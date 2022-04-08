By 2044, passengers at the Colorado Springs Airport could arrive at and depart from an expanded and reconfigured terminal with twice as many gates as there are at present.
Aircraft could be following new taxiway patterns, and the traffic control tower could be relocated to provide a clearer view of incoming and outgoing planes.
These are a few of the recommendations of the airport’s consultant, Jviation Inc., which has developed preferred alternatives for future development. The chosen alternatives will be incorporated into the airport’s master plan.
“In addition to doing what we do best —which is, every day a safe and efficient airfield — it’s important for us to look ahead,” COS Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said. “Right now, we are looking at a 20-year view of the airport — where we are today, what our anticipated traffic and demand will look like, and our best look at facilities we believe we need within the next 20-year window ... and how we’re going to get there.”
Jviation, a Denver-based airport planning, architecture, engineering and construction management firm, has reviewed the airport’s existing facilities and evaluated its current use and potential growth, and started to put together the pieces of a 20-year master plan, Phillips said.
Jviation representatives presented an initial draft of the master plan to the public at a virtual meeting March 30.
The master plan is still conceptual, but it embodies development alternatives and “what we think is a path forward with a recommended development concept,” said Hilary Fletcher, Jviation vice president and director of community and governmental affairs.
“This is a terrific airport,” Fletcher said, “and it’s a dynamic and growing airport. Really fascinating things are going on with Peterson Space Force Base and the Peak Innovation Park. You’ve had tremendous growth with your air carrier operations and introduction of new carriers and new destinations … and you have a tremendous economic impact across the region in excess of $3 billion” annually.
Flights to more than 1,000 airports originate at COS, and planes arrive from more than 1,000 airports throughout the world, she said.
Almost 1 million passengers flew into and out of COS last year, according to the latest enplanement report from the airport. The numbers were bolstered by Southwest Airlines’ addition of 13 daily flights and expansion by other carriers.
The airport’s numbers for 2021 “are higher than we’ve seen since 2008,” Phillips said. “It has been a great year for growth, and we expect to see that growth continue.”
The airport has arrived at the right time to plan for future development through a “thoughtful, strategic approach ... that’s reflective of what the community wants to see happen out here,” Fletcher said.
The master plan is being created in partnership with the Colorado Division of Aeronautics, the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County and the city’s Airport Advisory Commission, which has been providing input along with an advisory committee of about 20 stakeholders.
The plan will be a guiding document, but “the airport will determine at an appropriate time when and if development occurs,” she said. While the plan will be an important tool the Federal Aviation Administration uses to look at future needs and funding availability, “what’s important to understand is the FAA doesn’t approve the master plan, but they do approve the final airport layout plan which shows all of the capital improvement opportunities into the future.”
TERMINAL AND PARKING
The consultants have completed a comprehensive study of the airport including a survey of users and tenants and an inventory of assets and facilities on the ground, as well as the airspace surrounding the airport, said Tony Davis, Jviation senior airport planner/project manager. They also developed detailed projections about future activity levels and the airport’s capacity.
“We are at about half the capacity of this airfield, and we don’t see getting beyond 60 percent of capacity within a 20-year time frame,” Davis said. “So there’s a lot of capacity on the airfield” in terms of taxiways and runways.
But other elements of the airport are closer to capacity constraints, including passenger terminal areas, general aviation facilities, hangars, fuel facilities and parking and rental areas, he said.
The consultants looked at five alternatives for expansion of and improvements to the passenger terminal, Davis said.
The preferred alternative would provide a central concession area within a Y-shaped configuration and widen the main terminal building, he said. Expansion to as many as 24 gates from the current 12 could be phased in when demand supports it.
With this configuration, “we can meet interim demand for more gates within the 20-year time frame,” Davis said, “and as we get closer to the 20-year time frame, we can look at expanding that gate configuration beyond that.”
Phillips said the current configuration likely will be adequate well into the 20-year period.
Design is underway for a concourse remodel that will maximize current space, he said. Construction of the $15 million-$20 million project could begin as soon as this summer and is expected to take three to five years.
Parking for passengers and rental cars is another focal point of the master plan, Davis said.
“We know that the short-term parking lot at the airport does reach capacity, and we’re looking for ways to expand that,” he said.
A solution would be to relocate the existing rental car parking lot and create a consolidated rental car facility convenient to the west side of the terminal building that would accommodate leasing, parking, rental car cleaning and fueling, he said. That would free up the existing rental car parking lot for short-term parking.
Additional parking could be developed at the current site of the rental car turnaround facilities and adjacent to the existing long-term parking lot on the east side of the airport.
“Each one of these lots would almost double the long-term lot capacity that we have today,” Davis said.
An expensive parking structure is not under consideration, Phillips said, since the airport has room for more surface parking.
“What we would like to have is covered parking,” he said. “That’s something we’re looking at in our capital improvement program right now. In the near future, we would like to build that into the existing parking lots.”
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS
Improvements envisioned in the master plan would allow for more efficient, safer airport operations and accommodate growth in general (private) aviation and air cargo facilities.
The FAA has identified several hot spots around the airport where there are limited lines of sight from the existing traffic control tower, which is located at Peterson Space Force Base, Davis said.
“Moving the tower to a more central location would provide a much better line of sight to each of the runways as well as the complete taxiway system around the airport,” he said.
The preferred alternative is a site close to the terminal area with access to the runway network and clear lines of sight to the runway ends and approaches, but any proposed relocation must undergo a detailed study by the FAA, Davis said.
One of the other objectives identified by the consultants was to reduce the number of runway crossings pilots must make and improve operational capability of the airfield.
The plan calls for reconfiguring the west runway, which runs north and south, where it converges with a crosswind runway in the northeast corner of the airport — an area that has been identified as a possible source of confusion for pilots.
This issue was studied and identified in the airport’s previous master plan, Davis said, and a preferred alternative for configuration was chosen from several possibilities.
“Although this was the recommended alternative, we have identified several challenges that have increased costs and are creating operational issues with this solution,” he said. “While we’re in this study period, we’re taking a look at some of the other alternatives.”
Remediating the issue is within the 20-year horizon, Davis said.
“It’s not something that the airport’s going to be doing tomorrow, but it’s a major project that is going to have a lot of impact to this airfield,” he said. “Starting this review now will help make sure that the airport is ready when this work needs to be completed.”
The master plan draft proposes several projects on the west side of the airport to accommodate additional hangar development in the future, Davis said. A consolidated fuel farm next to an existing fuel farm is proposed to serve general aviation business more efficiently.
As the west side of the airport continues to develop with individual hangars, “hangar owners would like to sell fuel, and they have that right,” Phillips said. “But we don’t want to have hangers pop up all over the west side — that’s a potential environmental and fire safety hazard. Consolidating them in an area where we can monitor and control them better seems to be the direction that we need to look at for the future.”
Other recommendations and projects being considered in the plan include:
•Consolidation of the airfield maintenance facility and relocating it from the west side of the airfield to the east side. Having convenient access of snow removal equipment to the most-used east runway and taxiway system is especially important during snow events, Davis said.
•Additional taxiway improvements in the terminal area, including connector taxiways to the runways to meet current FAA design standards
•Relocation of the airport surveillance radar from the east side of the airport property to the central portion of the airfield between the runways to free up the land for other potential uses
•Construction of an expanded, centralized deicing area with space for deicing seven aircraft simultaneously and convenient access from the terminal area to the taxiways and runways
•Working with the city of Colorado Springs, Mountain Metropolitan Transit and the Colorado Department of Transportation to improve access to the airport and Peak Innovation Park.
CITIZEN FEEDBACK
The draft presentation and more documents can be viewed on the flycos.com website by accessing the ‘About’ tab or directly accessing coloradospringsairportmasterplan.com.
The consultant and airport management are urging people to review the draft master plan and provide feedback through the website by April 22.
Additional public meetings will be scheduled in June as projects, timelines, estimated costs and financing options are identified and fleshed out, Phillips said.
“What I want to point out is that we take no local tax dollars for the airport,” he said. “We do the projects we do with revenue from airlines, from tenants, and we make really good revenue from Peak Innovation Park. These things allow us to keep our costs low and help us do things in a way that we don’t raise the costs for our passengers and our tenants.”