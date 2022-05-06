Stephen Martin’s former UCCS classmates might well consider that his work experiences have strayed the furthest from his 2015 bachelor’s degree in health care science. What began as an informal Instagram chronicling outdoor adventures with his dog Ollie, @explorewithollie, morphed into a video/photography/design/content creation business called Explore With Media. Once Martin discovered his love for multifaceted video production, he toyed with the idea of moving to another urban area like Portland, Oregon, but decided Colorado Springs’ current growth phase would generate the level of creative collaboration that’s critical to growing his business.
Martin’s early years as a city boy in Dallas held no hint of a future career in media production, or that he would spend seven years on protective services duty in the Army, culminating with a stint at NATO headquarters in Belgium. Martin said that, while he had a grandfather who had won a Purple Heart at the Battle of Bulge in World War II, his parents didn’t have military backgrounds. In fact, his father’s backstory in Sweetwater, Texas was all about getting away from the rural West. Though Dallas brought city advantages, it didn’t give Martin a sense of what he wanted to do with his life after high school. A chance encounter with a recruiter in 2005 represented the first of several random events that carried him through an Army MP career, a set of media-related gigs in Colorado Springs, and eventually to his independent video production job. Martin described his array of gigs to the Business Journal at a coffee shop where he used to be a barista — Switchback Coffee Roasters.
How did the Dallas upbringing take you to global Army deployments?
I grew up in Dallas near downtown — Lake Highlands, White Rock, the “real” Dallas — and wasn’t sure what I wanted to do at the end of high school. I was interested in architecture, in general design, but I had no real drive for a four-year college. I missed my chance at a possible cross-country scholarship, and ended my senior year a bit flat. I started community college and realized I wasn’t focused. At community college, I ran into a recruiter who just randomly asked me for a light, then asked me ‘Have you ever thought about the military?’ Three weeks later I was in basic training.
I had no predilection to join the military based on my father, and only learned about my grandfather, Melvin Martin, by teasing some stories out of him later in his life. When I was stationed in Belgium, I went to Bastogne and visited the battlefields where my grandfather had fought. The particular direction of my own military career came from the fact that I was a very fast runner, hence the cross-country scholarship chance. I never shot a weapon before I joined, but quickly improved once I got a rifle in my hand. As a military police officer, I was able to get specialty training in SWAT, including protective services, bodyguard work. Through that, after a 15-month deployment in Baghdad, I got picked to be part of an 18-person Criminal Investigative Division team in Brussels, at the headquarters of NATO. I had a mentor from my original posting at Fort Hood in Texas, who was a catalyst in helping me get into the selection process for the NATO position. He was with me in Texas, Iraq, Brussels, and he now lives in Colorado Springs as well. I didn’t have a lot of background on NATO at the time, so it was a crash course on European politics and the military. I ended up making many friends in the Dutch and Italian military, as well as across the hall, in the political side, in the European Parliament.
Did you have any video production under your belt before you left the military?
I left the military being heavily involved in CrossFit and fitness. I left looking for a city that would be more prosperous for a veteran getting out, one committed to exercise, and a school serving a slightly older student body. I considered the D.C. area, but Colorado Springs, with UCCS and its veterans office, ultimately seemed like the right fit. I got to meet many students who entered the undergrad program at ages 26, 27 — my own age at the time. I had family connections in Denver, but that was the extent of my Colorado ties. Since then, my dad and sister have ended up in Grand Junction, and my mom lives in Denver.
So at UCCS, I was specializing in strength and conditioning, exercise sciences, looking at maybe doing nursing, considering physical therapy work. And the sudden shift was a conjunction of finding a passion in photography while adventuring with a companion, and then getting inspired and developing a drive to the outdoor industry just through living in Colorado. I had never really experienced the adventure of hiking, and documenting it all, until I came here.
Explore With Ollie came about long before you created a company or named your company.
The Instagram account got a lot of followers, and helped me build my photography one company account at a time. And interest from the pet industry meant it gradually shifted to making a little bit of money off social media. I was working with marketing and PR teams, started learning that language and thought process.
So in early 2017 you became a media manager at OutThere Colorado. Were you thinking this would be a primary gig at the time?
I was actually working four jobs at the end of 2016, and left all four to take the OutThere position. I was a barista; I was working at the Air Force Academy on a longitudinal concussion study, working for the Geneva Foundation on something called the Concussion Assessment, Research, and Education, or CARE, which was related to the movie Will Smith was in on the NFL. At the Academy I was also doing blood draw work related to concussions through the AFA lab. I had my photography business as a side hustle, and I also worked for the Lantern Fest, a lantern-release festival out of Salt Lake City. The Lantern Fest gig had me traveling every weekend planning events with 10,000 to 20,000 participants. The folks behind Lantern Fest were with Sack Lunch Productions, who did B-rated movies and ended up sponsoring a mud run called Dirty Dash, and the Lantern Fest grew from that. I look back at that four-job period and thought I was young enough to sustain it, but not something I’d do now.
So I had mutual friends who were working with OutThere, when it was a media company with a full staff. The person whose position I took over was leaving, she was a friend married to a military person getting stationed somewhere else. I interviewed for the job having no previous media experience, but I was tech-savvy in Photoshop and other apps, I had long experience working with outdoor events, so I got the job. I was there until the following July, 2018, and only left because the umbrella Anschutz company behind The Gazette and the sister company running OutThere wanted to reduce the staff and reduce the mission to just a news aggregation site. But I loved the time there. I learned video editing skills and worked on film productions. I’d go to big outdoor retailers and meet reps from big companies, so my own personal network grew from almost nothing to a vastly different level, where Ollie almost wasn’t in it.
Did you have a fully formed production company concept in place by the time you left OutThere?
The idea was there, but the level of expectations at the time was that I was still a small fish. The original goal for me was to find an agency to work with, build my experience base. I was looking in California for some specialized media management and marketing arm work, and I almost pulled the trigger to move to Portland at that time. My ties from social media could get me some interviews with agencies that worked with Nike and affiliated brands. But the risk in my mind of pulling up roots and just moving to Portland seemed to outweigh the opportunities. The contemplation turned into a nine-month job search, all while getting random gigs. If I was to reconsider another city now, I have the portfolio and means to make it, but I didn’t have it then.
One friend who was key to getting me to believe I could do this on my own was Brian Lewis of SolMtn Studios. I had met him at an outdoor media event, and he ended up living a couple blocks from me. He became a mentor and was generous with his time, giving me a lot of tips, to the point where today, we will contract each other in certain jobs. He also works with Matador Network, which gave me exposure to the international travel world.
How much of the expansion of your client base still harks back to the Ollie days, and how much to more recent work with Brian and others?
It started through the experiences themselves of rock climbing, mountain biking, whatever. Then, as I started doing small shoots, doing them well and doing them right served to expand word of mouth and gain more publication exposure. And there’s a third arm of that, making a point post-COVID of still going to trade shows, meeting people and hustling for new opportunities. During that growth phase, I’d still do the occasional shoot for things like weddings, though I can say I am done with weddings now! In the next month or so, I’ll be shifting my own brand to being represented more as a creative agency. The brand responds to a specific need of photo, video, design.
This fits with the way the city is growing. More companies are needing multifaceted branding. A small business can just do the bare minimum. Those businesses survived in their marketing strategy because of the low capacity here. But that is changing. Bars or coffee houses can’t just have cool social media. They have to touch a variety of spectra. The message is clear from large companies to the smallest, if you don’t have the visibility to be seen by many, you may not last a year. We consciously call the business one of the first creative agencies in the city to offer mid-range video production. There are established players in town like Windstar Studios, who do car commercials all over the country, doing productions easily pushing a couple hundred thousand dollars. But not everybody can afford that, while not everybody wants to rely on ‘my cousin who might have a camera.’ There’s an addressable midpoint here.
Would you see yourself in five years continuing to build your business here?
The work has been so rewarding, I couldn’t see myself leaving any time soon, and I honestly feel some of the groups I’ve been working with have changed the course and culture of the city. In some of the new Axios polls, we rank in the top ... cities where those in their 20s and 30s want to move. We’re in a Denver and L.A. class, and Chicago is not even up there. And there’s a lot of collaboration between Denver and Colorado Springs, I’ve worked with Great Escape Productions out of Denver, who work with big clients like North Face. The point is having many creative and collaborative friends. ... At the end of the day, I’m just Stephen Martin with a camera.