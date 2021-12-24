When legacy manufacturer Qualtek closed its doors for good in November, it highlighted one of the issues that plagued the industry in 2021 — rapidly shifting demand.
Qualtek saw orders from Boeing, its biggest customer, plummet as the pandemic gripped the region in 2020.
The company tried to pivot to meet demand from its second-largest client, a medical device manufacturer, but that demand spike lasted only a few months. Another client canceled plans to launch a new medical device for which Qualtek was going to supply parts.
“We were just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Qualtek President Christopher Fagnant told the Business Journal in October.
Other local manufacturers like MotoMinded, which makes motorcycle-related products, were able to withstand demand drops by retooling to make products such as face shields.
And some Springs manufacturers, like Advantage Manufacturing of Colorado Springs, survived pandemic-related disruptions because they were well diversified: Falling demand in one sector was offset by growth in another.
“In both manufacturing and warehousing and distribution — but mostly manufacturing — the pandemic has caused them to completely re-evaluate their asset holdings,” said Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
“There used to be strong support for a global supply chain model,” Harry said. “Because of disruptions related to the pandemic, weaknesses in that model were revealed over the last 18 months or so. And so you’re seeing trends like nearshoring happening.”
Manufacturers across the country are looking at their global footprints with an eye toward moving assets closer together and having more inventory available to offset shipping and supply delays, she said.
Colorado Springs is one place that is getting some scrutiny, as manufacturers evaluate spaces where they can meet those needs, Harry said.
“We’re responding to those inquiries and presenting the real estate options that can work for some of these manufacturing processes,” she said. “But we’re only going to be as strong in an industry sector as our inventory and workforce allow us to be.”
The tight labor market is “making it harder for us to see external movement on some of these projects, because we don’t have as many options compared to some other communities that these companies are typically looking at,” she said.
At the same time, strong regional workforce partners like Pikes Peak Community College, UCCS and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center are actively working to train and upskill prospective manufacturing employees.
In addition, there are opportunities within the aerospace, defense, cybersecurity and IT sectors, which overlap with manufacturing, Harry said.
“We have a brand called Cyber Mountain, which is promoting our cybersecurity assets across industries external to the market,” she said. “We’re doing productive outreach with individual companies that can be a fit based on our targeted industries.”
The Olympic City USA brand also communicates to prospective employers the value of expanding and investing in Colorado Springs, she said.
One company that has responded to that marketing is PteroDynamics, an aircraft design and manufacturing company that is developing vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
PteroDynamics announced in July that it had chosen Colorado Springs as the site for its new research and development headquarters for its drone product.
The company, which was awarded job growth incentive tax credits from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, stated that it made the decision based on the strength of the area’s aerospace industry, skilled workforce, strong business climate and quality of life.
The company currently has about five employees at its facility on North Nevada Avenue, Harry said, but plans to create more than 180 jobs in the next eight years if growth continues.
Existing companies also are investing here, she said, citing expansions by Amazon, Swire Coca-Cola USA, and Packaging Express.
“I think it’s important to remember that something like changes and disruptions in an industry like manufacturing typically don’t happen in a calendar year,” Harry said. “A lot of the things we’re seeing started in early 2020. It takes some time for it to play out.
“There are decisions being made now, like nearshoring, that are going to have ripple effects throughout the manufacturing industry for the next three to five years,” she said.
If a company is going to build a new facility in Colorado Springs, it will have to go through siting, entitlements and construction and must partner with the local development and construction community — which is having its own supply chain issues — to raise the new walls.
“The business decisions that are being made today, from a facility perspective, at the earliest, we’re going to see come online in about 18 months,” Harry said.
