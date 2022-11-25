For the past decade, manufacturing in Colorado has been growing, despite facing headwinds.
“But we’ve never had a unified front,” said Tim Heaton, president of the Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association. “It’s been a lot of organizations trying to hit the ball and drag it along. The headwinds are getting stronger, given the supply chain crisis and the workforce development issues that we’re facing. So now more than ever, we have to all be singing from the same hymn book.”
That’s why CAMA has partnered with Manufacturer’s Edge, Colorado’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership center, and technology corporation Sustainment to establish the Colorado Manufacturing Network, envisioned as a central resource for manufacturers.
The network, which went live Oct. 20, initially is functioning as a supply chain tool that connects manufacturers with business partners locally and beyond, and helps customers to find them.
“Up until this effort, there were five different supply chain tools being promoted in the state,” Heaton said. “We’re trying to collapse all of those now under this one, so there is no more dilution.”
The second phase of the network, which has been built but is not yet launched, will be a website for hiring employees — “Indeed for manufacturing,” Heaton said.
The next step after that will be a microfinancing tool to source and provide funding and loans for small manufacturers.
“Ultimately this network is going to be a one-stop shop for manufacturers, for economic developers, for anybody that’s committed to helping us grow manufacturing in Colorado,” Heaton said.
The network is creating a manufacturing ecosystem that will give manufacturers one place to access all the resources they need, said Glenn Plagens, CEO of Manufacturer’s Edge.
Sustainment, which is providing the platform upon which the network is being built, “is the anchor tenant,” Plagens said. “But we’re going to add workforce resources and more things of that nature so that when a manufacturer needs to access a resource, they can cut through everything else and get just the things that are relevant to them.”
All services are free to suppliers.
To open the door to all those resources and services, all a manufacturer needs to do is to complete a profile on the website, manufacturersedge.com/co-mfg-network.
HOW IT WORKS
More than 300 companies already have been signed up, and Sustainment and Manufacturer’s Edge are reaching out to others to enroll more, said Jennifer Hagen-Dier, vice president and CEO at Manufacturer’s Edge.
“That’s obviously a drop in the bucket,” she said, “but it’s an ongoing process, and we’re working with economic developers to say, ‘Hey, let’s map your ecosystem.’ The vision is a strong, vibrant, connected Colorado community.”
Companies that claim their profiles will be verified by a procedure including a site visit and awarded badges which will indicate their data has been confirmed.
The enrollment process is concentrating on small manufacturing companies.
“We really want to keep it focused on manufacturers,” Hagen-Dier said. “The downfall of most industry organizations is that it’s all service providers trying to sell stuff.”
CAMA limits the number of nonmanufacturers who can join, such as service providers, government, education, banks and other associate members, to 20 percent, Heaton said; the network likely will have similar limits.
Many manufacturers who access the network will find themselves already listed with basic data preloaded, and will need only to claim and complete their profile.
“Sustainment has been working with us to enter companies into the program,” Hagen-Dier said.
A manufacturer can enter as much or as little information as they wish in their profile. More information will enable prime contractors who are searching for suppliers to find them more easily and quickly.
TARGETED SEARCHES
Sustainment’s search tool allows manufacturers to identify other companies within their local ecosystem. Often companies are unaware of potential partners in their own neighborhoods, Hagen-Dier said.
Now, they can search by location or within a certain radius, and delineate processes such as assemblies, coatings and finishing, forging, grinding, sheet metal fabrication, stamping or tooling.
Searches also can be narrowed by industry, from aerospace to transportation.
Members can further define their qualifications by adding information such as certifications and industry specifics.
They can, for example, add NAICS codes into their description, said Katie Sihler, vice president of marketing for Sustainment.
“You can add copies of your certifications into the documents section, which is a great way if you’re being prospected by buyers to showcase that you have specific certifications and show that they are active,” Sihler said at an Oct. 26 webinar introducing the network.
Manufacturers also can add classifications, such as being woman- or veteran-owned or being a small business, that can help them meet requirements and preferences of buyers like the Air Force.
Sustainment is working to give network members control over what information is displayed publicly on the network and what they might wish to make available only to buyers, said Steve Carroll, Sustainment’s chief operating officer.
Colorado is the third state in which Sustainment has deployed the technology, and it will add three more in the coming weeks, Carroll said.
“The first thing we wanted to do was to help you discover other manufacturers in your area because you want to work together on a project or because you need them to do a service for you,” he said. But as the network is built out, it will deliver opportunities for connections throughout the country.
CREATING PARTNERSHIPS
Manufacturer’s Edge is part of the Manufacturers Extension Partnership that was created by the U.S. Department of Commerce in the 1980s, Plagens said. Its mission is to develop the state’s manufacturing ecosystem and provide assistance to small manufacturers. It’s connected with MEP centers in the other states and Puerto Rico and funded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Sustainment is a public benefit corporation with a mission of serving the U.S. manufacturing base by building cutting-edge software and AI applications to help commercial, government and regional teams discover and engage with the U.S. manufacturing economy, Carroll said.
The company’s first client was the Air Force, which has a mandate of adding 50,000 U.S. manufacturers to its supply chains.
“We started out by building them an enhanced market research tool that they use in their presolicitation phase to expose them to manufacturers who could do the work, regardless of traditional industry affiliations,” he said.
“It really makes sense for us to work with a partner like Manufacturer’s Edge … to create the Colorado Manufacturing Network and help them accomplish their vision and goals for manufacturing in the state,” he said.
CAMA joined the partnership through a memorandum of understanding with Manufacturer’s Edge.
“We actually have not rolled this out yet to our membership, but we will in December,” Heaton said. CAMA had been promoting another marketing tool called Connex, but the organization’s board recently approved a motion to drop Connex and switch to Sustainment.
The Colorado Economic Development Council and Office of Economic Development & International Trade also have come on board.
While traditional databases become stagnant and obsolete, Sustainment’s platform “is interactive, it’s user-generated,” Hagen-Dier said. “If people see value in it when they make connections, they’ll continue to use it. … They come from the military, and they see the challenge. That’s why they focused on processes to begin with.”
Some of the tools on the platform currently are in their infancy, Carroll said, but new capabilities are being added as Sustainment learns what users need.
As the dashboard evolves, the opportunities page will provide ways for manufacturers to search for jobs and will include government sources, OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 job requests.
“The tools have analytics, and at some point, we hope the activity on the platform will help better inform resourcing decisions,” Carroll said.
Heaton believes manufacturers will find the network to be a valuable tool for business development and marketing, “not just in Colorado, but across the country.”
Workforce, financing and future incentive programs will add more value, Plagens said.
“We’ve done the work on their behalf so they can cut through and get to what’s relevant to them, so it’s a huge time saver as well,” he said.
“We didn’t get into this mess overnight,” Heaton said. “The supply chain crisis we’re suffering with now started back in the 1990s. But this is a great first step in Colorado.”