have the first meeting in mid- to late January and to get that fire mitigation fund set up and running well in 2022.
Also, I have let my staff know I want to accomplish the annexation of West Colorado Avenue, otherwise known as No Man’s Land, before I leave. And I think we can get that done in 2022. We’ve done all the infrastructure work; from an infrastructure perspective, I think we’re ready to annex it, and that should take place pretty quickly. Police and fire then become the obligation of Colorado Springs, and I think some of the folks out there feel a little neglected. It’s not an adverse annexation because we’re surrounding it, so it’s not like we have to go to the voters.
Could you talk a bit more about the new transportation plan?
ConnectCOS, our master transportation plan, is the first we’ve done in about 20 years. We need to make a lot more progress in 2022, and we’ll start taking citizen comments. I think some of the things that that plan will look at is perhaps another east-west corridor, from Downtown going east and Downtown going west. I don’t want to get any more particular than that right now until it starts being unveiled, but that will be something that I think you’ll see considerable discussion on in 2022. …
We won’t get it done, but we need to make a lot of progress and basically have planned and ready to go a new Downtown transit center. I think a lot of that will take place in 2022. The city has some federal money to pursue that. We may need a public-private partner where the lower portion of a building complex would be a new Downtown transit center, and then there could be residential or office space above it. It would be a much larger version of what’s on Nevada Avenue and Kiowa Street now, so all the buses would go through there, and probably we would want interstate bus transportation to go through there also. We’re going to start in 2022 running Downtown shuttles, and that would be a main basing place for that, too. People could actually pick them up anywhere around Downtown, but it would be the central Downtown transportation hub.
What would you do with the old station?
I don’t know — maybe commercially develop it or sell it for development or something like that.
How about federal relief funds the city has gotten? How would those be spent?
The federal government has given us $38 million [in 2021] and $38 million [for 2022] (in American Rescue Plan Act funds). We’ve gone to the council and had discussions about where that can be strategically invested. We’ve had some discussions on replacing irrigation systems, building a new senior center. … We need to make a lot of progress in getting those things done. We’ve got a three- or four-year window to spend all that money, and we want to make sure it’s done right.
Where are we on the decision to relocate Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama?
We are waiting on two investigations — one by the Department of Defense inspector general, which could be out anytime between now and probably February, and we’re also waiting on an investigation from the Government Accounting Office. We think that will be probably later in the Spring. But obviously, we need for those to question the process, to have something to maximize our prospects of overturning this. We’re hoping that those investigations will reveal what President [Donald] Trump has already told us — that this was a single-handed decision of his administration and not a merit-based decision. Obviously I’d love to have a reversal in 2022, but at least I think we need resolution.
What progress has been made on the final City for Champions project — the Air Force Academy Visitor Center?
We’re out in the bond market right now to sell bonds to build the center and surrounding infrastructure. We hope that that sale will be successful and that 2022 will see a groundbreaking for the center and the surrounding office complex and hotel.
This will be your last full year as mayor. Have you thought about what you want to do when you leave office?
Of course I have. I’ll only be around for four or six months of 2023 depending upon whether we have a runoff election or not. I don’t think it’s in my DNA to retire, in the sense that you don’t do anything. That’s just not where I’m coming from psychologically or physiologically. I just got elected chairman of the Daniels Fund, and that will obviously continue after I’m mayor — the only difference is I’ll actually get paid at that point under IRS regulations. I would like to pick up some other, maybe paid, nonprofit or for-profit boards. I will probably affiliate with a large law firm, to take advantage of all the contacts that I’ve acquired through the years. I don’t think I’m looking for one full-time job — I’m looking for a lot of part-time jobs. And do a lot more traveling — my wife and I love to travel. Hopefully, COVID will go away by then. And you can await my memoir. You’ll get the inside scoop on what’s happened in a lot of places. I do have some interesting stories.
